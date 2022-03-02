Moody's upgrades Lenovo to Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of Lenovo Group Limited, and has revised the outlook to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Lenovo's improved credit profile in terms of leverage, driven by debt reduction and a higher level of EBITDA. We believe the company will sustain its improved credit profile through maintaining its leading market position in personal computers (PCs), supported by steady global demand for PCs," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"In addition, we expect the company's continued disciplined financial management will help it to maintain its excellent liquidity and improved debt leverage, which is strong for its rating category," adds Ho.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lenovo's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's long operating history and track record of organic and inorganic business growth; leading position as a PC provider; and diverse geographic exposure in terms of revenue generation and operations.

On the other hand, the company's rating is constrained by its low profitability due to competition and investments related to its in-house production capability.

Based on industry data published by market data provider International Data Corporation, Lenovo was the world's largest PC provider by unit shipment in 2021[1], a position it first achieved in 2013[2]. Its unit shipment growth outpaced the overall industry's during this period, when its market share grew to 23.5% in 2021 from 17.1% in 2013.

The company's revenue grew to USD55 billion in the nine months ended 31 December 2021 (9MFY2022) from USD45 billion in the nine months ended 31 December 2020 (9MFY2021), supported by a recovery in demand for PCs and mobile phones. Moody's expects Lenovo's revenue over the next 12-18 months to grow slightly higher than about USD70 billion, which is the level the rating agency expects the company to achieve in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 (FY2022). This revenue projection reflects Lenovo's steady market share in a stable PC market and growth in its smartphone, server and solution and services businesses.

Lenovo's revenue generation remains diverse and balanced in terms of geography, with the Americas, China, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia (excluding China) contributing 32%, 27%, 25% and 16% of revenue, respectively, in 9MFY2022.

Moody's forecasts Lenovo's adjusted EBITDA margin will be steady at about 5.8%-6.0% over the next 12-18 months compared with about 6.0%-6.2%, which is the level the rating agency expects the company to achieve in FY2022. This EBITDA margin projection reflects greater economies of scale and increased contribution from higher margin solution and services business that will partially offset greater competition in a steady PC market.

Lenovo's leverage for the past 12 months ended 31 December 2021 improved to about 1.2x from 1.7x in FY2021. The improvement reflects higher EBITDA on the back of rising revenue and expanding EBITDA margins, as well as debt reduction that was supported by positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's expects the company to sustain this improved leverage level, as measured by adjusted debt/EBTDA, at below 1.5x over the next 12-18 months, which is strong for its rating category. Moody's calculation of adjusted debt incorporates payables including deferred and contingent considerations and put option liabilities.

Lenovo's liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects that the company's cash balance, including bank deposits of USD3.8 billion as of 31 December 2021 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months, will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of USD434 million, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period.

Lenovo's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, as the company's highly diversified business profile — including its geographically diverse manufacturing facilities around the world -- mitigates structural subordination risk.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Lenovo's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks reflects the nature of its business, which is predominately driven by technology hardware.

Lenovo's governance risks are also moderately negative, reflecting the company's high ownership of voting shares by its controlling shareholder that is partially offset by the company's conservative financial strategy and strong management track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Lenovo will grow its revenue scale and scope while maintaining its profitability, leading position in the PC market and prudent approach to capital spending and investments.

Upgrade pressure could emerge if Lenovo maintains its PC market share and continues to grow its revenue and profitability; maintains its strong liquidity and generates solidly positive free cash flow; and strengthens its credit profile, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Lenovo's rating if the company's position in the PC market weakens while profitability significantly declines; the company adopts an aggressive debt-funded investment strategy that worsens its credit metrics, with adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.0x-2.2x; or its liquidity weakens, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278817. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lenovo Group Limited designs, manufactures and sells personal computers, smart devices, smartphones and servers. The company generated revenue of USD61 billion in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021, through operating in 180 markets globally with a team of about 71,500 employees. It was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1994.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Announcement made by International Data Corporation (IDC) 12-Jan-2022

[2] Announcement made by International Data Corporation (IDC) 12-Jan-2015

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

