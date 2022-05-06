info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Ireland's ratings to A1 from A2, outlook remains positive

06 May 2022

Paris, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the Government of Ireland's long-term issuer ratings to A1 from A2. Concurrently, Ireland's senior unsecured bond and MTN programme ratings have also been upgraded to A1 and (P)A1 from A2 and (P)A2, respectively. Ireland's commercial paper rating has been affirmed at Prime-1. The outlook remains positive.

Moody's decision to upgrade Ireland's rating to A1 and to maintain the positive outlook reflects the following key drivers:

1. Coronavirus pandemic and exposure to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Caa2, ratings under review) have demonstrated that Ireland's economic resilience has increased; and

2. Ireland's government debt has declined against the backdrop of robust economic growth, and Moody's expects that this decline will continue in coming years.

Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded the NAMA (National Asset Management Agency)'s (NAMA) backed long-term issuer ratings to A1 from A2, and its Prime-1 backed short-term issuer ratings and backed commercial paper rating have been affirmed. NAMA's ratings are aligned with those of the Irish sovereign, as Moody's views NAMA as a vehicle of public policy that is indistinguishable from the Irish government. Moody's considers that the willingness of the Irish government to back NAMA's obligations is no lower than its commitment to service its own sovereign bonds. The outlook on NAMA also remains positive.

Ireland's long-term local and foreign-currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The short-term foreign currency country ceilings are also unaffected by this rating action and remain at P-1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR RATING UPGRADE TO A1 AND MAINTENANCE OF POSITIVE OUTLOOK

FIRST DRIVER: IRELAND'S ECONOMIC RESILIENCE HAS INCREASED

Ireland's economic resilience has improved in the recent past, as is demonstrated by its handling of the pandemic, and it appears well positioned to weather the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While there is still uncertainty around the ultimate macroeconomic impact coming from the terms of trade shock caused by higher prices for energy and other inputs to economic activity, the Irish economy is well-positioned to absorb the negative impact of the conflict. The impact of any international agreement on corporate income tax reform also appears manageable. Ireland's size and openness make it more vulnerable to shocks. Nevertheless, Ireland's doubling of size as measured in GDP in the last ten years, its strong track record of growth and growth potential, and competitiveness help to mitigate these vulnerabilities.

Ireland's growth track record during the pandemic was strong. Real GDP grew by 13.5% in 2021 following a 5.9% expansion in 2020. This increase was driven mainly by exports, particularly in the pharmaceutical, medical, and technology (ICT) sectors. Other indicators also speak to Ireland's economic resilience. For example, modified domestic demand, which better captures domestic activity, also rebounded strongly in 2021 by 6.5% after declining by 4.9% in 2020.

Moody's views the support measures introduced by the authorities as being effective in protecting the supply side of the economy and in mitigating the impact of the shock on household income. Unemployment rates are also now quite low, revealing minimal labour market scarring from the public health measures taken to manage the pandemic. In fact, in late 2021, employment levels reached a new peak of 2.5 million.

Ireland's direct exposure to the military conflict in Ukraine is limited, as Russia accounts for only 0.3% of merchandise exports. While Ireland imports around 70% of its energy needs, it does not import any natural gas directly from Russia, and Russian oil imports have been low and can easily be replaced by other supplies on international markets. However, higher energy prices are putting pressure on inflation (which was already under pressure due to housing supply issues). These will weigh on economic growth in 2022, but Moody's does not expect that they will cause lasting damage to Ireland's growth potential.

As expected, Brexit has had little impact on growth trends and Moody's believes that Ireland's credit profile has been and will remain resilient to this shock. The UK has repeatedly delayed full post-Brexit border checks on imports from the EU, and when these are implemented this will likely result in short-term trade frictions and force Irish exporters to re-organise their supply chains (and may discourage some producers from exporting). The agricultural and agri-processing sectors will feel these pressures most acutely. Nevertheless, the government's preparation for Brexit and support from the European Union (EU, Aaa stable) will help to blunt these negative pressures.

In Moody's view, global corporation tax reform, if enacted, will not have a large long-term negative impact on Ireland's public finances or the strength of the economy. In part, this is because there is a small difference between the agreed 15% minimum effective corporate income tax rate and Ireland's current effective corporate income tax rate of around 11%. Moreover, many multinationals have long-established businesses in Ireland and will continue to use the country as their base for exports to European and other markets. Ireland's international competitiveness is not entirely reliant on an attractive tax rate; it also benefits from a highly skilled, English-speaking and flexible labour force, and easy access to European markets. Ireland's status as a preferred destination for US (United States of America, Aaa stable) multinational corporations in Europe also stems from its relative proximity to the US and a smaller time difference compared to most other parts of western Europe.

SECOND DRIVER: DEBT HAS DECLINED AND WILL CONTINUE TO FALL

Strong economic growth and improving fiscal fundamentals—including six years of primary surpluses—put Irish debt ratios firmly on a declining path in the years leading up to the pandemic. While the government provided substantial support to the domestic economy, this had only a very marginal impact on the debt ratio because of the economy's underlying resilience and favourable performance of tax revenues. This meant that the pandemic did not set back the process of reducing debt ratios and improving the resilience of the government's balance sheet.

Moody's forecasts that debt dynamics will improve from 2022 onwards, resuming the trend recorded in the years leading up to the pandemic. Compared to peers, Ireland's deterioration in fiscal metrics was relatively benign in 2020 and has not reversed pre-pandemic improvements.

After two years of small surpluses, the Irish government recorded a deficit of 5.0% of GDP in 2020 due to a sizeable support package that limited the scarring impact of the pandemic on the real economy. While the support measures totalled 6% of GDP, a robust revenue performance greatly softened the impact of these measures on headline deficits. In 2021, the fiscal deficit improved significantly, reaching 1.9% of GDP as income and corporate tax revenue recovered swiftly. Government debt therefore declined to 56% of GDP in 2021, and alternative measures such as debt-to-GNI* (GNI*, or modified gross national income) also point to a decrease in debt.

Moody's expects a further fiscal improvement, with a smaller fiscal deficit this year and a return to surplus in 2023 as temporary pandemic support measures are withdrawn and strong economic activity boosts tax receipts. The high inflation environment will have implications for government revenues and expenditures. Measures to counteract the impact of higher energy prices on households will increase expenditures (though much of this will be absorbed by unused Covid-19 contingency funds in the budget). However Moody's expects that these will be more than compensated for by higher revenues, as higher prices translate into higher tax revenues from indirect taxes. Wage increases will also likely put upward pressure on government personal income tax revenues because income tax bands are not indexed to inflation.

The ongoing improvement in fiscal metrics will lead to improvements in debt ratios, and we project that debt will be below 40% of GDP by 2025. While inflationary pressures could over time lead to higher debt interest payments because of higher interest rates, the long average maturity of the debt stock—10.8 years—means that any increase in funding costs will be slow to affect affordability metrics. In fact, Moody's expects that Ireland's interest burden will continue to improve between now and 2025.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's anticipates that Ireland's economic performance will remain resilient in spite of current uncertainty regarding the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This fundamental resilience, in turn, is likely to lead to a material improvement in the government's fiscal strength. The positive outlook reflects this expectation of continued positive debt dynamics.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Ireland's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting low exposure to environmental risk, a positive influence of its social considerations on the rating and, like many other advanced economies, very strong governance profile and in general capacity to respond to shocks.

Ireland's overall E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks across most categories.

Moody's assesses Ireland's S issuer profile score as positive (S-1). Ireland is among the few sovereigns for which social attributes support the rating, reflecting in particular relatively favorable demographics compared to many other EU countries, as well as its significant diaspora population. The score also reflects high-quality education, and good quality healthcare and basic services.

Ireland's very strong institutions and governance profile support its rating and this is captured by a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). Ireland scores very highly on institutional factors, as captured in the Worldwide Governance Indicators, reflecting strong policy effectiveness and rule of law. Policymakers' effectiveness in addressing the crisis through successive administrations, and in preparing for Brexit despite high uncertainty, further underpins this assessment. Coupled with high wealth levels and moderate government financial strength this supports a high degree of resilience.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 96,021 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 5.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -1% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 03 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Ireland, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade of Ireland's ratings would require further material improvement in fiscal strength, for example through progress in reducing the public debt burden. Robust implementation of the government's expenditure rules would give confidence that positive surprises of government revenue intake were not going to fund permanent increases in public expenditure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Downward pressure on the outlook, and ultimately the ratings, would emerge if the government's fiscal policy stance changed to an extent that debt were likely to begin increasing again. Although not anticipated, expectations that Ireland's growth potential was likely to materially deteriorate over the coming years would also be rating negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Carlson, CFA
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

