Moody's upgrades KLDiscovery's CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.'s (dba "KLDiscovery"
or "KLD") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2
and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the company's first
lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) to B2 from
B3 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) rating to SGL-3
from SGL-4. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
The upgrade to Caa1 CFR and stable outlook reflect Moody's view
that KLD's liquidity profile through 2020 is ahead of prior projections
amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such that earnings and liquidity
will remain relatively stable over the next 12-18 months and that
the company will be able to sustain cost savings from recent actions taken
amid the pandemic. The rating also reflects the ongoing refinancing
risk around pending maturities of its first lien credit revolving credit
facility and term loan in 2021 and 2022, respectively such that
KLD may be unable to refinance its capital structure on favorable terms.
Moody's notes that the PIK portion of KLD's convertible debt
increases the company's financial leverage as it accretes,
contributing to the overall refinancing risk.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
KLD's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) a potentially unsustainable
capital structure due to very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development
costs) of approximately 8.4x at June 30, 2020; (2) heightened
refinancing risk due to approaching debt maturities in December 2021 and
2022 and convertible debt accretion; (3) modest revenue scale with
operations in a mature and intensely competitive and labor-intensive
e-Discovery market marked by consolidation, pricing pressure,
and data compression by customers that creates headwinds for processing
volumes; and (4) largely transactional business model which limits
revenue and cash flow visibility.
KLD's ratings are supported by: (1) credible competitive position,
including global scale, breadth of service offerings and proprietary
technology stack; (2) long-standing customer relationships
with blue-chip corporate and law firm clients; (3) good EBITDA
margins in the mid-20% range and (4) access to public capital.
The stable outlook reflects expectations that KLD will be able to sustain
low single digit revenue and earnings growth such that the company will
maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
KLD's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's
expectation that KLD will have adequate liquidity over the next 12-15
months. Sources of liquidity include balance sheet cash of $34
million at June 30, 2020, Moody's expectation for annual free
cash flow of approximately $30 million, along with full availability
under a $30 million revolver expiring in December 2021.
Cash on hand and expected free cash flow provide adequate coverage for
required annual term loan amortization of approximately $17 million,
paid quarterly. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage
covenant when the revolver is drawn greater than 30% ($9
million), while the term loan does not have a financial covenant.
Moody's does not expect a covenant test to apply over the next 12-15
months.
The B2 rating on the first lien credit facility (revolver and term loan),
two notches above the company's Caa1 CFR, reflects the support
and loss absorption provided by the unrated convertible debt under Moody's
Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology. Given the expected amortization
of the first lien term loan, and ongoing accretion of the convertible
debenture, there will be upward rating pressure on the first lien
debt over the rating horizon as the junior debt provides relatively more
loss absorption.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the impending maturity of the revolving credit facility, an
upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, an upgrade
would be considered if KLD puts in place a more tenable capital structure,
demonstrates sustained growth in revenue and earnings, Debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development
costs) is sustained below 7.5x, and the company maintains
adequate liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or earnings decline,
liquidity deteriorates, including negative free cash flow on a sustained
basis or KLD is unable to make progress in addressing its capital structure
in advance of the 2021-2022 debt maturities.
McLean, VA-based KLD provides electronic-discovery
services to corporations and law firms. The company generated approximately
than $300 million in revenue for the last twelve months ending
June 30, 2020. Following the reverse IPO merger with Pivotal
in December 2019, KLD is a publicly traded company on OTC market
under the symbol "KLDI." The Carlyle Group LP and Revolution
Growth are the majority shareholders of the combined company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653