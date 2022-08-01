Moody's upgrades Lennar's senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $4.2 billion of debt securities affected

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Lennar Corporation's (Lennar) senior unsecured notes ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects the company's strong market position as the second largest homebuilder in the country. The company benefits from significant revenue scale of over $28 billion and a national market share of 8.4% with broad geographic footprint and product type diversity. The upgrade also reflects Lennar's conservative financial policies with respect to balance sheet management, a track record of meaningful debt repayments, sustained low debt leverage and Moody's expectation that the company will continue to maintain these strong credit practices during any industry cycle. Lennar's focus on land light strategies and the achievement of 60% optioned based land portfolio from 40% 18 months ago is also reflected in the ratings upgrade.

"We expect that given Lennar's strong market position, solid execution track record, and benefits of operating efficiencies through scale and technology investments, the company will generate strong results and gain market share in the next 12 to 18 months, even as the sector experiences a weakening of demand conditions amid affordability pressures," says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer.

The ratings upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that Lennar's anticipated spin-off of its ancillary assets in the amount of $2.5 billon will not have a material impact on the company's credit profile, which will remain conservative. Lennar is planning to complete a spin-off of its single-family rental and multi-family operations, along with some land banking, as a separate public company under the name Quarterra Group by the end of fiscal 2022. This transaction is anticipated in line with Lennar's long communicated strategy to focus on core homebuilding operations. While we expect this transaction to modestly reduce Lennar's earnings and net worth, it is expected to bode well for the company's return metrics. Pro forma for the spin-off, Moody's estimates Lennar's total debt to capitalization to increase to 20% from 18% at May 31, 2022.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Lennar Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lennar Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lennar's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by: 1) the company's status as one of the two largest homebuilders in the US with $28 billion in revenue and $18 billion of tangible equity base, and the associated benefits of size and scale, including operating efficiencies; 2) its strong market position and broad reach across markets nationally and locally; 3) a track record of significant deleveraging and the demonstrated capability to consistently repay debt with its strong cash flow, which is enhanced by an increase in optioned land strategy; 4) its strong gross margins and robust earnings generation; and 5) a conservative financial strategy evidenced by low debt to cap of 18% and a commitment to maintaining total debt to cap below 30% during any industry cycle, substantial financial flexibility, and a strong liquidity profile.

Our credit view of Lennar is constrained by: 1) a considerable amount of homes in production constructed on spec (typically over one third), and an owned land supply of 3.1 years (or about 38% of total land supply), which exposes the company to inventory risk and risk of impairments during market weakening; 2) shareholder friendly actions including share repurchases, dividends and pending spin-off; 3) a track record of investments in new and different asset classes and structures, and acquisitions, although current focus is on core homebuilding operations; 4) broad-based affordability pressures in the sector; and 5) the cyclicality of the industry and a possibility of protracted revenue declines and meaningful impairments.

Lennar has a strong liquidity profile, supported by its $1.3 billion of cash at May 31, 2022, strong cash flow, maintenance of substantial availability under its $2.6 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, the majority of which expires in May 2027, and significant cushion under financial maintenance covenants.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lennar will maintain its strong market position, generate robust results, sustain low leverage, and complete the spin-off transaction seamlessly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the commitment to operating with debt to book capitalization below 20% and a demonstrated track record of leverage sustained at those levels, and conservative financial policies with respect to land strategies, investments in different asset classes, acquisitions and share repurchases during any industry cycle. Also, maintenance of significant scale, strong gross margins and a robust liquidity position, including consistently strong free cash flow, as well as the stability of economic and homebuilding industry conditions would be important factors for the ratings upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the homebuilding sector experiencing a material weakening, leading the company to generate net losses and book impairment charges, and experience a softening in credit metrics. Homebuilding debt to capitalization rising above 30% and interest coverage declining below 10x, a shift from the commitment to conservative financial strategies, including with respect to shareholder returns or investments, or a weakening in free cash flow or liquidity profile could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, is one of the two largest homebuilders in the US. In the last twelve months ended May 31, 2022, Lennar generated homebuilding revenue of $28.3 billion and consolidated net income of $4.4 billion.

