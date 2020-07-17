Moody's upgrades Inspired Entertainment to Caa1; outlook stable

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or "the company")'s probability of default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from D-PD, and the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2 the instrument ratings on the GBP220 million equivalent backed senior secured term loan B (GBP140 million term loan B1 and EUR90 million term loan B2) and the GBP20 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), all borrowed by Gaming Acquisitions Limited. The outlook changed to Stable (STA) from Ratings Under Review (RUR) for both entities.

This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 17 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Inspired's PDR and CFR ratings to Caa1-PD and Caa1, respectively, reflects the company's improved liquidity position with around USD46 million cash - including drawdown of the GBP20 million RCF - following the amendment of its senior facilities agreement (SFA) on 25 June which includes a relaxation of maintenance covenants and capitalization of the c. USD11 million interest payment due in April. Liquidity has also been supported by lower than expected cash burn during the lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic. The upgrade also reflects an improvement in Moody's expectations for Inspired's credit metrics in 2020 following the reopening of betting shops and pubs in the UK and initial reports of strong trading. Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase to around 6.5x in 2020, down from the previous forecast of 8x, reducing below 5x in 2021. Moody's adjusted Interest coverage is expected to be around 1x in 2020, up from the previous forecast of nearly zero.

The Caa1 rating is challenged by (1) reduced financial flexibility following the coronavirus impact to its business, with increased debt levels of around USD35 million including the drawn RCF and capitalized interest. Additionally, the cash interest margin has increased by 1% and PIK interest of 0.75% will apply from September 2021 if facilities are not repaid; (2) the company's relatively small scale in a competitive market and geographic concentration in the UK, although there is a niche aspect to the business as well as a growing international presence, and; (3) exposure to the risks of social pressures in the context of evolving regulation, however Moody's notes that further adverse gaming machine regulation is unlikely in the medium term.

Inspired's Caa1 rating is supported by (1) leading positions as a niche player in its core markets; (2) circa 90% recurring revenues based largely on profit sharing, although this is dependent on footfall which is subject to the risk of betting shop and pub closures, and; (3) the company's well invested asset base which will reduce capex pressure in the next few years.

The stable outlook is reflective of Moody's view that the business will recover toward pre-crisis levels in the next 12-18 months and that whilst this recovery may prove slow and uneven this is appropriately captured at the current rating level of Caa1.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the continued impact on Inspired of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to retail betting shops, pubs, and holiday parks which has left it vulnerable to closures and shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Inspired's liquidity to be adequate. Cash on balance sheet of c. USD46 million as of 30 June, including the fully drawn GBP20 million RCF provides adequate cushion for expected needs over the next 12 months, but this could dwindle if operations do not recover sufficiently due to further lockdowns or impacts of social distancing. The RCF contains a leverage covenant which was revised with adequate headroom as part of the amendments to the SFA, although Moody's notes that this materially tightens from June 2021 onwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. However, upward pressure on the ratings could occur once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under further control with minimal impact expected on the business, and the company achieves a reduction in Moody's adjusted leverage towards 5x on a sustainable basis as well as generating positive free cashflow whilst maintaining good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade Inspired's ratings if there are expectations of a renewed period of complete shutdowns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, or if liquidity deteriorates.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Inspired's debt capital structure comprises GBP220 million equivalent senior secured loan and a senior secured GBP20 million RCF. The senior secured RCF ranks pari passu with the senior secured loan and therefore they both carry the same Caa1 rating as the CFR.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Inspired, a B2B supplier of server-based gaming systems and virtual sports, primarily active in the UK, Greece, Italy and the North American market. Inspired is a global games technology company supplying server-based gaming systems including terminals, virtual sports, mobile gaming and content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 30,000 digital gaming terminals, supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide with more than 650 employees.

