Moody's upgrades International Game Technology PLC's CFR to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded International Game Technology PLC's ("IGT") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ba1 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, and existing rated senior secured notes to Ba1 from Ba2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

The Ba1 CFR reflects the continued strong performance of the company's operations, including a resilient lottery segment, with continued recovery and growth in the company's gaming operations and the company's digital and sports betting business. The operating performance, coupled with debt reduction largely facilitated by the 2021 sale of the company's business to consumer Italian gaming business and 2022 sale of the Italian commercial services business and prudent expense management have resulted in a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA leverage, which Moody's expects to be near 3.5x, supportive of the Ba1 rating. The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, with positive free cash flow, sizable revolving credit facility availability, and good covenant compliance cushion.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: International Game Technology PLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: International Game Technology PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

International Game Technology PLC's Ba1 CFR reflects the improvement of the company's operations and debt reduction, which have resulted in debt-to-EBITDA leverage expected to be maintained at or below the 3.5x range. IGT's credit profile benefits from a large and relatively stable revenue base, with more than 80% achieved on a recurring basis, and high barriers to entry. Further support is provided by the company's vast gaming-related software library and multiple delivery platforms, as well as potential growth opportunities in IGT's lottery, land-based gaming, digital gaming, sports betting, and iLottery products. IGT, through its joint venture with minority partners, is concessionaire of the world's largest instant ticket lottery (Italy) and Italy's draw based lottery and holds facility management contracts with some of the largest lotteries in the US. The lottery contracts provide a stable and recurring source of free cash flow with strong resilience demonstrated during the pandemic. Revenues are largely tied to the volume of gaming machine play and lotteries. Gaming is cyclical and dependent on discretionary consumer spending. The company can reduce spending on game development and capital expenditures when revenue weakens, but the need to retain a skilled workforce to maintain competitive technology contributes to high operating leverage on the gaming operations business.

IGT is focused on accelerating growth by investing in various lottery contract extensions and in digital and betting. Lottery renewals require capital and some significant upfront cash payments (Italian contracts). These factors along with the company's shareholder dividend and minority interest dividends will create considerable uses of cash in the future.

The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating is SGL-1. IGT's very good liquidity reflects unrestricted cash of approximately $590 million as of December 31, 2022, with a largely undrawn revolver with over $1.8 billion of availability that expires in 2027. As of the quarter ended December 2022, the company is subject to a 5.25x net leverage covenant (with step-downs) and an EBITDA to total net interest costs ratio of 3.0x. Moody's projects the company will have good cushion within the covenants.

The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation that the sustained performance the business exhibited in 2022 will continue over the next few years. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity and Moody's expectation for debt-to-EBITDA leverage to be maintained at or below the 3.5x level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if operations continue to improve such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained below 3.0x. Consistent and meaningfully positive free cash flow while and a commitment to maintaining low leverage levels would also be required for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, if Moody's anticipates IGT's earnings to decline or there are reductions in discretionary consumer spending. Debt-to-EBITDA leverage sustained over 3.75x could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

International Game Technology PLC is a global leader in gaming, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. The publicly traded company operates under three business segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company is publicly traded and consolidated revenue for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $4.2 billion. International Game Technology has corporate headquarters in London, and operating headquarters in Rome, Italy; Providence, Rhode Island; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

