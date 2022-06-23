Moody's upgrades JSC Georgia Capital's CFR to B1, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of JSC Georgia Capital ('GCAP') to B1 from B2, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, and the instrument rating of GCAP's USD365 million senior unsecured notes due March 2024 to B1 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to B1 reflects GCAP's commitment to a more conservative financial policy [1] as well as improvements in the operating performance of GCAP's investments and a significant reduction in net market value leverage (MVL). GCAP's net MVL declined to 16.1% as of LTM Mar-22 (about 20% pro forma for the expected reclassification of some loans and repayment of the Renewable Energy portion of the GGU Eurobonds that will be redeemed in August 2022) from 24.4% in 2021 due primarily to debt reduction with proceeds from the sale of an 80% stake in its water utility business. This monetization demonstrates tangible liquidity of the investment portfolio despite the concentration of assets in Georgia and illustrates the potential for exit options, in this case from buyers outside of Georgia.

With the exception of the insurance business, the operating performance of all of GCAP's underlying investments improved materially due to stronger revenue generation and improved profitability. GCAP's private (unlisted) portfolio of investments posted aggregate revenue growth of 15% in Q1 2022 and EBITDA growth of 10% LTM ending March 2022, which will support dividend income to GCAP of GEL90 million to GEL100 million (around USD31 million to USD34 million) in 2022, significantly improved against dividend income in 2020 of around GEL30 million (around USD10 million) and of GEL74 million (around USD25 million) in 2021.

Despite the improvement in profitability, gross asset value decreased as geopolitical risks stemming from the military conflict in Ukraine and tighter monetary policy hurt valuation multiples. GAV fell by 28% to GEL2.6 billion as of March 2022, compared to GEL3.6 billion as of December 2021, largely because of the disposal of an 80% stake in Water Utility business (accounting for about GEL317 million on the change of GAV) and lower asset valuations.

GCAP's B1 CFR considers the global macroeconomic growth uncertainty, more volatile capital markets since the beginning of 2022, heightened geopolitical risk factors, weak interest cover, lack of scale and the somewhat concentrated portfolio balanced against GCAP's good track record, reasonably defensive investments, Moody's real GDP growth expectation for Georgia in 2022 of 3.8% and commitment to achieving a more conservative capital structure.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects GCAP's commitment to a more conservative financial policy and assumes that GCAP will operate within the perimeters of its financial policy targets, including an NCC below 15% by 2025. The stable outlook also assumes timely refinancing of the bonds maturing in March 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity at the GCAP holding level as well as at the level of underlying investments remained adequate as of March 2022. GCAP had GEL719 million (USD232 million) of cash as of March 2022 mainly as a result of the receipt of the water utility disposal proceeds. The cash position compares to operating expenses of GEL36 million and net interest expense of around GEL54.3 million, both on an annual basis. The company will allocate around USD90 million to USD95 million to repayment of a portion of the Georgia Global Utilities (GGU) USD250 million Green Eurobond related to the renewable energy business due in August 2022. According to the company, GCAP has no material short term maturities at its portfolio level that cannot be covered from cash on their balance sheet.

In Q1 2022, GCAP continued the execution of its buyback programme with an additional tranche of shares valued at USD10 million. GCAP's rationale for the share buyback is very high discount of the share price compared to Net Asset Value. GCAP's capital allocation continues to include share buybacks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if GCAP's investments were to mature further allowing it to generate higher dividend income and exhibit stronger and sustained interest cover above 3.0x. Moody's would also expect GCAP to maintain strong liquidity and establish a track record of sustained net MVL at or below 15% for ratings to be upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings with expectations for net MVL above 25% or interest cover below 1.0x, both on a sustained basis. Lack of progress on timely refinancing of the bonds maturing in March 2024, deterioration of GCAP's liquidity, such as material cash calls or support requirements for underlying investments, would also lead to negative pressure on GCAP's rating. Heightened geopolitical risk factors that lead to lower asset valuations or the inability to extract dividends from investments could also result in a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Georgia Capital's updated financial policy, a consideration in the context of Moody's governance framework, supported the upgrade to B1.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Georgia Capital, the issuer of the rated bond, is a Georgia-based intermediate holding company. It holds a number of investments focused on the Georgian economy. Georgia Capital is ultimately owned by GCAP, the parent company of the group listed on the London Stock Exchange. As of March 2022, Georgia Capital had a portfolio with a gross asset value of GEL2.6 billion (USD0.8 billion).

