Moody's upgrades Jiangsu Zhongnan's CFR to B1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and the backed senior unsecured debt rating on the existing notes issued by Haimen Zhongnan Investment Development (International) Co Ltd to B2 from B3.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"The upgrade reflects our expectation that Jiangsu Zhongnan's credit metrics will continue to strengthen over the next 12-18 months, supported by increased revenue recognition from strong contracted sales and controlled land acquisitions," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"In addition, the upgrade also reflects Jiangsu Zhongnan's improved access to funding and reduced exposure to trust financing," adds Chan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jiangsu Zhongnan's B1 CFR reflects its strong sales execution and fast asset turnover model, improving geographic diversification and sizable operating scale.

On the other hand, Jiangsu Zhongnan's B1 rating is constrained by its exposure to low-tier cities, and moderate profitability and interest coverage, driven partly by the relatively low margins of both the construction and property development businesses.

The rating also captures the execution risks and funding needs associated with the company's fast growth plan, and its high exposure to joint ventures (JVs).

Moody's expects that Jiangsu Zhongnan's debt leverage — as measured by revenue/adjusted debt — will trend towards 100%-105% over the next 12-18 months from 86% for the 12 months ended June 2020, as revenue growth will outpace debt growth on the back of strong contracted sales growth over the past two to three years. Meanwhile, its interest coverage -- as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest -- will improve to around 2.5x from 2.0x over the same period. These credit metrics and the sizable scale of its gross contracted sales — which totaled RMB196 billion in 2019 — support its B1 corporate family rating.

With a plan to slow down its debt-funded expansion, Jiangsu Zhongnan's contracted sales growth will likely moderate to the low teen percentages over the next 1-2 years from a high base. For the first eight months of 2020, the company's contracted sales growth slowed to around 7.6% amid the COVID-19 outbreak, following strong 34% year-on-year contracted sales growth to RMB196 billion in 2019 and 52% year-on-year growth to RMB146 billion in 2018.

Meanwhile, Moody's expects the company's total adjusted debt growth will remain flat over the next 12-18 months, as it will control its annual land purchases to within 40% of its cash received from annual property sales.

Jiangsu Zhongnan's liquidity is good. Moody's expects its current cash balance, together with the strong cash flow generated from its operations, will be able to cover its short-term debt and committed land premiums over the next 12-18 months. As of June 2020, the company's cash balance (including restricted cash) of RMB28.2 billion covered about 1.2x its maturing debt of RMB23.7 billion as of the same date.

Moreover, Jiangsu Zhongnan has improved its funding channels by issuing debut offshore senior notes in 2019. Its trust loan to total reported debt ratio fell to 23% as of June 2020 from 29% as of December 2019, helping control funding costs and strengthening its financial stability.

The B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the corporate family rating due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Jiangsu Zhongnan's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has taken into account the company's concentrated ownership by Zhongnan Urban Construction Investment Co., Ltd., which owned 54.4% as of August 2020, with 61.1% of these shares pledged. This risk is partially mitigated by: (1) the approvals and disclosures required by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for material related-party transactions by listed companies; (2) the sizable available-for-sale assets held by Zhongnan Urban Construction, which can provide alternative liquidity to Zhongnan Urban Construction in times of need; and (3) Jiangsu Zhongnan's consistent dividend payout policy, as reflected by its dividend payout of 10%-25% of its net profit in the past three years.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jiangsu Zhongnan's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will control its leverage while expanding its business, achieve modest contracted sales growth, and maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Jiangsu Zhongnan improves its financial position, for example with a higher profit margin and lower leverage, while maintaining solid contracted sales growth.

Credit metrics that indicate a possible upgrade include (1) adjusted EBIT/interest above 2.5x-3.0x; and (2) cash/short-term debt above 1.25x, on a sustained basis.

A significant reduction in the contingent liabilities associated with JVs or reduced risk of providing funding support to JVs would also be positive for the ratings. This could result from a reduced usage of JVs or a significant improvement in the financial strength of its JV projects.

On the other hand, Jiangsu Zhongnan's CFR could be downgraded if the company executes heavily debt-funded expansions or acquisitions; suffers declines in contracted sales or revenue; or records deteriorating liquidity on a sustained basis. Financial indicators of a possible downgrade include interest coverage falling below 1.5x-2.0x and cash/short-term debt falling below 1.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the company's contingent liabilities associated with JVs or the risk of providing funding support to JVs increase significantly. This could result from a significant deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its JV projects or a substantial increase in investments in new JV projects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd. is based in China's Jiangsu Province and principally engages in property development and construction services. The company had a total land bank of around 44.1 million square meters as at June 2020.

Jiangsu Zhongnan was founded by Chen Jinshi, who has been engaged in the construction business in China since 1988, when he established the company. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009 with a market capitalization of RMB35.6 billion ($5.0 billion) as of 7 September 2020.

