Moody's upgrades Jersey Central Power & Light Company to A3; rating outlook stable

Approximately $1.7 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L) to A3 from Baa1. The rating outlook is stable. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"JCP&L's improved financial profile will remain stable over the next 2-3 years based on our expectation that the New Jersey regulatory environment will remain supportive," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. "We expect JCP&L to maintain its ratio of cash flow to debt in the low 20% range for a sustained period of time."

The rating upgrade to A3 reflects JCP&L's improved profile as a low business risk electric transmission and distribution (T&D) utility operating under a stable and transparent New Jersey regulatory environment. The upgrade also reflects the sustained improvement of JCP&L's financial profile, high equity capital structure and strong liquidity reserves. Combined, JCP&L has good visibility into its rate base, capital expenditure plan and financial metric profile for at least the next three years.

Approximately 30% of JCP&L's rate base is FERC-regulated transmission assets where the return on and of the investments are based on a forward-looking formulaic mechanism. In New Jersey, where approximately 70% of JCP&L's rate base is the electric distribution assets, the company has various rider mechanisms, which reduce regulatory lag.

JCP&L represents approximately 15% of FirstEnergy Corp. (FirstEnergy, Baa3 stable) based on rate base. As the largest utility subsidiary in a single state within the FirstEnergy family, JCP&L is expected to be a meaningful dividend contributor over the next 2-3 years, contributing approximately 50% of its net income as dividend. Between 2015 and 2018, JCP&L did not pay dividend to FirstEnergy. In 2019, JCP&L reinstituted its upstream dividend policy when it paid $90 million.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects JCP&L to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated business model. Nevertheless, Moody's will watch for electricity usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios, may be reassessed.

ESG considerations incorporated into the credit analysis for JCP&L is primarily related to carbon regulations. It should be noted that JCP&L's carbon transition risk is low within the regulated utility sector, because the company does not own any power generation assets. Also, the credit analysis incorporates social risks associated with the safety and liability of JCP&L's operations, regulatory relationships as well as the changes in societal trends and customer behavior. For governance considerations, FirstEnergy's board makeup, its financial strategy and overall risk management are some of the key factors.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects JCP&L's low risk business operations under a more supportive and constructive regulatory environment. It also incorporates an expectation that JCP&L will maintain its ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the low 20% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade could be considered if FirstEnergy is upgraded. Also, a rating upgrade could be considered if the company's credit metrics improve such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 23% on a sustained basis; or if the regulatory environment, particularly in New Jersey, becomes more constructive in a way that results in shorter regulatory lag.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade could be considered if the financial profile of JCP&L weakens such that its CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 19% on a sustained basis, or if the regulatory environment deteriorates such that the regulatory lag or contentiousness increases.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Jersey Central Power & Light Company

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jersey Central Power & Light Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (Baa3 stable), is a transmission and distribution (T&D) electric utility, serving approximately 1.1 million customers within 3,200 square miles of northern, western and east central New Jersey. JCP&L is the largest of FirstEnergy's regulated utility subsidiaries based on the number of customers served and the cash flow contribution to FirstEnergy. On average, JCP&L makes up approximately 15% of FirstEnergy's consolidated cash flows.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

