Moody's upgrades Jinan City Construction's ratings to Baa1, changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 Jinan City Construction Group Limited Company's (Jinan City Construction) issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating assigned to the USD bonds issued by Jinan Urban Construction International Investment Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by Jinan City Construction.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Jinan City Construction's reduction in contingent risk exposures to a low level from moderate, resulting in an improvement in the government's propensity to support the company and our expectation that the company will maintain its credit quality commensurate with the Baa1 rating level," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jinan City Construction has reduced its contingent risk exposures, measured by external guarantees plus third party lending as a share of its total equity, below 10% in 2020-21 - a significant drop from 17% as of the end of 2019. Moody's expects the company's contingent risk to stay at a low level over the next 2-3 years. All of the company's external guarantees and third party lending are provided to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Jinan, which are supervised and monitored by the Jinan government.

Jinan City Construction's Baa1 issuer rating is based on (1) the Jinan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Jinan government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Jinan's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a provincial-capital government and its position at one of the higher administrative levels in the rating agency's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); (2) the fact that it is in Shandong province, which has a strong economy; and (3) relatively modest risks from its SOE sector, including pressure on SOE liabilities compared with its fiscal revenue, which presents contingent liability risks.

Jinan City Construction's Baa1 rating also reflects the Jinan government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the ultimate 100% government ownership of the company; (2) Jinan City Construction's policy role as the largest government-owned platform to carry out city development in Jinan, including primary land development, infrastructure construction, affordable housing projects, and operation and maintenance of municipal public assets; and (3) the company's track record of receiving cash payments from the Jinan government, which totaled around RMB45 billion in 2019-21.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from the Jinan government's GCS score reflects Jinan City Construction's moderate exposure to and investments in commercial businesses, and growing debt funding of public policy projects.

Moody's expects Jinan City Construction to continue receiving government cash payments in the form of grants, subsidies, government procurement service fees, agent-construction fees, refunds of land sales and allocation of proceeds from government bond issuance to support its capital spending and debt payments for public-policy-related investments. Moody's estimates the total government cash payments to be around RMB18 billion for 2022.

Although the government provides substantial cash support, part of the capital spending still needs to be funded by debt. Moody's forecasts Jinan City Construction's debt level will grow by RMB20 billion-RMB25 billion each year for 2022-23.

Jinan City Construction has moderate exposure to commercial businesses, which include construction, real estate development and investments in the financial and health sectors and accounted for around 30% of the company's total assets as of the end of 2021. Moody's does not expect the company to aggressively expand these commercial businesses over the next 2-3 years. If these commercial business exposures and related financial risks become significant, it will affect the government's propensity to support.

Jinan City Construction's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Jinan City Construction has neutral to low credit exposure to environmental risks, highly negative credit exposure to social risks, and moderately negative credit exposure to governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating can only be partially mitigated by the likely support from the Jinan government, in times of need, to the company.

Jinan City Construction's neutral to low environmental risk exposure is driven by the company's neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks in Jinan city, in terms of extreme weather patterns and their impact on its urban construction projects.

Jinan City Construction's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and relates to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in urban construction projects as it implements public policy initiatives mandated by the Jinan government. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Jinan government's propensity to support the company.

Jinan City Construction's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record. The company's exposure to board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative, reflecting the common features of LGFVs having concentrated ownership, board structure and that their primary activities of public policy projects prioritize public interest over commercial viability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jinan City Construction's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Jinan government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Jinan government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or Jinan's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Jinan's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) Jinan City Construction's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Jinan government's propensity to support, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs; and

- It controls the risk profile associated with its commercial operations and exposures at a low level.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Jinan's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Jinan's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) Jinan City Construction's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Jinan government's propensity to support, such as:

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services or substantial losses in commercial activities

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels

- Its loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties materially increase from current levels

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jinan City Construction was established in 2017 with the merger of Jinan West City Investment and Development Group and Jinan Binhe New Area Construction Investment Group. It is 91.85% owned by the Jinan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 8.15% owned by Shandong Caixin Assets Operation Co., Ltd., which is 100% under the Shandong Finance Bureau. The company is the largest government-owned platform in Jinan in terms of asset size. The company reported total assets of RMB310.7 billion and total revenue of RMB30.1 billion in 2021.

The company is the government's main platform to conduct primary land development, infrastructure construction, affordable housing development, operation and maintenance of municipal public assets in Jinan's key areas. Its commercial activities mainly represent construction business and real estate development. Other commercial businesses include sales of oil product, property leasing, project management service, investments in the financial and health sectors.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (106) 319-6570.

