Moody's upgrades La Grande SD 1, OR's underlying GO bond rating to A1; assigns A1 underlying, Aa1 enhanced to 2020 bonds

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying rating to Union County School District 1 (La Grande), Oregon's $27.8 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). Concurrently we have upgraded the underlying ratings on the district's outstanding GO bonds to A1 from A2. We have also assigned an Aa1 enhanced rating to the Series 2020 bonds based on the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (Aa1 stable). Total general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt outstanding post-issuance is $33.2 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 reflects improved fund balance that is expected to stay stable and in line with similarly rated peers in Oregon. The economy benefits from the presence of Eastern Oregon University, with moderate wealth and below-average incomes adequate for the relatively affordable cost of living in eastern Oregon. Fund balances will increase slightly, based on preliminary fiscal 2020 results as a result of increased savings that the district achieved in the second half of the school year, to prepare for potential reductions in state funding in the current or future fiscal years. Additionally, the district holds reserves in a capital fund that were transferred from the general fund and could be used for general purposes if needed, an additional modest financial strength. Leverage from debt and pensions is moderate, with average fixed costs, though we expect pension liabilities will continue to grow modestly even if plan assumptions are met. We view the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk considering the impact on health and safety; the district is proceeding with limited in-person instruction as well as comprehensive distance learning, based on state guidance. We expect the district will continue to competently manage revenue and expenses and we do not expect material financial loss related to the pandemic.

As of this time, the district is about 100 miles from any of the wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington. Additionally, the county is one of the few in the state that has only very limited exposure to the dry to severe drought conditions that are fueling intense wildfires in the western half of Oregon.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guaranty debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Oregon (Aa1 stable), strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in economic measures, including increased economic diversity

- Material decline in leverage and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, multi-year declines in fund balance that indicate a return to narrow reserves

- Significant weakness in economic measures

LEGAL SECURITY

GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school districts' GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding maturities on the district's 2015 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Located in northeastern Oregon, the 809-square-mile district is located in Union County and includes all of the cities of La Grande (A1) and Island City. Population is 17,157 as of the 2018 American Community Survey and the district serves enrollment of 2,250 as of fiscal 2020 in one high school, one middle school and three elementary schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

