Moody's upgrades LGI Homes' CFR to Ba2, assigns a Ba2 rating to proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded LGI Homes, Inc.'s
(LGI) Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default
Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and the rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. Moody's
also assigned a Ba2 rating to LGI's proposed $300 million
senior unsecured note offering due 2029, the proceeds of which will
be used to retire the existing senior notes. The outlook is stable.
The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is maintained.
The rating upgrade to Ba2 reflects Moody's expectation that LGI
will operate with conservative debt leverage in the range of 30%
to 35%, maintain its strong gross margin around 25%,
benefit from solid underlying conditions in the homebuilding market,
including strong demand for more affordable entry-level homes which
the company focuses on, and continue to expand its scale and market
share as the 10th largest builder by homes sold in the country.
The refinancing of LGI's senior unsecured notes is leverage neutral,
but is expected to lower the company's interest expense and improve
pro forma homebuilding interest coverage toward 15.0x. LGI's
liquidity benefits from the extension of its debt maturities, including
the recent extension and upsize of its revolving credit facility.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LGI Homes, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
LGI's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the company's:
1) track record of strong organic growth funded by a conservative mix
of debt and equity and Moody's expectation of modest leverage;
2) increasing scale and geographic diversification, and market position
as the 10th largest builder by homes sold; 3) gross margin that is
expected to remain among the highest within the peer group, strong
interest coverage metrics, and consistent profitability; 4)
business model that focuses on standardized home construction and creates
production efficiencies; and 5) focus on the entry-level home
segment, which is supported by favorable demographic trends and
demand of the millennial buyers, and a relatively low supply of
available homes.
However, the credit profile also reflects: 1) the company's
all speculative construction strategy, which can lead to high unsold
home inventory during a housing downturn; 2) the potential for cash
flow from operations to turn negative if investment in growth is accelerated;
3) a total land position of nearly seven years of supply with about four
years of owned land, which increases exposure to land impairments
during a weak market; 4) risk of shareholder friendly actions such
as share repurchases; and 5) the cyclicality of the homebuilding
industry and the resulting volatility in operating results.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid underlying
fundamentals in the homebuilding sector driving good demand and contributing
to LGI's top line growth and strong credit metric performance over
the next 12 to 18 months.
LGI's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's
expectation of good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity
is supported by positive cash flow from operations, ample availability
under the company's $850 million revolver due 2025,
about 50% of which is expected to remain available, significant
financial covenant cushion, and alternate sources of liquidity stemming
from LGI's land supply.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its
revenue size and scale and improves product and geographic diversity.
Additionally, maintenance of a conservative financial policy with
respect to shareholder returns and leverage, including sustained
homebuilding debt to book capitalization below 35%, strong
gross margins and homebuilding interest coverage metrics, along
with very good liquidity and strong free cash flow would also be important
upgrade considerations.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company shifts to a more aggressive
financial policy with respect to shareholder friendly activities,
large scale acquisitions or if homebuilding debt to book capitalization
increases toward 45%. Weakening in interest coverage below
5.0x, significant decline in gross margin, a weakening
in liquidity profile or a deterioration in end market conditions that
results in net losses and impairments could result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LGI Homes, Inc., established in 2003 and headquartered
in Houston, Texas, builds largely starter, single-family
homes, and operated in 110 communities in 34 markets across 19 states
(as of March 2021), including Texas, Arizona, Florida,
Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina,
South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota,
Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada,
West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company
sells entry-level and move-up homes under its LGI Homes
brand, and luxury homes under its Terrata Homes brand. LGI
also sells homes to real estate investors that subsequently utilize these
assets as rentals, representing about 9.3% of total
LTM closings as of Q1 2021. In the LTM period ended March 31,
2021, the company generated approximately $2.6 billion
in revenue and $381 million in net income.
