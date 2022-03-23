Moody's upgrades KinderCare's CFR to B3; outlook Stable

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded KUEHG Corp.'s ("KinderCare") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating for the company's first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B3, and upgraded the rating for its second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance including enrollment and center occupancy rates will continue to recover in 2022 as the threat from the coronavirus pandemic subsides. KinderCare's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage is in the low 5x (including about $161 million American Rescue Plan grants) for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021. Moody's expects leverage including the grants will remain in the 5x debt-to-EBITDA range over the next year due to our expectation for lower level of grants in FY22 as the company's operating performance continues to recover. Government grants since the start of the pandemic for the childcare industry has favorably benefitted companies such as KinderCare. The significant improvement in earnings over the last year is largely due to government grants received to help defray operating expenses and ensure centers remain open and available to provide child care. Moody's baseline assumption is for continued grants under the American Rescue Plan for calendar years 2022 and 2023, albeit at lower levels as the industry and the company continue to rebound to pre-pandemic enrollment and occupancy levels. The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity over the next year with an approximately $177 million cash balance at calendar year end 2021, access to an undrawn $115 million revolver ($48 million available net of $67 million letters of credit) that expires in August 2023 and expectation for modest positive free cash flow generation factoring increased capex spending. Additionally, Moody's expects the company will proactively address the revolver refinancing ahead of its maturity.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: KUEHG Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Â…. Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: KUEHG Corp.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

KinderCare's B3 CFR reflects high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the low 5x range for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021. Moody's expects leverage including the grants will remain in the 5x range over the next year due to our expectation for lower level of grants in FY22 as the company's enrollment levels and operating performance continues to recover. Leverage is much higher and free cash flow is weak excluding the grants but the rating factors the meaningful federal government support of childcare centers through legislatively appropriated funds under the American Rescue Plan. The funding helps provide a bridge for the ongoing enrollment recovery that would allow KinderCare to be self funding as grants wind down. The rating is also constrained by the cyclical, highly fragmented and competitive nature of the child-care and early childhood education industry. The rating also considers event and financial policy risk due to private equity ownership. However, the rating is supported by the company's large scale within the childcare and early childhood education industry, broad geographic diversity within the U.S., and well-recognized brands. The rating also incorporates the favorable long term demographic social factor related to increasing percentage of dual income families as well as increased focus on early childhood education.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Social risks also exist because the operations are focused on childcare where reputation is vital to sustaining the business. The company must continually strive to safeguard the health and well-being of the children in its programs. Customer relations are vital because adverse publicity could meaningfully and negatively affect enrollment, revenue and cash flow.

Moody's views KinderCare's governance risk as high due to its private equity ownership. Given this, Moody's expects an aggressive financial and acquisition strategy that tends to favor shareholders. KinderCare's board of directors consists of the management team, independent board members, and representatives from its sponsor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that KinderCare's leverage will decline over the next 12 to 18 months because of a continued enrollment and earnings recovery, which will allow the company to gradually reduce and eliminate reliance on American Rescue Plan grants. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next year with the expectation for positive free cash flow generation over the next year including funding from grants.

The ratings could be upgraded if enrollment, revenue and earnings continue to improve with Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 5x (excluding American Rescue Plan or other government grants) and maintenance of at least good liquidity with free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digit percentage.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in enrollments because of competition, an increase in unemployment or operational challenges such as adverse reputational issues. Debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that meaningfully weaken credit metrics, or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KUEHG Corp. (KinderCare) is a large scale for-profit provider of child-care and education services in the U.S. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated about 1,500 community-based and employer-sponsored early childhood education centers across the US. The company also offers before and after-school care under the name of Champions at about 641 sites. The company has been owned by Partners Group since 2015. Revenue was approximately $1.8 billion in 2021.

