Moody's upgrades Kutxabank's deposit rating to A3; outlook stable

Baseline Credit Assessment upgraded to baa1

Madrid, November 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Kutxabank, S.A. (Kutxabank)'s long-term deposit ratings to A3 from Baa1. The rating agency has also upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2. The bank's short-term deposit ratings have been affirmed at Prime-2. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

As part of today's rating action Moody's has also taken the following actions: (1) upgraded the bank's junior senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa3; (2) affirmed Kutxabank's Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and (3) upgraded the bank's long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to A2/Prime -1 from A3/Prime-2.

The upgrade of Kutxabank's ratings and assessments reflects the bank's improved asset risk and profitability. The upgrade also reflects the bank's strong capital position, which in Moody's view, will enable it to cope with the weakening operating conditions in Spain. The decelerating economic growth expected for 2023 alongside inflationary pressures will have a bearing on the bank's activity and asset quality.

RATINGS RATIONALE

---RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE

The upgrade of Kutxabank's BCA to baa1 from baa2 reflects the bank's improved asset risk profile and strong capital buffers. It also takes into consideration Kutxabank's higher profitability on the back of the European Central Bank's (ECB) higher interest rates and the maintenance of a low cost of risk.

Over the past recent years, Kutxabank has achieved a further improvement in its asset quality metrics, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.4% at end-September 2022 from 2.5% as of year-end 2019, and below the 3.6% average for the Spanish banking system. Kutxabank's ratio of non-performing assets (which also includes foreclosed real estate assets; NPAs) has also declined to 4.9% as of end-June 2022 from 7.2% as of year-end 2019, which compares favorably to Moody's estimated average of 5.4% for the Spanish banking system. The bank's improved asset risk profile is also reflected by its high provisioning levels, with the coverage of NPLs and NPAs respectively increasing to 116.8% as of end-September 2022 and 77.3% as of end-June 2022 from 53.8% and 53.4% as of year-end 2019.

In upgrading the bank's BCA, Moody's has taken into account the expected moderate increase in the inflow of new NPLs in 2023, as rising interest rates along with soaring inflation will undermine the repayment capacity of domestic businesses and households. The bank's large provisions will help to cope with a mild asset quality deterioration without any significant impact on its solvency position. Moody's also factors in Kutxabank's strong capital position, with Moody's tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio at 14.9% as of end-June 2022 which is among the highest of Spanish banks.

Today's rating action also takes into account Kutxabank's improving profitability metrics, which are returning to pre-pandemic levels. As of end-September 2022, the bank's annualized net income to tangible assets improved to 0.5% from 0.3% as of year-end 2021 and 0.6% as of year-end 2019. Given that the loan book is mostly at variable rates, Kutxabank will benefit from the repricing to the ECB's higher rates. Moody's acknowledges that the bank will face headwinds stemming from lower activity levels and increased operating costs, yet in the rating agency's view, Kutxabank's operating revenues will more than offset these challenges enabling its profitability levels to further improve from current levels. In assessing the bank's future profitability performance, Moody's has also considered the potential impact on Kutxabank's bottom line profit of the windfall tax that was announced by the Spanish government last July.

The upgrade of Kutxabank's long-term deposit ratings to A3 from Baa1 reflects: (1) The upgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2; (2) the result from the rating agency's Advanced Loss-Given Failure (LGF) analysis which results in an unchanged one notch of uplift for the deposits ratings; and (3) Moody's assessment of low probability of government support for Kutxabank, which results in no further uplift for the deposit ratings.

---RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE CR ASSESSMENT

Moody's has also affirmed at A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) the CR Assessment of Kutxabank, one notch above the adjusted BCA of baa1. The CR Assessment is driven by the banks' Adjusted BCA, low likelihood of systemic support and by the cushion against default provided to the senior obligations represented by the CR Assessment by subordinated instruments.

Kutxabank's long-term CR Assessment is capped at A3(cr) as it cannot exceed the Spanish government bond rating of Baa1 by more than one notch.

---RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Kutxabank's long-term deposit ratings is stable, reflecting expected steady performance over the next 12-18 months despite more difficult operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kutxabank's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's asset risk metrics and profitability metrics were to materially improve. However, an upgrade of Kutxabank's BCA of baa1 is unlikely as long as the Spanish government bond rating remains at Baa1. A bank's BCA would not typically exceed the sovereign rating under Moody's Banks Methodology unless the interdependence between the creditworthiness of the bank and that of the sovereign were limited, which is not the case.

Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could develop as a result of: (1) a significant increase in the stock of NPLs and/or other problem exposures well beyond Moody's expectation; and (2) a weakening of Kutxabank's internal capital-generation and risk-absorption capacity as a result of a lower profitability.

Kutxabank's deposit ratings could also be downgraded if the amount of debt eligible for minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) were to decline.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Kutxabank, S.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, upgraded to A2 from A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A3 from Baa1, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa1 from baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa1 from baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

