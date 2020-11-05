Moody's upgrades L3Harris' senior unsecured rating to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ("L3Harris") to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the company's short-term rating to Prime-2 from Prime-3 and the senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers L3Harris' solid positioning in the aerospace and defense sector, expected sustained strong free cash flow generation and credit metrics reflective of the Baa2 rating category. A number of the company's technologies, products and services are aligned with the US Department of Defense' ("DoD") strategic priorities included in the National Defense Strategy, which Moody's believes will support the company's ongoing operations and financial performance. Moody's anticipates recurring annual free cash flow (after dividends) of at least $1.5 billion, which will provide cushion should demand from the DoD unexpectedly decline. The rating acknowledges L3Harris' shareholder friendly financial policy, whereby it intends to return all of free cash flow plus proceeds from the remaining targeted divestitures of non-core businesses or product lines to shareholders, rather than reduce debt. Nevertheless, Moody's anticipates modest de-leveraging of the capital structure from earnings expansion through 2022, moving debt-to-EBITDA towards 3x, from Moody's estimated 3.4x at January 2, 2021. The ratings also reflect Moody's expectation that event risk from material, debt-funded acquisitions will remain muted, at least until the company completes the divestiture of the business it has flagged as non-core; and that the company will continue its bid success rate, including leveraging the combination of the company's pre-merger products and technologies to drive new business awards, such that its short-cycle backlog is maintained. Strong liquidity, with cash being sustained above $600 million and a $2 billion revolving credit facility due in 2024 that will remain undrawn, also supports the Baa2 rating.

The stable outlook anticipates steady demand from the DoD, ongoing success in winning new business including from non-US customers and sustained supportive credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA margins are sustained above 20% and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3x. Increased scale, including achieved by growing the backlog with awards as the prime contractor on longer cycle programs while strengthening credit metrics could also support a ratings upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material decline in US defense spending that results in a sustained reduction in the company's scale, or financial policy becomes more aggressive, evidenced by debt-funding of share repurchases or cash balances being sustained below $500 million. Sustained weaker credit metrics, such as EBITDA margin below 15%, debt-to-EBITDA above 3.7x or EBIT to interest below 4x could also lead to a ratings downgrade as could annual free cash flow sustained below $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....FLT Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bond/Debentures, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, is a global aerospace and defense technology company. The company is organized into four reportable segments: Aviation Systems, Integrated Mission Systems, Communication Systems and Space and Airborne Systems. Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $13.5 billion. The company has guided revenue for the year ended January 2, 2020 at $18.4 billion.

