Moody's upgrades LGI Homes' CFR to Ba2, assigns a Ba2 rating to proposed notes; stable outlook

Approximately $300 million of debt securities rated

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded LGI Homes, Inc.'s (LGI) Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to LGI's proposed $300 million senior unsecured note offering due 2029, the proceeds of which will be used to retire the existing senior notes. The outlook is stable. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is maintained.

The rating upgrade to Ba2 reflects Moody's expectation that LGI will operate with conservative debt leverage in the range of 30% to 35%, maintain its strong gross margin around 25%, benefit from solid underlying conditions in the homebuilding market, including strong demand for more affordable entry-level homes which the company focuses on, and continue to expand its scale and market share as the 10th largest builder by homes sold in the country. The refinancing of LGI's senior unsecured notes is leverage neutral, but is expected to lower the company's interest expense and improve pro forma homebuilding interest coverage toward 15.0x. LGI's liquidity benefits from the extension of its debt maturities, including the recent extension and upsize of its revolving credit facility.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LGI's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the company's: 1) track record of strong organic growth funded by a conservative mix of debt and equity and Moody's expectation of modest leverage; 2) increasing scale and geographic diversification, and market position as the 10th largest builder by homes sold; 3) gross margin that is expected to remain among the highest within the peer group, strong interest coverage metrics, and consistent profitability; 4) business model that focuses on standardized home construction and creates production efficiencies; and 5) focus on the entry-level home segment, which is supported by favorable demographic trends and demand of the millennial buyers, and a relatively low supply of available homes.

However, the credit profile also reflects: 1) the company's all speculative construction strategy, which can lead to high unsold home inventory during a housing downturn; 2) the potential for cash flow from operations to turn negative if investment in growth is accelerated; 3) a total land position of nearly seven years of supply with about four years of owned land, which increases exposure to land impairments during a weak market; 4) risk of shareholder friendly actions such as share repurchases; and 5) the cyclicality of the homebuilding industry and the resulting volatility in operating results.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid underlying fundamentals in the homebuilding sector driving good demand and contributing to LGI's top line growth and strong credit metric performance over the next 12 to 18 months.

LGI's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by positive cash flow from operations, ample availability under the company's $850 million revolver due 2025, about 50% of which is expected to remain available, significant financial covenant cushion, and alternate sources of liquidity stemming from LGI's land supply.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its revenue size and scale and improves product and geographic diversity. Additionally, maintenance of a conservative financial policy with respect to shareholder returns and leverage, including sustained homebuilding debt to book capitalization below 35%, strong gross margins and homebuilding interest coverage metrics, along with very good liquidity and strong free cash flow would also be important upgrade considerations.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company shifts to a more aggressive financial policy with respect to shareholder friendly activities, large scale acquisitions or if homebuilding debt to book capitalization increases toward 45%. Weakening in interest coverage below 5.0x, significant decline in gross margin, a weakening in liquidity profile or a deterioration in end market conditions that results in net losses and impairments could result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LGI Homes, Inc., established in 2003 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, builds largely starter, single-family homes, and operated in 110 communities in 34 markets across 19 states (as of March 2021), including Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company sells entry-level and move-up homes under its LGI Homes brand, and luxury homes under its Terrata Homes brand. LGI also sells homes to real estate investors that subsequently utilize these assets as rentals, representing about 9.3% of total LTM closings as of Q1 2021. In the LTM period ended March 31, 2021, the company generated approximately $2.6 billion in revenue and $381 million in net income.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

