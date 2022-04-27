Moody's upgrades Leander, TX's issuer and GOLT ratings to Aa1

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Leander, TX's issuer rating and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Aa1 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 rating to the city's $18.3 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022A and $27.9 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022B. The city has $154.8 million in net direct debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the city's trend of rapid tax base growth in recent years, alongside high full value per capita and strong resident income. The upgrade further incorporates a strong financial position with ample fund balance levels and no plans for significant deficit spending. The upgrade also reflects a slightly above average debt burden and fixed costs with additional issuance plans.

The lack of distinction between the Aa1 issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom of over 800% under the limited tax cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with similar amounts of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further expansion and diversification of tax base

- Material reduction of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of the tax base

- Trend of operating deficits that lead to a material decrease in reserve levels- Increase in the debt burden without continued growth in the tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOLT bonds, including the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, are payable from the levy of an annual ad valorem tax, within the limitations prescribed by law, upon all taxable property within the city. Certain series of the city's bonds, including the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, are further payable by a limited pledge, not to exceed $1,000, of the surplus revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance the construction of road improvements and traffic signals across the city.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will be used to finance the construction, acquisition and installation of improvements to the city's water and sewer system.

PROFILE

Located in Williamson County and Travis County (Aaa stable), the City of Leander is favorably located in the Austin metropolitan area, roughly 25 miles northwest of the City of Austin (Aa1 stable) with convenient rail access to downtown. The population, estimated at 60,613 in 2020, has grown roughly 130% since the 2010 census.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Oder

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gregory Lipitz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

