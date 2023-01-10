Moody's upgrades Longmont, CO's issuer rating to Aa1; upgrades sales and use tax bonds to Aa3

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Longmont, CO's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's two series of open space sales and use tax bonds to Aa3 from A1. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022, in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has $22.6 million in open space sales and use tax bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the city's growing and diverse local economy with strong resident income and wealth metrics, which positions the city well for continued outperformance of US peers. Full value per capita and resident income levels will remain supportive of the city's strong recent growth due to its favorable location in the Denver metropolitan area the presence of high-salaried jobs, which has resulted in strong demand for residential real estate. Total leverage, while very modest at the moment, could potentially increase over the next five years as the city plans to issue some utility bonds in 2024 and 2026 and weighs the possibility of approaching voters for debt authorizations of up to $250 million to address capital needs. If realized in its full extent, however, this increase in leverage would still leave the city's long-term liabilities and fixed costs within a manageable range.

The issuer rating also reflects the city's very strong financial position, driven by conservative budgeting and long-term planning. Fund balance and liquidity levels have consistently grown in recent years and projections for fiscal 2022 are mostly stable. While the city depends on sales and use taxes for roughly half of general fund revenue, they have been trending strong in recent years and sales tax revenue trends for fiscal 2022 point to an additional increase of almost 10% over the previous year. For fiscal 2023 and beyond, the city anticipates some deficit spending to address capital needs, which will come primarily from the city's business-type activities and special revenue funds. Total reserves will, however, remain strong relative to peers, as the city has been able to build up a significant financial cushion in recent years. In addition, the funding of capital needs through special revenue funds will primarily affect the city's liquidity levels, which is significantly outperforming reserves, as most moneys held in other governmental funds are restricted and are not reflected in the city's available fund balance ratio.

The upgrade to Aa3 rating on the city's open space sales and use tax bonds reflects the region's strong economic growth and growing sales tax receipts, which have not been adversely affected by the pandemic. Debt service coverage of outstanding 0.2% open space sales and use tax secured debt is solid at 2.2 times, although this could be reduced, should the city opt to issue additional sales and use tax bonds with a parity claim on revenue streams, which would require additional voter approval. Legal provisions on the debt are standard, though the debt does not have a debt service reserve requirement.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with similar amounts of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Addressing of capital needs without significantly reducing reserves and liquidity or through a notable increase in leverage (issuer rating)

-Further increase in full value per capita and resident income (issuer rating)

-Sustained improvement in maximum annual debt service coverage (special tax rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained economic downturn and significant economic underperformance relative to the nation (issuer rating)

-Multi-year trend of deficit spending and substantial reduction in fund balance and liquidity ratios (issuer rating)

-Notable increase in leverage beyond currently anticipated debt issuance (issuer rating)

-Declines in sales and use tax revenue or other signs of economic distress (special tax rating)

-Significant additional debt issuance, resulting in decreased debt service coverage (special tax rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The sales and use tax bonds are secured by the proceeds of a 0.2% sales and use tax levied on the sale of goods and services within the city for the benefit of the open space preservation program.

PROFILE

The City of Longmont is located 35 miles north of Denver (Aaa stable), along the I-25 corridor and primarily within Boulder County. The city has an estimated population of 99,629 as of 2021.

