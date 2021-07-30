Moody's upgrades LifeMiles ratings to B3 and assigns B3 rating to proposed term loan; stable outlook

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded LifeMiles,
Ltd.'s senior secured and corporate family ratings to B3
from Caa1. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3
rating to LifeMiles' proposed $400 million 5-years
senior secured term loan. The outlook changed to stable from negative.
The proceeds of the proposed term loan will be used to refinance existing
debt. The proposed term loan will have similar characteristics
to LifeMiles' existing term loan that matures in 2022 including
mandatory prepayments depending on the company's leverage.
The rating of the term loan assumes that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
Rating actions:
..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.
.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, upgraded to B3 from
Caa1
Assignments:
..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.
....Senior Secured Term Loan due 2026,
Assigned B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LifeMiles Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
LifeMiles upgrade to B3 reflects its recovery from the impact of Covid-19
to its operations and our expectation that the company will continue to
maintain strong liquidity while improving its credit profile. The
ratings also incorporate LifeMiles exposure to the weak credit profile
of its controlling shareholder Avianca Holdings, S.A.
which has been in Chapter 11 since May 2020. LifeMiles' ratings
continue to consider its diversified and sticky base of commercial partners
and co-brand credit card growth, and strong market position
in its territories of operation. The corporate family rating is
at the same level as the senior secured rating given that it is the only
debt in the company's capital structure .
LifeMiles' gross billings continued to recover in 2021 after being affected
by the reduction in air travel in mid-2020 when most of Avianca's
air fleet was grounded following the closure of Colombia's air space to
passenger travel. LifeMiles' largest contributors to gross billings
are its financial partners, which include cobranded credit cards
and miles conversion agreements (49%), and airlines (29%),
being Avianca its largest customer, responsible for approximately
12% of gross billings in 1Q21. Miles redeemed in air travel
have gained momentum in 2021 reaching around 63% of total miles
redeemed in 1Q21. Still, this proportion is below the 90%
average of air redemptions seen in 2019 but Moody's has seen continued
increase in air travel in the 2Q21. Furthermore, Moody's
has a positive outlook for the Global Passenger Airlines industry for
2021 due to expected widespread increase in air travel starting in the
2H21 with a positive demand trend to run into 2023 .
LifeMiles' cash and cash equivalents of $75 million as of March
31, 2021 ($82 million as of June 30, 2021) can cover
1.1x its short-term debt related to the term-loan
maturing in 2022 . LifeMiles has posted positive free cash flow
over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 and in 2020 as it has
reduced substantially its dividend payout . Moody's anticipates
the company will pay around $50 million in dividends in 2021 and
zero dividends in 2022-24 Moody's expects that the company will
continue to have adequate liquidity based on LifeMiles minimum liquidity
policy maintaining cash balances equivalent to six months of rewards plus
two quarters of debt service.
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company´s operation
and credit metrics will continue to recover and that the Chapter 11 filing
of Avianca will not hurt LifeMiles' liquidity or credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of LifeMiles' ratings would require an improvement in Avianca's
credit profile being able to exit its Chapter 11 as a going concern while
maintaining its ability to continue operating. An upgrade would
also require LifeMiles to maintain ring-fencing provisions that
limit cash upstream to shareholders, as well as an adequate liquidity
and profitability. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require
LifeMiles to maintain its adjusted debt/EBITDA lower than 5.0 times
on a sustained basis.
LifeMiles' ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates
in particular, through excessive cash distribution to shareholders,
or if Avianca's credit profile during or after the Chapter 11 process
further deteriorates. Amendments to the loan agreement such that
the mandatory prepayment provisions are waived or canceled, and
excess cash flow is not used to pay down debt could also result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LifeMiles Ltd. is a coalition loyalty program and the solely operator
of Avianca's frequent flyer program. LifeMiles has over 600 active
commercial partnerships that allow its members to accrue and redeem miles
for different products and services such as airline tickets, hotels,
and rental cars amongst others. LifeMiles is 90% owned by
Avianca Holdings S.A. and 10% owned by Advent Intl.
LifeMiles reported gross billings of $108 million over the twelve
months ended March 31, 2021.
