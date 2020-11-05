Moody's upgrades L3Harris' senior unsecured rating to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ("L3Harris") to Baa2
from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the company's short-term
rating to Prime-2 from Prime-3 and the senior unsecured
shelf rating to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3. The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers L3Harris' solid positioning
in the aerospace and defense sector, expected sustained strong free
cash flow generation and credit metrics reflective of the Baa2 rating
category. A number of the company's technologies, products
and services are aligned with the US Department of Defense' ("DoD")
strategic priorities included in the National Defense Strategy,
which Moody's believes will support the company's ongoing
operations and financial performance. Moody's anticipates
recurring annual free cash flow (after dividends) of at least $1.5
billion, which will provide cushion should demand from the DoD unexpectedly
decline. The rating acknowledges L3Harris' shareholder friendly
financial policy, whereby it intends to return all of free cash
flow plus proceeds from the remaining targeted divestitures of non-core
businesses or product lines to shareholders, rather than reduce
debt. Nevertheless, Moody's anticipates modest de-leveraging
of the capital structure from earnings expansion through 2022, moving
debt-to-EBITDA towards 3x, from Moody's estimated
3.4x at January 2, 2021. The ratings also reflect
Moody's expectation that event risk from material, debt-funded
acquisitions will remain muted, at least until the company completes
the divestiture of the business it has flagged as non-core;
and that the company will continue its bid success rate, including
leveraging the combination of the company's pre-merger products
and technologies to drive new business awards, such that its short-cycle
backlog is maintained. Strong liquidity, with cash being
sustained above $600 million and a $2 billion revolving
credit facility due in 2024 that will remain undrawn, also supports
the Baa2 rating.
The stable outlook anticipates steady demand from the DoD, ongoing
success in winning new business including from non-US customers
and sustained supportive credit metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA margins are sustained above 20%
and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3x. Increased
scale, including achieved by growing the backlog with awards as
the prime contractor on longer cycle programs while strengthening credit
metrics could also support a ratings upgrade. The ratings could
be downgraded if there is a material decline in US defense spending that
results in a sustained reduction in the company's scale, or
financial policy becomes more aggressive, evidenced by debt-funding
of share repurchases or cash balances being sustained below $500
million. Sustained weaker credit metrics, such as EBITDA
margin below 15%, debt-to-EBITDA above 3.7x
or EBIT to interest below 4x could also lead to a ratings downgrade as
could annual free cash flow sustained below $1 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Upgraded to P-2 from P-3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded
to Baa2 from Baa3
....FLT Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Bond/Debentures,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
L3Harris Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Melbourne,
Florida, is a global aerospace and defense technology company.
The company is organized into four reportable segments: Aviation
Systems, Integrated Mission Systems, Communication Systems
and Space and Airborne Systems. Revenue for the first nine months
of 2020 was $13.5 billion. The company has guided
revenue for the year ended January 2, 2020 at $18.4
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653