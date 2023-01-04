Moody's upgrades Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ to Ba2

Outlook is changed to stable
New York, January 04, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating on the revenue bonds of Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ (JCCCS) to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3 reflects the significantly improved cash position leading to a material improvement in liquidity which should be sustained. In addition, school revenues benefit from increased per pupil funding supporting debt service coverage and a track record of multiple charter renewals.
The Ba2 rating incorporates the school's enrollment profile including full enrollment and management's view enrollment will remain or improve from current levels. These factors reflect a trend of high parent satisfaction scores and limited competition with other charters, and Jersey City Public Schools.
However, the Ba2 rating continues to recognize substantial credit risk associated with the school's modest scale of operating revenues and comparatively weak academic results, which is a proxy for competitiveness and demand, a key consideration for charter renewal. Programmatic investments to improve academic outcomes will prompt incremental expenses and in a climate of payroll inflation could impair operating performance over time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the schools return to full enrollment following the pandemic and management's expectations of maintaining current enrollment levels. Likewise, the outlook captures the schools state and local funding, consistently positive operating performance, strong debt service coverage. The outlook is predicated on maintaining improved monthly days cash on hand and no substantial debt plans.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
-Demonstration of long-term stable enrollment demand
-Materially improved academic performance
-Larger scale of operations
-Improved reporting and transparency
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
-Deficit operations
-Significant decline in debt service coverage or days cash on hand
-Significant increase in leverage
-Findings by the authorizer
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of per-pupil revenues. Additional security is provide by a first lien mortgage on both school facilities appraised at $9.27 million and a Debt Service Reserve Fund funded at MADS. Additionally under the bond documents the school covenants a minimum debt service coverage of 1.10 times (event of default below 1.00 times) and a liquidity minimum of 30 days cash on hand.
PROFILE
Jersey City Community Charter School, founded and authorized in 1997, operates two campuses, K-5 and 6-8, under a single charter in Jersey City, NJ. The campus are approximately 2.5 miles apart. As of academic year 2021-22 the school served 555 students and had a waitlist of 330 students and was fully enrolled. The school is authorized by the State of New Jersey Department of Education, the current charter expires June 30, 2026. The charter scores generally low for academic proficiency across most grades.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Frederick Cullimore
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_NE
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
101 Arch Street
Boston 02110
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dennis Gephardt
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653