Moody's upgrades LifeMiles ratings to B3 and assigns B3 rating to proposed term loan; stable outlook

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded LifeMiles, Ltd.'s senior secured and corporate family ratings to B3 from Caa1. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to LifeMiles' proposed $400 million 5-years senior secured term loan. The outlook changed to stable from negative.

The proceeds of the proposed term loan will be used to refinance existing debt. The proposed term loan will have similar characteristics to LifeMiles' existing term loan that matures in 2022 including mandatory prepayments depending on the company's leverage.

The rating of the term loan assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Rating actions:

..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.

....Senior Secured Term Loan due 2026, Assigned B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

LifeMiles upgrade to B3 reflects its recovery from the impact of Covid-19 to its operations and our expectation that the company will continue to maintain strong liquidity while improving its credit profile. The ratings also incorporate LifeMiles exposure to the weak credit profile of its controlling shareholder Avianca Holdings, S.A. which has been in Chapter 11 since May 2020. LifeMiles' ratings continue to consider its diversified and sticky base of commercial partners and co-brand credit card growth, and strong market position in its territories of operation. The corporate family rating is at the same level as the senior secured rating given that it is the only debt in the company's capital structure .

LifeMiles' gross billings continued to recover in 2021 after being affected by the reduction in air travel in mid-2020 when most of Avianca's air fleet was grounded following the closure of Colombia's air space to passenger travel. LifeMiles' largest contributors to gross billings are its financial partners, which include cobranded credit cards and miles conversion agreements (49%), and airlines (29%), being Avianca its largest customer, responsible for approximately 12% of gross billings in 1Q21. Miles redeemed in air travel have gained momentum in 2021 reaching around 63% of total miles redeemed in 1Q21. Still, this proportion is below the 90% average of air redemptions seen in 2019 but Moody's has seen continued increase in air travel in the 2Q21. Furthermore, Moody's has a positive outlook for the Global Passenger Airlines industry for 2021 due to expected widespread increase in air travel starting in the 2H21 with a positive demand trend to run into 2023 .

LifeMiles' cash and cash equivalents of $75 million as of March 31, 2021 ($82 million as of June 30, 2021) can cover 1.1x its short-term debt related to the term-loan maturing in 2022 . LifeMiles has posted positive free cash flow over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 and in 2020 as it has reduced substantially its dividend payout . Moody's anticipates the company will pay around $50 million in dividends in 2021 and zero dividends in 2022-24 Moody's expects that the company will continue to have adequate liquidity based on LifeMiles minimum liquidity policy maintaining cash balances equivalent to six months of rewards plus two quarters of debt service.

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company´s operation and credit metrics will continue to recover and that the Chapter 11 filing of Avianca will not hurt LifeMiles' liquidity or credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of LifeMiles' ratings would require an improvement in Avianca's credit profile being able to exit its Chapter 11 as a going concern while maintaining its ability to continue operating. An upgrade would also require LifeMiles to maintain ring-fencing provisions that limit cash upstream to shareholders, as well as an adequate liquidity and profitability. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require LifeMiles to maintain its adjusted debt/EBITDA lower than 5.0 times on a sustained basis.

LifeMiles' ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates in particular, through excessive cash distribution to shareholders, or if Avianca's credit profile during or after the Chapter 11 process further deteriorates. Amendments to the loan agreement such that the mandatory prepayment provisions are waived or canceled, and excess cash flow is not used to pay down debt could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LifeMiles Ltd. is a coalition loyalty program and the solely operator of Avianca's frequent flyer program. LifeMiles has over 600 active commercial partnerships that allow its members to accrue and redeem miles for different products and services such as airline tickets, hotels, and rental cars amongst others. LifeMiles is 90% owned by Avianca Holdings S.A. and 10% owned by Advent Intl. LifeMiles reported gross billings of $108 million over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

