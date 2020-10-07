Moody's upgrades J.Jill's CFR to Caa2 following distressed exchange; assigns Caa1 to term loan

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Jill Acquisition LLC's (J.Jill) corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa3 and probability of default rating to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD following the closing of the company's out-of-court restructuring transaction on September 30, 2020 with the consent of 97.8% of term loan lenders. The "/LD" probability of default rating designation indicates that Moody's views the restructuring as a distressed exchange, and will be removed after 3 business days. Moody's views the transaction as a distressed exchange because it results in a diminished financial obligation with the effect of the transaction being the avoidance of default. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the new $231 million senior secured priming term loan due 2024. The Caa3 rating of the existing term loan due 2022 was affirmed. The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged and the outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The debt maturity extension provides J.Jill with additional time to recover from coronavirus-driven disruption in the apparel retail industry," said Moody's vice president and senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "However, business risk remains high as the company needs to make significant investments to turn around operations, including its merchandising and e-commerce capabilities."

As part of the restructuring transaction, the holdings of the consenting term loan lenders were exchanged dollar-for-dollar into a new $231 million priming senior secured term loan due May 2024 carrying the same cash interest rate of L+5% (with additional 5% PIK interest starting in August 2021, subject to the company's option to repay a portion of the principal). Consenting lenders also received the lesser of $2 million or 10% of fully diluted common equity and could receive an equity true-up to 10% in May 2021. Financial sponsor TowerBrook and other investors provided a $15 million new junior term loan facility due November 2024 and received warrants for 27% of common stock. The term loan and ABL credit agreements were amended to waive non-compliance events. In addition, the term loan net leverage maintenance covenant was waived through Q4 2021 and the company will be subject to a weekly minimum liquidity test.

The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect the effective extension of the term loan maturity by two years, which provides the company with more time to improve operating performance.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectations that J.Jill will have just adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. As of October 2, 2020 and pro-forma for the restructuring agreement, the company had an estimated $20 million of balance sheet cash and approximately $23 million of excess revolver availability. Moody's projects negative free cash flow for the balance of fiscal year 2020, and breakeven to modestly negative cash flow generation in 2021 inclusive of an expected cash tax refund of an estimated $25 million.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Jill Acquisition LLC:

.... Corporate family rating, upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

.... Probability of default rating, upgraded to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD

.... Senior secured bank credit facility due 2024, assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Senior secured bank credit facility due 2022, affirmed Caa3 (LGD5 from LGD3)

.... Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's view that J.Jill continues to face an elevated risk of default as a result of the challenging apparel environment and likely negative free cash flow generation over the near term. The credit profile also incorporates J.Jill's exposure to fashion risk, growing competition in the women's apparel sector, and margin pressure from e-commerce investments. Further, the rating reflects governance considerations, specifically the aggressive financial strategies associated with majority ownership by private equity sponsor Towerbrook Partners, including the recent restructuring transaction and previously, the special dividend paid in early 2019. In addition, as a retailer, J.Jill needs to make ongoing investments in social and environmental factors, including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

J.Jill's rating is supported by the company's recognized brand and loyal customer base. The company also has a relatively high e-commerce penetration at about 40% of sales (pre-COVID), mitigating its reliance on physical store locations.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. J.Jill remains exposed to shifts in consumer demand in these unprecedented operating conditions, which Moody's anticipates will continue to have a significant impact on its earnings and liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity and the potential for revenue and EBITDA recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or recovery prospects deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA increases towards 2019 levels and liquidity improves.

Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Jill Acquisition LLC, a subsidiary of J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill, NYSE: Jill), is a retailer of women's apparel, footwear and accessories sold through its e-commerce website, catalogs and 280 retail stores. The company is publicly traded, but majority-owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. J.Jill generated revenues of about $518 million for the twelve months ended August 1, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

