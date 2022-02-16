Moody's upgrades J.Crew's CFR to B2

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC's (J.Crew) ratings, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B3. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade reflects J.Crew's earnings recovery and significant deleveraging in 2021, as the company benefited from a low level of promotions across the apparel sector due to constrained inventory and strong consumer demand. Coming out of the 2020 bankruptcy and pandemic, J.Crew has also operated with significantly lower overhead and rent expense, driven by the closure of over 20% of J.Crew stores and rent concessions. These factors allowed J.Crew to slightly exceed 2019 profitability, despite high shipping costs and still-depressed store traffic.

"There are still risks to the earnings recovery from high input costs in the near term and a return of promotional activity in the sector over time, as well as an expectation for continued increases in investment spending primarily on marketing and headcount," said Moody's Vice President and lead analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "However, we expect J.Crew's credit metrics and liquidity to remain solid given its improved balance sheet."

Moody's took the following rating actions for Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

J.Crew's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's relatively small scale, high fashion risk, and the highly competitive nature of the apparel retail sector. In addition, the ratings are constrained by governance considerations, including ownership by its former lenders, which increases the risk of aggressive financial strategy actions. The challenging turnaround of the J.Crew business over the past several years also remains a key credit negative.

At the same time, the rating is supported by J.Crew's solid credit metrics relative to similarly rated peers, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.2x and EBIT/interest expense of 2.4x, based on preliminary fiscal year-end 2021 results. Moody's expects the company to have very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including solid cash balances, positive free cash flow, access to an undrawn $400 million asset-based revolving credit facility and the lack of near-term debt maturities. The rating also benefits from the company's ownership of the Madewell business, which demonstrated sustained growth prior to the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a transparent and strong commitment to conservative financial policies. An upgrade would also require a sustained period of solid operating performance in both the Madewell and J.Crew businesses. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 3 times and EBIT/interest expense above 3 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance at either brand weakens or liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with expectations that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4 times or EBIT/interest expense below 2 times.

Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) is a retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories under the J.Crew and Madewell brands. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, the company generated $2.3 billion of sales through its stores, websites, and retail partners. The company is majority owned by Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. following the 2020 bankruptcy emergence.

