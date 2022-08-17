Moody's upgrades KAR's ratings, corporate family rating at B1; outlook stable

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of KAR Auction Services, Inc. ("KAR"), including the corporate family rating to B1 from B2, the probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, the senior secured rating to Ba1 from Ba3, and the senior unsecured rating to B2 from Caa1. The outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1.

This completes the review for upgrade that was initiated on February 28, 2022.

The ratings upgrade reflects the very sizeable reduction in debt related to KAR's used vehicle auction business of approximately $1.6 billion in aggregate following the sale of KAR's physical auction business in the US to Carvana. The debt reduction represents a notable shift in KAR's financial policy that moderates the company's corporate governance risks. The upgrade of the senior secured and senior unsecured ratings also considers the material reduction in the amount of KAR's secured obligations relative to unsecured obligations in the company's liability structure.

Upgrades:

.. Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 corporate family rating considers KAR's leading position in the digital marketplace for wholesale auctions of off-lease vehicles. Such vehicles are offered for sale by captive finance subsidiaries of auto manufacturers, financial institutions and fleet management companies that seek liquid and efficient channels that enable swift vehicle dispositions. KAR also intends to grow its presence in the much larger dealer-to-dealer market that still largely uses physical auctions for the sale and purchase of used vehicles. The company entered this segment more recently and has yet to complete the integration of the two digital platforms that it acquired in the last two years.

KAR's EBITA margin is attractive. This reflects in part the high margin of KAR's floor plan funding business when measured before interest expense. Moody's expects the EBITA margin to improve to nearly 20% in 2023. Moreover, KAR has only a modest amount of debt related to its vehicle auction business while it maintains a sizeable amount of capital at its floor plan funding business. Moody's estimates the ratio of debt-to-equity at the floor plan funding business to be about 2:1.

The Ba1 rating of the $325 million revolving credit facility reflects the priority claim of the facility on substantially all of the company's assets (excluding receivables that serve as collateral for floor plan funding obligations) and the much larger proportion of unsecured liabilities in KAR's liability structure. The unsecured liabilities include the B2 rated senior unsecured notes due 2025 that have a remaining principal amount of $350 million following the early tender results of KAR's cash tender offer for these notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that auction volumes and fees will start to recover from the unusual conditions in the market for used vehicles in the last two years that were caused by constrained new vehicle supply.

Moody's expects liquidity to remain very good (SGL-1) supported by an expected cash balance of at least $150 million, a $325 million revolving credit facility and free cash flow of about $85 million in 2023 after $44 million of cash dividends on KAR's convertible preferred shares. There are no material debt obligations until June 2025, excluding obligations related to KAR's floor plan funding business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if KAR successfully executes its digital transformation strategy and sustainably establishes itself as a leader in the digital marketplace for wholesale used vehicles, both in the off-lease segment and the dealer-to-dealer segment. An EBITA margin in excess of 20%, a modest amount of debt related to the vehicle auction business and free cash flow of more than $125 million annually would support an upgrade. Additional considerations include a consistent track record of low charge-offs and ample capital at KAR's floor plan funding business.

The ratings could be downgraded if KAR faces heightened competition in the digital marketplace or other challenges in the execution of its digital transformation strategy. EBITA margins that fall below 17.5% would be evidence of such challenges. The ratings could also be downgraded if KAR adopts a more aggressive financial policy by materially increasing the amount of debt related to its auction business, if charge-offs deteriorate or if the amount of capital at KAR's floor plan funding business is maintained below historical levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a leading provider of wholesale vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry. The company serves domestic and international buyers and sellers through digital auction platforms, as well as 14 vehicle logistics center locations in Canada. Revenue, pro forma for the sale of the US physical auction business, was $1.5 billion in 2021.

