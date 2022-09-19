Moody's upgrades LBM Acquisition's (dba US LBM) CFR to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $4.0 billion of rated debt affected

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded LBM Acquisition, LLC's (dba US LBM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on US LBM's senior secured term loan to B2 from B3, senior unsecured notes due 2029 to Caa1 from Caa2 and the rating on BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.'s (BCPE) senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due 2027 (PIK notes) to Caa1from Caa2. BCPE is a parent holding company of LBM Acquisition, LLC. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of US LBM's CFR to B2 from B3 reflects US LBM's improved scale with revenue in excess of $10 billion, diversity of products and maintenance of low leverage. Moody's believes that these factors will enable US LBM to better withstand the inherent cyclicality in the homebuilding sector. Moody's forecasts EBITDA margins remaining in the range of 10% - 13% over the next eighteen months, which is a key credit strength. Also, Moody's projects low leverage, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 4.25x through 2024, and interest coverage, defined as adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense, above 3.0x over the same period. Cash flow allocated to reducing revolver borrowings, which were utilized for acquisitions, further supports the ratings upgrade.

"Good relative operating performance and cash flow used for debt reduction that is resulting in low leverage support US LBM's rating upgrade," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

US LBM's B2 CFR reflects financial policies that tend to favor shareholders over creditors. There is the potential for additional debt utilized for dividend payments, which could be substantial. Also, fixed charges, including cash interest, debt amortization, and operating and finance lease payments, are slightly more than $375 million per year, significantly inhibiting cash flow and financial flexibility. At the same time, US LBM faces execution risk to its operating plan amidst strong competition, making it difficult to increase pricing materially and maintain current margins.

Moody's projects US LBM will have a very good liquidity profile over the next eighteen months, generating decent cash flow each year and having ample availability under its revolving credit facility. US LBM has no material near-term maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that US LBM will continue to perform well, generating good operating margins. Very good liquidity and no material maturities until 2027 further support the stable outlook.

The B2 rating on US LBM's senior secured term loan, the same rating as the Corporate Family Rating, result from its subordination to the company's revolving credit facility but priority claim relative to the senior unsecured notes. The term loan has a first lien on substantially all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral).

The Caa1 rating on US LBM's senior unsecured notes due 2029, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt.

The Caa1 rating on BCPE's senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due 2027, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their contractual and structural subordination to LBM Acquisition, LLC's substantial amount of committed obligations. While the rating is the same as the senior unsecured notes issued by LBM Acquisition, LLC the expected loss in a distress scenario is greater for the PIK toggle notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on debt-to-EBITDA staying below 4.5x, EBITA-to-interest expense is above 2.5x, preservation of at least good liquidity and continuing conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur should US LBM adopt an aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to shareholder return initiatives or acquisitions, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure also would result from debt-to-EBITDA nears 6.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

US LBM, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is a North American distributor of building materials. Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, through its affiliates, is the owner of US LBM.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

