Moody's upgrades Leslie's CFR to B1 from B3

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.'s ("Leslie's") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. (Old) senior secured term loan was upgraded to B1 from B2. The ratings outlook for Leslie's remains stable. In addition, Moody's assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 to Leslie's.

The upgrade to B1 reflects governance considerations particularly Leslie's recent repayment of $390 million of debt with the proceeds of its initial public equity offering. The upgrade also reflects its improved EBITDA, which when combined with debt repayment has resulted in a sustained improvement in credit metrics.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B3

..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. (Old)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. (Old)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Leslie's Poolmart, Inc.'s B1 CFR rating reflects its moderately high leverage with debt/EBITDA of 4.7x, pro forma as of October 3, 2020 for the recent debt repayment, down from 6.4x. It also reflects that it remains 64% owned by private equity following its public stock offering. Leslie's benefits from the relatively stable demand of pool and spa maintenance products from a large installed base of pools that diminishes its economic sensitivity, despite its weather dependence. Leslie's has also experienced significant tail winds from the pandemic as consumers remain focused on their homes, and sanitation increases in importance. The recent accelerated increase in pool installations will help support demand for its maintenance products in future years. The rating is supported by Leslie's leading market share with approximately 15% of the $11 billion US pool and spa care market which serves residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Despite its strength in the category, its limited absolute scale and geographic concentration constrains the rating. The company reaches its customers through its national physical store footprint of 934 locations as well as its digital platform. The company's good liquidity also supports the rating, including expectations for positive free cash flow, and a lack of near-term debt maturities, despite high seasonality.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations for good liquidity, a conservative financial strategy, and stable to increasing revenue and earnings on a weather-adjusted basis as the business normalizes from the tailwinds of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x or EBIT/interest expense approaches 2.0x.

An upgrade would require that a significant increase in scale while maintaining sustained earnings growth, a meaningful reduction in private equity ownership, and good liquidity. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would be sustained below 4.0x and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Leslie's Poolmart, Inc. is a specialty pool supplies retailer that operated 934 stores and commercial centers as of October 2020. Leslie's is a public company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "LESL" and is approximately 64% owned by investment funds affiliated with L Catterton and GIC as a result of a leveraged buyout in February 2017. Net sales for the fiscal year ended October 2020 were approximately $1.1 billion.

