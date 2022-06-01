Moody's upgrades King's Daughters Medical Center (KY) to Baa1; outlook revised to positive

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded King's Daughters Medical Center's (KY) (also, King's Daughters Health System, KDHS) rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook was revised to positive from stable. The system had $207 million of debt at fiscal yearend 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Baa1 reflects Moody's expectations that the material and multi-year improvement in margins and liquidity will be sustained well above pre-pandemic levels due to the system's stronger market position and growing benefits from its recent partnership with the University of Kentucky (UK), a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification. The closure in 2020 of KDHS's only local competitor and good physician recruitment will help retain the significant increase in volumes and market share over the last two years and offset the impact of the pandemic. KDHS's partnership with UK Health will continue to qualify it for sizable supplemental Medicaid payments, help with physician recruitment, and provide cost savings opportunities through ongoing joint initiatives. These benefits will likely support a continuation of double-digit cashflow margins. While capital spending will increase to address a history of underinvestment, liquidity will continue to grow as strong cashflow will fund project costs. Improved cashflow and liquidity will drive good operating and balance sheet leverage metrics in the near term. Offsetting challenges include a likely decline in margins from exceptionally high levels due to several issues. These include potentially lower net Medicaid supplement payments, elevated labor costs to recruit and retain staff, and constraints on revenue growth from higher than average Medicare and Medicaid. Also, the potential expiration of the Medicaid supplemental payments in June 2023 would materially reduce cashflow, although there are ongoing discussions to renew the program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the operating cashflow margin, while likely to decline, will remain well above pre-pandemic levels, liquidity will continue to grow, and any incremental debt will be manageable. While higher capital spending can be funded with expected cashflow, the system may consider some new debt this year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multi-year renewal of Medicaid supplemental payment program

- Further growth in days cash on hand - Continuation of double-digit operating cashflow margins - Clarification of and ability to support incremental debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in operating cashflow margins below expectations

- Elimination of or large reduction in supplemental Medicaid funding - Meaningful decrease in liquidity - Notable increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross receipts pledge of the obligated group. The obligated group consists of Ashland Hospital Corporation d/b/a King's Daughters Medical Center. The loan agreement further provides a first lien mortgage and security interest in the Mortgaged Property.

PROFILE

King's Daughters Health System includes two hospitals and a nursing home facility. The flagship hospital is a 465-licensed bed acute regional referral center located in Ashland, Kentucky. The second, smaller hospital, is ten inpatient beds and is located in Portsmouth, Ohio.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

