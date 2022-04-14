info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Libbey Glass' CFR to B2; outlook stable

14 Apr 2022

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Libbey Glass LLC's (Libbey) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien term loan due 2025 to B3 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

Today's ratings upgrade reflects Libbey's improved credit metrics and liquidity following strong operating results in fiscal 2021. The company reported year-over-year revenue growth of 30% in fiscal 2021, though revenue remains below 2019 levels. Demand for the company's products remains high primarily in the Americas, benefitting from a strong recovery in the foodservice channel and increased consumer spending in home products including glassware and dinnerware. In addition, the EBITDA margin recovered in fiscal 2021 to the low teens percentage range compared to the negative levels in fiscal 2020, driven by favorable channel mix, pricing actions to offset higher input costs, and benefits from costs savings and manufacturing consolidation initiatives. As a result, Libbey's debt/EBITDA leverage meaningfully improved to 3.3x as of the end of fiscal 2021. Libbey's liquidity benefitted from better than anticipated positive free cash flow in fiscal 2021, and the company had a relatively healthy cash balance of $83 million and access to an undrawn $100 million revolver facility as of 31 December 2021.

There is uncertainty around the sustainability of the high consumer demand trends over the next 12-18 months, and the foodservice channel continues to be exposed to the coronavirus and shifts in consumers' food away-from-home spending. In addition, the currently challenging operating environment with historically high commodities and transportation costs, along with supply chain and labor constraints adds uncertainty around the company's profitability levels. However, given the currently high demand for its products, Libbey is benefiting from good pricing power. Moody's expects revenue to gradually recover towards pre pandemic levels over the next 12-18 months, supported by continued growth in foodservice and price increases. The company's sizable financial leverage nevertheless provides cushion within the B2 CFR to absorb the potential demand or earnings pullback, or a leveraging transaction.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Libbey Glass LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Libbey Glass LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Libbey's B2 CFR broadly reflects its good market position in the glassware industry, growing ecommerce business, and good geographic and customer diversification. The company benefits from the relatively recurring demand for glassware as a result of breakage, particularly in the foodservice channel. Libbey's financial leverage is moderate with debt/EBITDA at 3.3x as of the end of fiscal 2021, as EBITDA recovered from the negative levels in fiscal 2020. Moody's projects revenue will gradually recover towards pre-pandemic levels over the next 12-18 months, benefiting from pricing actions and continuing recovery in foodservice traffic. The company's costs savings and manufacturing consolidation initiatives, and pricing actions should help offset ongoing costs pressures including elevated commodity prices resulting in EBITDA margin in the low-to-mid teens percentage range. Libbey's good liquidity is supported by its relatively healthy cash balance of $83 million and access to an undrawn $100 million revolving facility due 2025 as of 31 December 2021, which provides financial flexibility to fund business seasonality and planned investments in working capital and capital expenditure projects.

The rating also reflects Libbey's relatively modest scale and its elevated operational risk given the high operating fixed costs associated with manufacturing the vast majority of its glass products in-house. The high fixed cost provides limited flexibility to absorb prolonged revenue pressures and creates profit margin volatility. The company has a narrow product focus in the mature and highly competitive glassware industry, with glass tableware accounting for 85%-90% of sales. Libbey's foodservice channel represents about a third of revenue, and although this segment is recovering, it remains exposed to consumers' food away-from-home consumption trends. Governance risk factors include the company's ownership by a group of previous lenders to the company with no single firm having majority control and the inherent risk of a debt financed shareholder distribution or ownership consolidation transaction.

Environmental considerations factors that Libbey uses chemicals and other raw materials as part of its glass manufacturing process and is subject to various regulations regarding emissions, managing plant waste, solid waste disposal and remediation of contaminated sites. Although Libbey strives to maintain compliance with the applicable environmental laws, a failure to adhere to these regulations could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. In addition, glass manufacturing is energy-intensive, exposing the company to carbon transition risks related to increased costs from carbon regulations.

Social risks considerations include that Libbey's workforce is unionized, which exposes the company to manufacturing and supply chain disruptions due to a potential labor strike. The company is also exposed to health and safety risks common in a glass manufacturing environment.

Following the emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020, Libbey is owned by a group of lenders with no single firm having majority control. Governance factors include the company's financial policies going forward under the new ownership structure. Moody's expects Libbey's financial policies to be balanced with M&A or dividend distributions unlikely over the next 12-18 months. But because we do not anticipate the lending group to be long-term holders, there is event risk relating to utilizing debt to facilitate ownership buyouts and transition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Libbey's moderate financial leverage, which provides cushion within the B2 CFR to absorb a potential demand or earnings pullback, or a potential future leveraging transaction. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain at least good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, highlighted by Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow generation on an annual basis inclusive of full cash pay term loan interest and minimal reliance on revolver borrowings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its revenue scale and materially reduces operational risks while demonstrating consistent organic revenue and EBIT margin expansion. A ratings upgrade would also require a consistent track record of significant positive free cash flow generation and consistently maintaining debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, and Moody's expectations of financial policies that maintains credit metrics at the above levels. The company would also need to maintain at least good liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flows on an annual basis and good availability on its revolver facility.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating results deteriorate with revenue declines or EBITDA margin contraction, or if it fails to generate positive free cash flows on an annual basis assuming full cash pay interest expense. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is above 5.0x, if EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.5x, of if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC designs, manufactures and markets glass tableware products and designs and markets ceramic dinnerware and flatware products. The company serves foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey Glass is owned a broad group of pre-bankruptcy lenders with no single firm having majority control. The company reported revenue of about $700 million as of the fiscal year period ending 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

