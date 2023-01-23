Moody's upgrades Italmatch's CFR to B3 from Caa1; outlook stable

Stockholm, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.'s (Italmatch or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to B3 and B3-PD from Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Italmatch's existing €650 million senior secured floating rate notes to B3 from Caa1 and assigned B3 instrument ratings to the proposed total €700 million backed senior secured floating rate notes and backed senior secured fixed rate notes. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from positive. The ratings and outlook incorporate the expectation that the company will execute on the proposed refinancing and maintain interest coverage in line with Moody's expectation for the B3 rating.

Italmatch announced in December that Dussur, the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a stake in Italmatch from Bain Capital.

Moody's expects to withdraw the rating on the legacy debt instrument upon repayment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the company can maintain adequate credit metrics for the B3 rating over the next 12-18 months pro-forma basis for the expected refinancing and capital increase transactions. The contemplated refinancing transaction will extend Italmatch's maturity profile, which Moody's views as credit positive, but will also increase interest costs materially. In tandem with the proposed debt issuance, the company plans to extend the maturity of its unrated super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) to the earlier of October 2027 or three months prior to the maturity of the proposed senior secured notes, under the condition that the legacy debt has been repaid.

Governance considerations are a key driver in this action as the proposed capital increase of approximately €100 million by Italmatch's future minority owner, the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), will delever the capital structure leading to a more conservative financial policy compared to when Moody's first assigned the rating in September 2018. The minority stake acquisition in Italmatch by Dussur is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

In 2022, Italmatch's EBITDA increased materially, mainly because of increased pricing power, the company's focus on higher value products and customers' willingness to pay for supply guarantee, supporting a reduction in Moody's estimated adjusted gross leverage to around 5.6x (excluding unrealized forex gains related to intra-group loans) in 2022 from around 10x (excluding unrealized forex gains related to intra-group loans) in 2021. The aforementioned leverage metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustmentsand are not adjusted for non-recurring items or management adjustments. Higher selling prices more than offset increased raw material and energy costs illustrated by the company's contribution margin per ton, which increased to levels materially above historical averages. Moody's anticipates that Italmatch's earnings will moderate in 2023 compared to 2022 because of a weaker macroeconomic environment, although Moody's expects that Italmatch's EBITDA in 2023 will be above the levels of 2021 and prior year levels because of tighter supply conditions and its focus on higher value products.

Moody's forecasts Italmatch's gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, to be in the range of 6.5x-7x in 2023, and its EBITDA interest coverage to be around 1.5x in 2023. Although interest expense could vary significantly depending on definitive costs, including any original issuance discount, and final allocation between fixed and floating rates notes at closing of the refinancing transaction. The good liquidity profile after the proposed capital increase and refinancing transactions somewhat mitigates the relatively weak interest cover. In addition, the company benefits from favorable interest rate swaps, however these arrangements will mature in late 2024 increasing the company's exposure to interest rate risks.

Italmatch's rating reflects positively the company's geographical and end-market diversification despite its modest revenue size; strong positions in selected market niches; and its diversified blue-chip customer base. Its good liquidity, pro-forma for the expected refinancing and capital increase transactions, further supports the credit profile.

However, the company's modest scale; its highly leveraged capital structure; its mixed track record of growing earnings since Moody's first assigned the rating in 2018; its relatively short track record of operating with credit metrics strong enough for a B3 rating; and lack of track record of generating consistent positive free cash flow, especially given that the company now faces higher interest costs, weighs negatively on the credit profile. Risks related to its private equity ownership could result in re-leveraging for return of capital or debt-funded acquisitions.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be willing and able to maintain credit metrics commensurate for the B3 rating over the next 18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Italmatch's liquidity profile is good, supported by the full availability under its €107 million SSRCF (after the assumed repayment of the existing revolving credit facility). The opening cash balance could vary depending on closing terms which remain uncertain. In combination with forecasted funds from operations and material working capital release in the mid-double-digit million euro range over the next 12 months, these sources are sufficient to cover capital spending and day-to-day cash needs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured ratings are B3, in line with the corporate family rating for Italmatch, because the senior secured instruments have a dominant position in the capital structure, though the SSRCF ranks ahead of the notes. The security package for the senior notes comprises mostly a pledge over the company's bank accounts and intercompany receivables, and benefits from upstream guarantees from most of the group's operating subsidiaries.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for Italmatch incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owner. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Following the investment by Dussur, the board of directors will include at least one representative of Dussur, nevertheless Bain Capital will remain the majority shareholder of Italmatch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Italmatch's rating, though unlikely over the next 12 months, if the company's Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA fell sustainably below 5.5x and EBITDA/interest expense would be comfortable above 2.5x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the company to generate positive free cash flow and to maintain an adequate liquidity profile. In addition, the company needs to demonstrate a continued track record of EBITDA generation (including non-recurring items) at current levels and a disciplined approach regarding growth opportunities.

Moody's could downgrade Italmatch's rating if the company experiences a material increase in competition that weakens its contribution margin per ton or EBITDA to levels seen in 2021 or before, is unable to generate sustained positive free cash flow, or its liquidity profile deteriorates. A downgrade also would be likely if Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x or EBITDA/interest expense is below 1.5x on a sustainable basis. Also, negative rating pressure could arise if the investment by Dussur or the refinancing transaction would not be completed as indicated to the rating agency.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Genova, Italy, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (Italmatch) is a global chemical additives manufacturer, with leadership in lubricants, water & oil treatments, detergents and plastics additives. The company operates through four distinct business divisions: Advanced Water Solutions, Lubricant Performance Additives, Flame Retardants and Plastic Additives and Performance Products and Personal Care. In the last 12 months ended September, the company generated revenues of around €858 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €160 million. Since late 2018, Italmatch is majority owned by Bain Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

