Moody's upgrades LSB Industries, Inc. CFR to B2, outlook stable

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of LSB Industries, Inc. (LSB Industries) to B2 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured note rating to B2 from B3. The company is issuing $175 million of add-on 6.25% senior secured notes due in 2028. The proceeds of the notes will be used to pursue strategic acquisition opportunities, to fund organic growth (including debottlenecking to increase production capacity and other growth projects) and for general corporate purposes. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects improved reliability and operating performance as well as completed and newly planned margin expansion projects, which should support earnings and free cash flow generation even when current strong nitrogen fertilizer prices return to more normalized levels," said Anastasija Johnson, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: LSB Industries, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LSB Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 corporate family rating reflects LSB's small scale, limited operational diversity and inherent volatility in performance because of its exposure to volatile nitrogen prices, cyclical industrial and mining end markets (52% of 2021 sales) and weather-dependent agricultural market (48%). The rating also reflects volatility in credit metrics despite currently strong levels for the rating with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA at approximately 3.3x in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, or 4.4x pro forma for new debt issuance. The upgrade reflects Moody's expectations that the company will deploy cash on the balance sheet and the proceeds from the additional debt issuance to increase the company's operating capacity and improve its cost profile, so that leverage will not return to prior levels the next time nitrogen fertilizer prices decline to trough levels. Over the last two years, the company demonstrated improved reliability of its production facilities and is targeting an increase in ammonia production in 2022 despite two scheduled turnarounds, including its largest El Dorado plant. Continued improvement in operating rates, completed and planned margin improvement projects as well as lower cost capital structure following a refinancing in 2021 should allow the company to generate free cash flow even with lower nitrogen prices. Nitrogen fertilizer and chemical prices are expected to remain elevated through 2022 due to continued strong commodity crop prices and elevated energy and natural gas prices globally, which constrain ammonia production, despite strong demand for both agricultural and industrial nitrogen products. Until new capacity is added, Moody's does not expect prices to return to trough levels seen in 2020 and LSB could support a its current debt load, but further increases without substantiative improvement in earnings will pressure the rating. The fixed cost capital structure with only a small amount of prepayable debt, constrains the company's credit profile. The company is currently focusing on growth and is not reducing absolute levels of debt. We would expect the company to demonstrate commitment to debt reduction as well as consistently higher levels of earnings and operating rates before considering further upgrade.

The SGL-1 reflects a very good liquidity position over the next 12 months, supported by cash on hand, revolver availability and projected free cash flow generation. The company had $83 million of cash on hand as of December 31,2021 and no revolver borrowings. The company had $61.3 million availability under its $65 million asset-based revolver, which is subject to borrowing base limitations. The revolver expires on February 26, 2024. The company is subject to 1x fixed charge covenant if availability falls below 10% of the total commitment. The company will be able to meet the covenant in a strong pricing environment over the next 12 months. All assets are encumbered by the revolver, senior secured notes and other debt, leaving no sources of alternative liquidity.

As an owner and operator of nitrogen facilities, we view LSB as having high environmental risks, including carbon transition risk, and high social credit risks because it's operations could have a negative impact on local facilities. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with these risks and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational and business models. The carbon transition risk is high due to a hard to abate nature of ammonia production from natural gas. LSB Industries is undertaking a number of measures to lower its green house emissions, but does not have formal CO2 reduction targets. LSB is a publicly listed company but governance risks are elevated due to concentrated ownership and short track record of operating with its net leverage target of 4.0x through the cycle.

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectations that metrics will remain strong in 2022 and that the company would deploy cash and proceeds from the new note issuance in a way that improves the baseline earnings of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the amount of debt on the balance sheet and the company's limited scale, there is limited likelihood of further rating upgrade at this time. An upgrade would require the company to demonstrate balance sheet debt reduction, a long track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy, including carrying more cash on hand to ensure good liquidity during weak operating environment. An upgrade would require debt reduction and increased confidence that the company can maintain debt/EBITDA below 5.0x at the trough of the cycle and continue to fund its growth projects from internally generated cash.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if:

- The company does not deploy cash raised with add-on notes in a manner that improves its business profile and earnings within a year;

- The company pursues a more aggressive financial policy;

- Facility reliability declines, the company experiences significant operational challenges and fails to consistently improve operating rates

- The company cannot generate free cash flow as nitrogen prices decline and liquidity deteriorates.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a producer of commodity chemicals that are derived from ammonia (nitrogen fertilizers, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate). LSB owns and operates three facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, Cherokee, Alabama and Pryor, Oklahoma. The company also operates Baytown, Texas, facility on a contractual basis for Coverstro AG. The company generated sales of $556 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

