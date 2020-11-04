Moody's upgrades Leslie's CFR to B1 from B3

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.'s ("Leslie's") Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to B1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to
B1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Leslie's Poolmart,
Inc. (Old) senior secured term loan was upgraded to B1 from B2.
The ratings outlook for Leslie's remains stable. In addition,
Moody's assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2
to Leslie's.
The upgrade to B1 reflects governance considerations particularly Leslie's
recent repayment of $390 million of debt with the proceeds of its
initial public equity offering. The upgrade also reflects its improved
EBITDA, which when combined with debt repayment has resulted in
a sustained improvement in credit metrics.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B3
..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. (Old)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. (Old)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.'s B1 CFR rating reflects its moderately
high leverage with debt/EBITDA of 4.7x, pro forma as of October
3, 2020 for the recent debt repayment, down from 6.4x.
It also reflects that it remains 64% owned by private equity following
its public stock offering. Leslie's benefits from the relatively
stable demand of pool and spa maintenance products from a large installed
base of pools that diminishes its economic sensitivity, despite
its weather dependence. Leslie's has also experienced significant
tail winds from the pandemic as consumers remain focused on their homes,
and sanitation increases in importance. The recent accelerated
increase in pool installations will help support demand for its maintenance
products in future years. The rating is supported by Leslie's leading
market share with approximately 15% of the $11 billion US
pool and spa care market which serves residential, professional,
and commercial consumers. Despite its strength in the category,
its limited absolute scale and geographic concentration constrains the
rating. The company reaches its customers through its national
physical store footprint of 934 locations as well as its digital platform.
The company's good liquidity also supports the rating, including
expectations for positive free cash flow, and a lack of near-term
debt maturities, despite high seasonality.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of Leslie's Poolmart,
Inc. from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations for good liquidity,
a conservative financial strategy, and stable to increasing revenue
and earnings on a weather-adjusted basis as the business normalizes
from the tailwinds of the pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates
or liquidity weakens. Quantitatively, the ratings could be
downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x or EBIT/interest
expense approaches 2.0x.
An upgrade would require that a significant increase in scale while maintaining
sustained earnings growth, a meaningful reduction in private equity
ownership, and good liquidity. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA
would be sustained below 4.0x and EBIT/interest expense is sustained
above 3.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. is a specialty pool supplies retailer
that operated 934 stores and commercial centers as of October 2020.
Leslie's is a public company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "LESL"
and is approximately 64% owned by investment funds affiliated with
L Catterton and GIC as a result of a leveraged buyout in February 2017.
Net sales for the fiscal year ended October 2020 were approximately $1.1
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653