Moody's upgrades Kraft Heinz's senior unsecured ratings to Baa2, commercial paper rating to P-2; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Kraft Heinz Foods Company's ("Kraft Heinz") and other subsidiaries of the Kraft Heinz Company ("collectively Kraft Heinz") including the senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa3, and the commercial paper ratings to Prime-2 from Prime-3. The rating outlook is stable.

The upgrades reflect the significant progress the company has made towards reducing financial leverage and improving its operating performance in recent years. The company has benefitted from its new enterprise strategy and operating model under the leadership of Miguel Patricio who became CEO in 2019, centered around consumer platforms and emphasizing innovation and brand support. Following the divestitures of certain assets, which also helped the company reduce debt by over $8 billion in the past three years. The company is now focused on the growth phase of its business transformation plan. Moody's anticipates that Kraft Heinz is better positioned to execute on its strategic initiatives to capture organic growth, control overhead, and manage its service levels. While margins have recently been pressured by inflation, and volumes as well because of pricing taken to cover inflation, improved supply chain performance and pricing that is catching up to cost inflation should begin to improve the EBITA margin modestly.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Company (Old)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance UK PLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (OLD)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Kraft Heinz Foods Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Company (Old)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance UK PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (OLD)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kraft Heinz Foods Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2/Prime-2 ratings of Kraft Heinz reflect its global scale, strong product diversity and leading brands in multiple large food categories. While operating margins have declined due to both increased brand investment and high inflation, the EBITA margin remains stronger than most peers in the packaged food industry and the company has stabilized market share and improved organic growth. The ratings also reflect Kraft Heinz's improved credit profile following divestitures of certain slower growing businesses that were more susceptible to private label competition. These divestitures included the sale of Kraft's Natural Cheese business to Lactalis for $3.2 billion as well as Kraft's nuts business (under the Planter's brand) to Hormel Foods Corporation for $3.35 billion. The proceeds of these asset sales were largely used to pay down debt and reduce leverage commensurate with a reduction in Kraft's long term net leverage target to approximately 3.0x (based on the company's calculation) from 4.0x previously. Moody's views the reduction of the leverage target positively. The company has paid down over $8.0 billion of total debt since 2020, about $1.4 billion of that in the past year. Debt-to-EBITDA leverage (including Moody's adjustments) declined from 4.7x in 2019, to approximately 3.5x at year end 2022 and Moody's projects a further reduction to 3.3x in 2023. Using the company's calculation, 2022 net leverage was 3.2x versus its 3.0x or below target, suggesting that further modest leverage reduction is possible.

These strengths are balanced against the company's past aggressive financial strategies including the use of high financial leverage, the pursuit of transformational acquisitions, and an aggressive dividend relative to operating cash flow. Retained cash flow to net debt is modest, in the low teens, and the company remains committed to growing its dividend with earnings making material improvement in this metric unlikely. While key brands have recently gained market share despite significant inflation-driven pricing, there is risk that in a recession, pricing elasticity could increase as consumers trade down to cheaper options.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to support its brands to promote growth, and balance its financial policy to maintain credit metrics at or slightly better than current levels. Moody's also projects that Kraft Heinz will experience some margin improvement as pricing actions are fully cycled, supply chain improves, cost saving continues to be pursued and the pace of inflation abates. Moody's assumes that the company will maintain strong liquidity including free cash flow exceeding $700 million in 2023 through modest EBITDA growth and a much smaller drag from working capital than in 2022.

Kraft Heinz's ratings could be upgraded if the company experiences margin improvement as pricing catches up with inflation, a consistent balanced financial policy, debt-to-EBITDA approaching 3.0x, and at least 15% retained cash flow (RCF)-to-net debt.

Conversely, Kraft Heinz's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates due to market share erosion, revenue declines or an inability to offset cost increases. More aggressive finance strategies including the pursuit of debt-financed acquisitions, debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.0x or RCF to net debt sustained below 10% could also lead to a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE RISK

Kraft Heinz's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposures to environmental and social risks are moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its food products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's commitment to and execution of its deleveraging plans.

Kraft Heinz has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company has moderately negative exposure to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of raw materials such as agricultural and agricultural products utilized in the production of the company's food portfolio.

Similar to other companies in the packaged food sector, Kraft Heinz has moderately negative (S-3) exposure to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety and customer relations. Responsible production risks for Kraft Heinz reflect the need to cost-effectively source a number of raw materials, including dairy products, meat products, coffee beans, nuts, tomatoes, potatoes, soybean and vegetable oils, sugar and other sweeteners, corn products, wheat products, and cocoa products in addition to resins and other packaging inputs. The company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face risks related to product labeling, marketing, product recalls, and contamination. The company faces brand perception/reputation risk related to these issues. Kraft has neutral to low exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting its diverse product portfolio and ability to adapt its offering to changes in end-consumer preferences. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce.

Kraft Heinz has neutral to low governance risk (G-2) with its recent deleveraging execution and commitment to an investment grade financial strategy compensating for some concentrated ownership and a history of debt-funded acquisitions. The company is publicly traded but 3G has about a 15% stake in the company, having sold off some of its interest in recent years, while Berkshire Hathaway maintains a mid- 20's% stake. The concentrated ownership by entities that are willing to take on leverage and risk contributes to the moderately negative board structure and policies score.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and Chicago, IL, The Kraft Heinz Company is among the largest food companies in the world. The company's iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. Annual sales exceeded $26.4 billion in 2022. Kraft Heinz is publicly traded (NYSE: "KHC") and controlled by an investment group comprised of 3G Capital (about 7.93%) and Berkshire Hathaway (26.58%) as of December 2022. The rated debt instruments are issued at Kraft Heinz Foods Company and other subsidiaries, with guarantees from the parent company, The Kraft Heinz Company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

