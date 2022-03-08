Moody's upgrades Jazz Acquisition, Inc.'s CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Jazz Acquisition, Inc. (doing business as "Wencor"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the senior secured first lien credit facilities to B2 from B3 and the senior secured second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The ratings outlook is stable.

The upgrades reflect Moody's expectations of a sustained, albeit gradual, recovery in demand in commercial aerospace aftermarkets over the next 18 to 24 months. Moody’s expects the market recovery to continue to support sales and earnings growth and a gradual improvement in Wencor’s credit metrics. The upgrade also reflects Moody’s expectations of good liquidity and positive free cash generation.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Jazz Acquisition, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jazz Acquisition, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating reflects Wencor's modest size, high exposure to cyclical commercial aerospace markets, and elevated tolerance for financial risk. Wencor’s financial leverage remains high with debt-to-EBITDA of almost 9x as of September 2021. That said, Moody's expects Wencor to sustainably delever to around 7.0x over the next 12-18 months as the on-going recovery in commercial aerospace traffic volumes drives earnings growth.

Despite the high financial leverage, Moody's views Wencor as having good liquidity, underpinned by full access to its $75 million revolving credit facility and a long-dated capital structure. Further, Moody’s expects positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes the company brings value to airline customers by providing meaningful cost savings opportunities. The company's non-OEM aircraft parts are typically lower cost and its repair and distribution businesses are price competitive. As a result, Moody’s views the company’s business model as defensible despite competing against larger companies.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a continued recovery in earnings that will lead to a gradual improvement in credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained earnings growth, improved cash flow and meaningful deleveraging, with debt-to-EBITDA expected to be sustained below 6x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include expectations of weakening liquidity or an inability to sustainably grow earnings such that debt-to-EBITDA does not meaningfully improve from current levels. A worsening of Xtra litigation exposure could also lead to a downgrade.

Jazz Acquisition, Inc. ("Wencor") designs, repairs and distributes highly-engineered aftermarket components primarily for commercial airline and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers. Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia and majority-owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

