Moody's upgrades Joye Media to B2, concludes review; outlook stable

Madrid, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B2 from Caa2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B2-PD from Ca-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Joye Media S.L. ("Joye", "Mediapro", or "the company"), the parent entity above the restricted group that owns Grup Mediapro, S.A.U. (formerly Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.A.U.), a leading global integrated sports, media and entertainment group.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the new €500 million senior secured amortising term loan A due 2027, issued by Subcalidora 2 S.a r.l. The outlook for Joye has changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on June 22, 2022.

"The rating upgrade is mainly driven by the significant reduction in leverage following the large equity injection and the refinancing of the company's capital structure," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Mediapro.

"The upgrade also reflects our expectation of modest positive free cash flow generation over the next two years, a good liquidity profile and the improvement in the company's business risk profile. However, the credit quality of Mediapro is constrained by the expiration of LaLiga international agency contract in the season 2023-2024 and the large contribution of this contract to the overall cash flow generation of the group," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In May 2022, Mediapro completed a capital increase of €620 million fully subscribed by the company's majority shareholder Southwind Media Holdings Ltd. Most of these funds were used to reduce the company's high debt levels. This facilitated the successful refinancing in July 2022 of the outstanding debt in the capital structure with a new €500 million senior secured term loan A facility. All creditors were repaid in full following the refinancing process.

Leverage reduced significantly as a result of the equity injection. Pro forma for the debt reduction with the funds from the capital increase, Mediapro's Moody's adjusted gross leverage was 4.0x, compared to 7.1x excluding the transaction.

The company benefits from a relatively large scale of operations, a global footprint, good geographic diversification, well-integrated operations across the value chain. The business risk profile has been enhanced through an increased focus on the content production and audiovisual services divisions and a lower contribution from the less predictable and more capital-intensive sports rights brokerage business.

Mediapro's credit quality is constrained by the uncertainty around the renewal of the international agency contract with LaLiga, for the commercialization of the Spanish football broadcasting rights, that expires in the season 2023-2024. Moody's estimates that this contract generated around 30% of the company's EBITDA in 2021. The low capital spending and working capital requirements to fulfill successfully the intermediary role in LaLiga international agency contract translate into a very high cash flow conversion rate, making this contract the group's largest cash flow contributor.

Moody's sees the contract renewal risk for the next contract cycle as low. However, there are downside risks associated with the terms and conditions of a potential new contract, which are likely to be less favorable for Mediapro than the existing contract.

The ratings also factor in the operating and financial underperformance over the last few years compared to Moody's expectations at the time of the original rating assignment, and which eventually led to a default caused by a missed payment on the debt in June 2021.

Moody's base case scenario assumes a reduction in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around 15% in 2022 to around €140 million compared with €161 million in 2021. This is mainly due to change in the commission rate from the International Agency contract with LaLiga and one-off effects, including (1) higher volume of events in 2021 originally scheduled for 2020 due to the pandemic; (2) lower number of football games in 2022 due to the Qatar World Cup; and (3) timing differences in the CONCACAF competition in 2021 and 2022.

Moody's forecasts Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of around 4.6x in 2022 before reducing to 3.8x in 2023 driven by a strong recovery in EBITDA toward 2021 levels.

The equity injection and the debt refinancing is a financial policy/governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

LIQUIDITY

Mediapro's liquidity profile is good. The company had a cash balance of €200 million as of 31 August 2022 and Moody's estimates that the group will generate positive free cash flow of around €10 million in 2022 and €40 million in 2023. However, the company does not have a revolving credit facility under the new capital structure.

The new €500 million senior secured term loan A is amortising. The company shall repay €5 million in July 2023, €15 million in July 2024, €25 million in July 2025, €25 million in July 2026 and €430 million in July 2027. The senior secured term loan A is subject to a net leverage maintenance covenant of 4.5x that gradually decreases over time toward 3.25x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Following the refinancing closed in July 2022, Mediapro's capital structure comprises a €500 million senior secured amortising term loan A due in July 2027.

The B2-PD probability of default rating is in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the 50% family recovery rate used for capital structures comprised of bank debt only with loose financial maintenance covenants. The B2 rating assigned to the senior secured term loan A is in line with the company's CFR reflecting the absence of any other debt instrument in the capital structure.

The security package is limited to share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. The group is subject to a minimum EBITDA guarantor coverage test of 80%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the benefits of the capital increase and the debt refinancing in the form of a lower debt load, improved liquidity and extended debt maturities. The outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that the company will maintain its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio within the maximum leverage threshold set for the B2 rating category. The outlook does not factor in any large debt-funded acquisitions and reflects Moody's assumption that the company will maintain adequate liquidity at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is currently limited but could develop overtime if the company manages to renew the international agency contract with LaLiga at current or more favorable terms, develops a good track record of operating and financial performance, maintains a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis and increases the diversification of its cash flow sources.

Negative rating pressure could build up if the company fails to renew the international agency contract with LaLiga, earnings deteriorate, Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increases above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or a deterioration in free cash flow generation leads to a weaker liquidity profile. Aggressive debt-funded inorganic growth strategies and large shareholder distributions could also lead to negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Upgrade:

..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from Ca-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from Caa2

Assignment:

..Issuer: Subcalidora 2 S.a r.l.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Subcalidora 2 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Joye Media S.L. (Joye) is the parent entity above the restricted group that owns Grup Mediapro, S.A.U. (formerly Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.A.U.) a leading integrated international media group with operations in sports rights management, audiovisual services, content production and technology. It is present in more than 150 countries and employs more than 6,700 people worldwide. In 2021, Joye reported revenue and normalised EBITDA of €1.2 billion and €168 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Victor Garcia, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

