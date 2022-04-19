Moody's upgrades J.Jill's CFR to B3

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Jill Acquisition LLC's (J.Jill) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 senior secured term loan rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-3 and the outlook is stable.

The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect the significant recovery in J.Jill's operating performance, which has resulted in an improved credit profile including deleveraging to 3.1x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA as of January 29, 2022. Moody's expects that the operational discipline put in place by J.Jill over the past year will mitigate sector pressures from inflation, supply chain disruption, and a potential return to a more promotional environment, and result in stable performance over the next 12 months.

The affirmation of the term loan rating reflects the Moody's expectation for reduced subordinated claims relative to its secured debt.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Jill Acquisition LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is constrained by J.Jill's high business risk despite the recovery in its performance. Although the company's earnings exceeded 2019 levels in 2021 and consumer spending is still strong, the apparel sector faces pressures from rising raw material, labor and freight costs, and supply chain challenges. The rating also reflects J.Jill's history of volatile operating performance, as well as the fashion risk and intense competition inherent in the sector. Further, the rating reflects governance considerations, specifically the aggressive financial strategies associated with majority ownership by private equity sponsor, Towerbrook Partners, including the 2020 distressed exchange and previously, the special dividend paid in 2019. The company must also refinance its debt, which matures in 2024. In addition, as a retailer, J.Jill needs to make ongoing investments in social and environmental factors, including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

J.Jill's rating is supported by the company's recognized brand and loyal customer base. Moody's expects J.Jill to maintain much of the margin gains in 2021 as inflationary pressures are mitigated by the company's focus on tight inventory management, in-season markdowns and cost controls, as well as its affluent customer demographic, which should facilitate passing through cost increases. As a result, Moody's expects J.Jill's credit metrics to remain near current levels over the next 12-18 months, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in the low 3x range and EBITA/interest expense in the mid-2x range. Liquidity is adequate, including projected positive free cash flow, access to a relatively small but undrawn asset-based revolver, and good covenant cushion, partly offset by upcoming debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for stable operating performance and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if J.Jill refinances its debt maturities in a timely and economical manner, while maintaining stable revenues and earnings and generating solid positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded is debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if refinancing risk increases, or if earnings deteriorate or liquidity weakens for any reason.

Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Jill Acquisition LLC, a subsidiary of J.Jill, Inc. is a US retailer of women's apparel, footwear and accessories sold through its digital channel and over 250 retail stores. The company is publicly traded but majority-owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. J.Jill generated revenues of about $585 million for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

