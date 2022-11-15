Moody's upgrades Kerry to Baa1; outlook stable

Milan, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Kerry Group Plc's ("Kerry" or "the company") long-term issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2. Kerry is a global leading supplier of ingredients and flavors to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 the rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Kerry Group Financial Services, unlimited company. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The rating upgrade reflects Kerry's strong track record of top line growth while maintaining stable margins, positive free cash flow and a prudent financial policy that translates into solid credit metrics," said Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Kerry.

"Although the current challenging macroeconomic environment somewhat reduces visibility on Kerry's near-term operating performance, we derive comfort from the company's demonstrated resilience to downcycles. We expect the company to continue to pass through higher costs to customers without affecting volumes and to target mainly bolt-on acquisitions with only temporary increases in leverage in case of larger debt-financed deals," added Mr. Leschiutta.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Kerry's rating to Baa1 reflects the company's strong track record of revenue growth while maintaining a prudent financial policy. Moody's expects Kerry to continue to benefit from ongoing positive trends in the global ingredients and flavors industry and to continue to pass through higher costs to customers. Healthier eating habits, increasing consumer sophistication together with the need to increase food manufacturing efficiency and sustainability will continue to drive demand for Kerry's value-added products.

The current challenging macroeconomic environment, with significant raw material price volatility, including energy and transportation costs, and the general contraction in consumer spending reduces visibility on the company's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months. Against this backdrop, Moody's expects Kerry will be able to maintain relatively stable operating performance, managing higher input costs with customers without affecting volumes.

Moody's notes the company's recent strong results as during the first nine months of 2022, the company increased prices by 10.6% on average and its volumes grew by 6.6% supporting strong organic growth. In addition, Kerry's operating performance was relatively unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, despite around a quarter of its revenue of its most profitable Taste & Nutrition division relies on the Food Service channel. Its revenue and EBITDA are today ahead of the levels reported back in 2019.

The company's ability to manage higher input costs with customers is supported by the flexibility to change product formulation resulting in better mix, by the stable nature of food consumption and the close linkage with its customers. Recipes and ingredient solutions are normally developed in close collaboration with customers resulting in strong long-standing relationships, providing a competitive advantage and high switching costs. In addition, although higher selling prices and the general deterioration in macroeconomic environment might result in consumer downtrading to cheaper product offerings and private labels, Kerry offers different price points selling ingredients for both branded products as well as private labels with similar profitability.

The company's financial leverage ratios, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA as of December 2021 and June 2022, at 2.8x and 2.7x, respectively, were partially inflated by the company's decision to prefund in late 2021 its $750 million bond due in April 2023, which is resulting in higher than usual cash balances. Excluding this prefunding, Moody's expects Kerry's credit metrics to remain strong over the next 12-18 months, with a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.3x-2.5x and a retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt around 30%, after factoring in bolt-on M&A activity of around €400 million-€500 million a year.

Kerry's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation partially compensates for its appetite for bolt-on acquisitions. Although acquisitions might exceed the company's annual free cash flow, Moody's expects Kerry's credit metrics to remain strong supporting the higher rating.

Kerry's Baa1 is supported by (1) the company's global leading position in the ingredients and flavours market; (2) the stable and resilient nature of the sector, which Moody's expects to continue to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range in percentage terms; and (3) the company's strong credit metrics, underpinned by margin growth and positive free cash flow generation. The rating is constrained by Kerry's (1) acquisitive strategy, including the risk of large acquisitions, exceeding annual free cash flow generation; and (2) moderate geographical diversification, with approximately 49% of its sales generated in the US.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Kerry's liquidity is excellent, supported by €757 million of cash on balance sheet as of June 2022, full availability under its €1.1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2026 and Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate positive FCF of around €300 million-€400 million (post-dividend payments, excluding acquisitions). Debt maturities include a $750 million backed senior unsecured bond due in April 2023 which was prefunded in late 2021 and which Moody's expects to be repaid out of cash on balance sheet and free cash flow generation. The €1.1 billion RCF does not contain any financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kerry will weather the current macroeconomic uncertainties while further strengthening its credit metrics. Although the company is likely to remain acquisitive, the stable outlook assumes only small additional debt-funded non-transformational acquisitions and that key credit metrics could deteriorate only on a temporary basis in case of larger deals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is currently limited. However, it could develop over time if the company maintains a strong operating performance, a solid FCF generation capacity and a conservative financial policy while further growing its scale and diversification. Quantitatively, a Moody's-adjusted financial leverage remaining below 2.0x on a sustainable basis could result in positive pressure on the rating.

In the absence of sizeable debt-funded M&A activity, a downgrade is unlikely at this juncture. Negative rating pressure could develop if Kerry's Moody's gross adjusted leverage were to remain above 2.75x and retained cash flow/net debt were to remain below 25% on a sustained basis (both on a Moody's adjusted basis) or in case of prolonged deterioration in the company's operating performance and profitability.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Kerry Group Plc

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Kerry Group Financial Services

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kerry Group Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kerry Group Financial Services

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Kerry Group Plc, headquartered in Tralee, Ireland, is the global leading supplier of flavors and ingredients to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. In September 2021, the company disposed of its Meats and Meals business which generated approximately €0.7 billion of revenue. Pro forma for the disposal, the company reported revenues of €6.7 billion in 2021, 84% of which in its value added Taste & Nutrition division and the remaining from its Kerry Dairy Ireland division. During the six months to June 2022, the company reported €4.1 billion and €518 million of revenue and EBITDA, respectively.

