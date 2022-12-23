Moody's upgrades La Vista, NE's GO bonds and COPs to Aa2 and assigns Aa2 issuer rating

New York, December 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of La Vista, NE's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds, economic development fund (EDF) bonds which carry a limited tax pledge, and non-contingent lease backed certificates of participation (COPs) to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the City of La Vista, NE. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $82.2 million in outstanding general obligation and lease-backed debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the city's growing economy, which is favorably located in the dynamic Omaha (Aa2 stable) metropolitan area. The city's resident incomes are in-line with comparably rated cities at around 113% of the national median, and economic growth is expected to continue. These positive credit factors, combined with the city's low fixed costs and lack of exposure to any unfunded post-retirement benefit liabilities, help to balance its above-average debt burden and assertive capital improvement plans. Total leverage exceeds 250% of revenue and will continue to grow because the city intends to borrow $33 million over the next five years.

The issuer rating also reflects the city's exceptionally strong financial management, healthy reserve levels, and balanced financial operations. Federal relief funds helped the city offset lost tax revenue in fiscal 2021 (year-end September 30), which is when the pandemic had the most prominent impact on city revenues (particularly business licenses, hotel taxes, and charges for services). Federal relief for revenue replacement was also utilized in fiscal 2022, albeit to a much lesser extent as most revenue categories experienced a strong recovery. Despite an intended $4.5 million spend down of reserves in fiscal 2023, the city's total reserves are expected to exceed 50% of revenue in fiscal 2022 (unaudited) and remain stable thereafter. The city's diverse revenue structure, which includes multiple consumption taxes, will serve as a partial hedge against the current inflationary environment and tight labor market.

The Aa2 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the city's pledge to levy a property tax unlimited as to rate and amount on all taxable property in the city to cover debt service.

The upgraded Aa2 rating to the city's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating based on ample headroom provided by the maximum allowable tax levy, which is limited to $0.50 per $100 of taxable valuation, in combination with the pledge of the city's 0.5% additional sales tax.

The upgraded Aa2 rating to the city's GOLT economic development fund bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the sufficient coverage provided by pledged revenue, which includes collections of its 1.0% sales tax and unlimited ad valorem taxing authority, up to a maximum annual amount of $2 million.

The upgraded Aa2 rating to the city's COPs is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the city's limited tax pledge to pay lease payments, a pledge which is not subject to annual appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued economic expansion

-Sustained strengthening of fund balance and liquidity

-Moderation of the above-average debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Economic stagnation and/or diminished socioeconomic characteristics

-Material declines in reserves and liquidity

-Substantial increase of the city's debt burden beyond planned borrowing

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt is secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy an unlimited property tax. The Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bonds (also GOULT) are backed by the city's share of state Highway Allocation Fund revenue and a commitment to levy an unlimited property tax sufficient to meet debt service.

The city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds are limited by the city's statutory levy limit of $0.50 per $100 of valuation. The bonds are also secured by the city's pledge of revenue generated from its 0.5% additional sales tax.

The Economic Development Fund Bonds (GOLT) are paid from the city's economic development fund, to which the city transfers receipts from its 1% sales tax not to exceed $2 million per year. If sales taxes fall short, the city also commits to apply property taxes up to the same $2 million. The city created this program after voter approval in 2003, and the program will require renewal by voters in 2029 or else it will expire.

The certificates of participation (COPs) are payable and secured solely by rent payments pursuant to a lease-purchase agreement. The rental payments are general obligations of the city payable from the city's general fund and are not subject to annual appropriation.

PROFILE

The City of La Vista is located in Sarpy County (Aaa stable), immediately southwest of the City of Omaha (Aa2 stable). The city operates under a Mayor-Council form of government, and provides various municipal services, including public safety, parks, libraries, public transportation and a swimming pool, to a residential population of about 17,100.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

