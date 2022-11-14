Moody's upgrades LPL to Baa3, outlook stable

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 LPL Holdings, Inc.'s (LPL) senior unsecured debt rating and confirmed at Baa3 LPL's senior secured debt rating. LPL's outlook has changed to stable from ratings under review. The rating action concludes Moody's review of LPL's ratings that was initiated on 29 August 2022.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2

Confirmations:

..Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of LPL's senior unsecured rating to investment grade status reflects the firm's consistent execution of a sound business and financial strategy that has contributed to its strong financial profile. Additionally, Moody's has assessed that the firm's financial profile and policies will likely remain consistent in the longer-term, including with respect to the firm maintaining a favorable target debt leverage, and that its appetite for debt-funded acquisitions will not become outsized. The firm's lowering of its net debt leverage target to 1.5x-2.5x from 2.0x-2.75x in October 2022 supports this assessment and commitment. Moody's believes that a commitment to maintain a strong balance sheet is an integral part of LPL's ongoing expansion into the financial institutions channel, where its balance sheet strength is an important consideration of its potential business partners, and in its strategy for advisor recruitment and retention.

Moody's said LPL's strong financial profile is driven by its strong franchise, impressive scale, solid organic growth, favorable shift in revenue mix towards recurring advisory asset fees, and maintenance of creditor-friendly financial policies during challenging operating environments. Moody's also expects that LPL's financial profile will benefit substantially from rising interest rates, and that the firm's strong competitive position provides additional flexibility to weather cyclical downturns in financial markets and the possibility of lower interest rates in the future. LPL's scale and product offerings have expanded, driven by a combination of solid organic growth and acquired assets, helping to buffer the negative effects of the 2022 declines in equity and bond markets.

Since 2018, LPL's management committed to a net debt leverage target of 2.0x-2.75x, from 3.25x -3.5x previously. And more recently, during its third quarter 2022 earnings call, LPL further lowered its net debt leverage target to 1.5x-2.5x and said it aims to operate within the bounds of this target throughout a range of economic cycles. The firm's net debt leverage, as calculated by LPL's credit agreement, was 1.7x for the trailing-twelve months ended 30 September 2022. LPL's Moody's-adjusted trailing-twelve-months' debt to EBITDA ratio through 30 September 2022 improved to 2.4x from 3.1x a year prior. Moody's expects LPL's earnings to continue to grow, resulting in the firm's leverage ratio remaining on a favorable trajectory towards the lower end of its stated leverage target, with the possibility that LPL could choose to increase debt to fund acquisitions or shareholder distributions and still remain comfortably within its target leverage range.

In concert with its upgrade of LPL's senior unsecured rating to investment grade, Moody's has withdrawn LPL's corporate family rating (that previously was Ba1), because this rating-type generally is assigned only to speculative grade-rated issuers.

Moody's said that LPL's senior unsecured and senior secured debt ratings are now equalized at the Baa3 level, whereas previously LPL's senior unsecured rating was two notches below its senior secured debt rating. Moody's said that, as an investment grade issuer with a longer runway towards any possible default, any difference in credit quality between its unsecured and secured instruments (of which such security comprises the pledged capital stock of certain subsidiaries) does not warrant a notch (or more) of rating differential.

Moody's said that corporate governance was a key factor in the rating action, in that LPL's governance structure has produced a coherent business strategy that contributes to its strong financial performance and with a strong commitment to its stated net debt leverage target.

LPL's outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that LPL's profitability will continue to benefit from higher interest rates and a growing mix of advisory revenue; and that LPL will maintain its solid competitive position and organic growth, healthy liquidity and prudent financial and strategic policies, including a strong long-term commitment to its leverage and liquidity targets, and that its appetite for debt-funded acquisitions will not become outsized.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

LPL's ratings could be upgraded should there be a continued improvement in its scale and competitive position, resulting in a sustained increase in pretax earnings above $1.5 billion and increased profit margins. In order for the ratings to be upgraded, there likely would need to be a continued strong demonstration of prudent financial and capital policies and a carefully balanced approach to inorganic growth, such that Moody's-adjusted debt leverage would be below 2x, and not expected to substantially increase above this level due to debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

LPL's ratings could be downgraded should there be a shift in its financial policy that significantly increases debt to fund shareholder distributions or should debt be issued to fund an acquisition, driving Moody's-adjusted proforma debt leverage above 3.5x. A meaningful decline in the firm's profitability and scale, whether through a loss of customers and advisors or inability to navigate challenging operating environments, could also lead to a downgrade. A significant failure in LPL's regulatory compliance or technology infrastructure could also cause downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

