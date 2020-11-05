Moody's upgrades Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Construction to Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (JNTC) corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2.

The ratings outlook remains negative.

The rating action follows the announcement of JNTC's settlement of the exchange offer on 12 October and USD bond redemption on 27 October. The company has issued USD181 million in senior bonds due 2022 and redeemed all of outstanding 2020 USD bonds.

"The upgrade reflects the reduced immediate refinancing risks, and JNTC's demonstrated ability to meet financial obligations and improve its capital structure even in stressed circumstances," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

JNTC has demonstrated its ability to monetize its short-term assets to supplement its otherwise inadequate liquidity, as well as its ability to access funding even in a distressed situation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JNTC's Caa1 CFR reflects the continued high refinancing pressure and its reliance on substantial external financing to cover its funding needs. It has insufficient cash on hand and operating cash flow to cover its repayments coming due over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company's weak liquidity profile is balanced by its established market position, operational track record, good revenue visibility, stable margins, diversified client base, proven relationships with financial institutions, and proven ability to monetize short-term assets.

From a governance perspective, the ratings factor in (1) the company's concentrated ownership in Nantong Sanjian Holdings, which held a 73.05% stake at the end of December 2019; (2) JNTC's weak reporting and disclosure requirements; (3) the presence of sizeable transactions and intercompany borrowings; and (4) JNTC's weak financial management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative ratings outlook mainly reflects JNTC's high refinancing risk in the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's could upgrade JNTC's ratings if the company's refinancing risk is reduced.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if JNTC fails to meet its payment obligations.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Construction Group Co., Ltd. (JNTC), headquartered in Haimen, Jiangsu Province, is a privately-owned engineering contractor in eastern China. The company's revenue for 2019 was around RMB24.8 billion.

As of the end of December 2019, the company was 73.05% owned by Nantong Sanjian Holdings, which is in turn majority owned by its founders and 13.22% owned by Haimen City Development and Construction Co., Ltd., under the Haimen State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

