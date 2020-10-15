Moody's upgrades KLDiscovery's CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.'s (dba "KLDiscovery" or "KLD") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B3 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The upgrade to Caa1 CFR and stable outlook reflect Moody's view that KLD's liquidity profile through 2020 is ahead of prior projections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such that earnings and liquidity will remain relatively stable over the next 12-18 months and that the company will be able to sustain cost savings from recent actions taken amid the pandemic. The rating also reflects the ongoing refinancing risk around pending maturities of its first lien credit revolving credit facility and term loan in 2021 and 2022, respectively such that KLD may be unable to refinance its capital structure on favorable terms. Moody's notes that the PIK portion of KLD's convertible debt increases the company's financial leverage as it accretes, contributing to the overall refinancing risk.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LD Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

KLD's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) a potentially unsustainable capital structure due to very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development costs) of approximately 8.4x at June 30, 2020; (2) heightened refinancing risk due to approaching debt maturities in December 2021 and 2022 and convertible debt accretion; (3) modest revenue scale with operations in a mature and intensely competitive and labor-intensive e-Discovery market marked by consolidation, pricing pressure, and data compression by customers that creates headwinds for processing volumes; and (4) largely transactional business model which limits revenue and cash flow visibility.

KLD's ratings are supported by: (1) credible competitive position, including global scale, breadth of service offerings and proprietary technology stack; (2) long-standing customer relationships with blue-chip corporate and law firm clients; (3) good EBITDA margins in the mid-20% range and (4) access to public capital.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that KLD will be able to sustain low single digit revenue and earnings growth such that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

KLD's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that KLD will have adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity include balance sheet cash of $34 million at June 30, 2020, Moody's expectation for annual free cash flow of approximately $30 million, along with full availability under a $30 million revolver expiring in December 2021. Cash on hand and expected free cash flow provide adequate coverage for required annual term loan amortization of approximately $17 million, paid quarterly. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage covenant when the revolver is drawn greater than 30% ($9 million), while the term loan does not have a financial covenant. Moody's does not expect a covenant test to apply over the next 12-15 months.

The B2 rating on the first lien credit facility (revolver and term loan), two notches above the company's Caa1 CFR, reflects the support and loss absorption provided by the unrated convertible debt under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology. Given the expected amortization of the first lien term loan, and ongoing accretion of the convertible debenture, there will be upward rating pressure on the first lien debt over the rating horizon as the junior debt provides relatively more loss absorption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the impending maturity of the revolving credit facility, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, an upgrade would be considered if KLD puts in place a more tenable capital structure, demonstrates sustained growth in revenue and earnings, Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development costs) is sustained below 7.5x, and the company maintains adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or earnings decline, liquidity deteriorates, including negative free cash flow on a sustained basis or KLD is unable to make progress in addressing its capital structure in advance of the 2021-2022 debt maturities.

McLean, VA-based KLD provides electronic-discovery services to corporations and law firms. The company generated approximately than $300 million in revenue for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020. Following the reverse IPO merger with Pivotal in December 2019, KLD is a publicly traded company on OTC market under the symbol "KLDI." The Carlyle Group LP and Revolution Growth are the majority shareholders of the combined company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oleg Markin

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

