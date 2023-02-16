Moody's upgrades Kenan's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.'s ("Kenan") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings on Kenan's senior secured credit facilities to B1 from B2 and the second lien term loan to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable. Lastly, Moody's upgraded the senior secured credit facility at Kenan Canada GP to B1 from B2 and assigned a stable outlook.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 is based on Moody's expectation that Kenan will maintain a well-balanced financial policy resulting in debt-to-EBITDA around 4.0x and EBITDA margin of about 17% for fiscal 2023. The company is demonstrating strong operating performance with solid free cash flow growth and good liquidity, despite softening economic conditions. Moody's further expects that Kenan will continue to expand geographically and sustain adequate product offering and end market diversification.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of sustained positive free cash flow based on the contracted nature of its businesses and solid expansion of its faster growing logistics and food delivery businesses. Moody's also expects the company to actively control costs in the face of a weakening macro environment.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Kenan Canada GP

.... Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Kenan Canada GP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Kenan's position as a leading transportation service provider of liquid bulk products across the US and Canada. Kenan's fuel delivery operations continue to perform well due to stable fuel consumption in North America despite a slowing economy, while its liquid food business benefits from stable end-market demand. The company's competitive strength is its diversified footprint and dedicated contract carriage model that underpins its healthy margins and good liquidity. Moody's also expects increased volume in fuel delivery to be bolstered by organic growth from existing customers that will strengthen performance in 2023. Lastly, as an operator of heavy-duty trucks with diesel engines, Kenan is exposed to the environmental risk that emission regulations will become more stringent, which could result in higher costs with the transition to electric trucks.

Kenan is expected to maintain good liquidity. Moody's estimates Kenan will have free cash flow of over $60 million in 2023 and have a cash balance of approximately $65 million at year-end 2023. Liquidity also benefits from a $150 million revolver that is used primarily for letters of credit. As of September 2022, availability under the revolver was $79 million, net of letters of credit. Moody's expects free cash flow will support acquisition funding, lessening the dependence on revolver borrowings for bolt-on acquisitions. However, Kenan's free cash flow is volatile due to seasonal working capital needs and capital expenditure requirements to modernize and expand its truck fleet.

From a corporate governance perspective, event risk is high with private equity ownership. The company faces corporate governance risks given private equity ownership and its acquisitive nature, which could further constrain the metrics if acquisitions are funded with debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company further diversifies its revenue base away from the volatility associated with fuel delivery, while improving operating margin above 6%. Debt-to-EBITDA of around 4.0x and good liquidity would also be necessary for a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if margins deteriorate, liquidity weakens, including declining free cash flow, and/or debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be above 5.5x . Debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns that increase debt and leverage could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kenan is a provider of liquid bulk transportation and logistics services to the fuels, chemicals, liquid food and merchant gas markets. Kenan offers transportation services throughout the U.S. and Canada employing a dedicated contract carriage model. Kenan is owned by OMERS Private Equity, a manager of the private equity investments of Canadian pension fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Revenue was about $2.4 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

