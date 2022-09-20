Moody's upgrades Kapkowski Road Landfill Reclamation Improvement District's (NJ) bond ratings to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded Kapkowski Road Landfill Reclamation Improvement District, NJ's ("Kapkowski Project") Bonds to Baa2 from Ba1, and assigned a stable outlook, thus ending the rating review period that commenced on June 29, 2022. The bonds were issued by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The upgrade of the Kapkowski Project's bond ratings reflects several items, including the material reduction of debt, following parent company Simon Property Group, L.P.'s (Simon: A3, Stable) decision to pay off a $355 million loan on the Mills at Jersey Gardens in December 2021, the enhanced level of indirect financial support demonstrated by parent company Simon, the retail center's performance through the pandemic, as well as the expectation that financial metrics will remain robust and tenant dynamics will remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the relative value of the Mills at Jersey Garden Mall ("the mall") as a retail center, whose payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) secures the Kapkowski Project bonds. The mall is a value-oriented property located adjacent to Newark International Airport, with a track record of resilience to broad changes in consumer behavior shifting away from traditional brick and mortar to online retail platforms. Supported by its competitive position, the mall has seen continued financial recovery since indoor malls in New Jersey were re-opened in June 2020. The mall has historically demonstrated high relative retail profitability for its tenants. This profitability supports the Kapkowski Project and its tenant base, all of which is further underpinned by strong property management by JG Elizabeth II, LLC (JGE II) as a wholly owned subsidiary of Simon.

The credit profile is challenged by the absence of a debt service reserve fund. However, the Kapkowski Project receives liquidity support through an advancing agreement by Midland Loan Services (NR) to provide timely payment of debt service. We view these agreements favorably, especially for assets with a material loan to value ratio and high levels of expected recoverability. Moreover, expected financial performance is anticipated to result in consistently strong financial results through the term of the debt.

The PILOT payments will terminate on the date of the final payment of the bonds in February 2031. The FY 2022 PILOT payment is approximately $3.27 million quarterly, totaling $13.06 million annually. PILOT payments increase by 10% every 5 years, and the next increase is scheduled for May 1, 2025.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the sound expected financial and operational performance at the retail center, as well as the structural components of this project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long term improvement in the project level liquidity position and/or the creation of a debt service reserve fund with adequate funding

- Shift in industry conditions favoring brick-and-mortar retail or tenants that are less exposed to competition

- Demonstration that new market entrants to the competitive marketplace result in no material impact on cashflows

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A change in competitive market position or tax environment which results in lower occupancy rates or sales

- A decline in financial performance such that PILOT coverage falls below 4.0x on a sustained basis

- Visitor levels decline materially with no sign of rebounding leading to forecast financial metrics remaining weak for a sustained period of time

- Economic conditions indicate an extended recessionary environment

- Additional debt placed on the retail properties

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable solely from PILOTs made by JGE II to the City of Elizabeth, which has assigned the payment to the bondholders' trustee. If there is a shortfall of PILOT payments, which are remitted quarterly to a trustee, the PILOT's total value will not be accelerated. The Landfill Improvement Act of NJ provides for imposition of a special assessment as a back-up taxing mechanism to the lien of PILOTs. The city's Assessment Ordinance prescribes the lien on the special assessment as $180 million and requires it to be paid so long as the bonds are outstanding, or 30 years, whichever is less. There is no explicit rate covenant but the deal is structured so that the fixed PILOT payments provide sum sufficient debt service coverage.

PROFILE

JG Elizabeth II, LLC was formed for the purpose of operating and holding the Mills at Jersey Gardens for long-term investment and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Simon. JG Elizabeth II, LLC is responsible for quarterly PILOTs to an affiliate, New Jersey Metromall Urban Renewal LLC, who is legally required to pay the PILOTs to the trustee. Simon replaced Glimcher Realty as owner and operator of the mall in January 2015.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is an enclosed two-level, value-oriented fashion and entertainment mega-mall located in Elizabeth, New Jersey with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.3 million square feet. It is located approximately three miles from Newark International Airport and 15 miles from Manhattan at Exit I3A of the New Jersey Turnpike in an urban enterprise zone with a reduced sales tax rate. Advertised as "New Jersey's Largest Outlet Mall," Jersey Gardens has approximately 200 stores and is located in northern New Jersey and the New York City metro area.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

