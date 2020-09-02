Moody's upgrades Jackson County, MO's issuer rating to Aa1; outlook stable

Assigns Aa3 to 2020 special obligation bonds

New York, September 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer rating of Jackson County, MO to Aa1 from Aa2. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. Concurrently, we have upgraded the ratings on the county's annual appropriation debt issued for essential purposes to Aa2 from Aa3 and annual appropriation debt issued for less essential purposed to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aa3 rating to the county's $3.9 million Special Obligation Refunding Bonds (Animal Shelter Project), Series 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa1 of the county's issuer rating reflects a very large and growing tax base that is home to Kansas City and serves as the regional economic center for employment, leisure, and retail activity. The upgrade also incorporates a sustained trend of sound financial operations marked by healthy operating reserves and manageable debt and pension burdens.

The upgrade to Aa2 of the county's appropriation debt issued for essential purposes reflects a one-notch distinction from the county's issuer rating and incorporates the annual risk of non-appropriation and the essential purpose of the projects.

The upgrade to Aa3 of the county's appropriation debt issued for less essential purposes reflects a two-notch distinction from the county's issuer rating and incorporates the annual risk of non-appropriation and the less essential purposes of the projects (animal shelter; sports complex).

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the county given sound financial operations marked by healthy operating reserves. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that continued economic expansion and prudent financial management will support maintenance of a healthy operating position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and material strengthening of operating reserves

- Further significant taxable value growth

- Upgrade of the county's issuer rating (appropriation ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to appropriate and pay debt service on any of the county's appropriation debt

- Erosion of operating reserves

- Material further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding taxable value or revenue growth

- Downgrade of the county's issuer rating (appropriation ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are special obligations of the county payable solely from amounts appropriated in each fiscal year out of the income and revenues of the county in the current fiscal year plus any unencumbered balances from previous years. The county legislature has directed the finance director or any other officer of the county at any time charged with the responsibility of formulating budget proposals to include in each annual budget an appropriation of the amount necessary to pay debt service on the bonds; the decision whether or not to appropriate such funds will be solely within the discretion of the then current county legislature. No property of the county is pledged or encumbered as security for payment of the bonds.

The county plans to use funds from property and sales taxes and other revenues to provide for the payment of debt service.

The Aa2 appropriation debt is secured by the county's annual appropriation pledge and include essential projects such as improvements to the Truman Medical Center, road and bridge improvements, and county parking garage.

The Aa3 appropriation debt is secured by the county's annual appropriation pledge and includes less essential projects such as the Truman Sports Complex and the animal shelter.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will refund the county's Taxable Special Obligation Bonds (Animal Shelter Project), Series 2010 for savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The county is located on the western border between Missouri (Aaa stable) and Kansas (Aa2 stable) and encompasses 18 incorporated municipalities including the City of Kansas City (Aa2 stable). Jackson County is the second most populous county in Missouri with an estimated population of 703,000 residents and serves as the regional economic center for employment, leisure, and retail activity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

