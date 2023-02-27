Moody's upgrades Lottomatica's corporate family rating to B1 from B2; stable outlook

Paris, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Lottomatica S.p.A.'s ("Lottomatica", or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Lottomatica's B1 instrument ratings on the existing EUR340 million senior secured notes, the EUR300 million senior secured floating rate notes, the EUR575 million senior secured notes all due 2025 and the EUR350 million senior secured notes due 2027. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B3 from Caa1 the instrument rating on the EUR400 million backed senior secured PIK Toggle notes due 2026 issued by Gamma Bondco S.a r.l. ("Gamma Bondco"), which sits outside the Lottomatica S.p.A. restricted group. The outlook on the ratings of both entities remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Lottomatica's CFR to B1 reflects the company's strong performance in FY2022 with continued organic and acquisitive revenue growth, particularly in its online segment, boosting faster deleveraging than expected. Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA has reduced to around 4x (run-rate estimate based on Q4 2022) pro forma the acquisition of Betflag SPA (Betflag) in November 2022 and following the successful integration of the Lottomatica Italian B2C business acquired from International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in 2021. Moody's expects leverage to reduce to around 3.7x by the end of 2023 (3.0x excluding the backed senior secured PIK notes which sit outside the restricted group). Continued growth boosted by various acquisitions over the past five years has enhanced the company's business profile making it the largest gaming operator in Italy including # 1 in the betting and gaming online segments. Despite a challenging environment for gaming machines, the company continues to increase its margins thanks to its successful migration into the more profitable high growth online segment. In Q4 2022 the online proportion of EBITDA was 46% (50% pro forma for Betflag) vs 19% in FY2019. Moody's considers that the increasing proportion of online earnings makes the business more resilient to any future downturns given the strong profitability and the variable nature of costs which can absorb more losses compared to smaller and purely gaming machine-oriented companies, and improves its cashflow with Moody's free cash flow (FCF) estimated at around EUR200 million FY2022. While the macro environment is expected to be challenging going forward, the company has shown resilience to previous downturns, and Moody's expects the company's business model with more than 80% variable costs to provide a good degree of mitigation against rising inflation.

The B1 CFR is constrained by: (i) Lottomatica's geographical concentration in Italy, which exposes the company to a single regulatory and fiscal regime; (ii) its exposure to concession renewal risks and the related cash outflow; (iii) its presence in the mature retail gaming machine segment with limited growth prospects and lower margins than the betting and online segments, although Moody's notes the significant growth in the online segment; and (iv) the event risk related to its debt-funded acquisitions and financial policy.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Lottomatica's B1-PD PDR is in line with the CFR, given the family recovery rate assumption of 50%, which is consistent with Moody's approach for capital structures that include a mix of bank debt and bonds.

Lottomatica's senior secured notes are rated B1, in line with the CFR. Gamma Bondco's backed senior secured PIK Toggle notes are rated B3, two notches below the CFR, reflecting their structural subordination to the debt raised within the restricted group.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects the company's liquidity profile to be good over the next 12-18 months. In addition to consolidated cash balances of around EUR219 million as of December 2022, further liquidity cushion is provided by access to a fully undrawn EUR297 million revolving credit facility ("RCF", unrated) and Moody's expectations of healthy free cash flows in the next 12-18 months. The company's liquidity sources can accommodate smaller bolt-on acquisitions. There are no significant debt maturities before 2025.

The super senior RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on senior secured net leverage set at 8.3x and tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects that Lottomatica will maintain good headroom under this covenant if it is tested.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to perform well in all of its segments, allowing the company's debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) to remain below 4.5x over the next 12-18 months. It also assumes that the company will not engage in any material debt-financed acquisitions or shareholders distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings would materialize if: (i) the company demonstrates that it is able to maintain Moody's-adjusted leverage below 3.5x on a sustainable basis while exhibiting a good liquidity and generating strong positive free cash flow, (ii) the company exhibits a more conservative financial policy and uses its cash to deleverage, (iii) and continues to grow its EBIT margin above 20%.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Lottomatica's operating performance weakens or is hurt by a changing regulatory and fiscal regime, including the terms of concession renewal, (ii) Moody's-adjusted leverage increases to above 4.5x, (iii) free cash flow deteriorates and liquidity weakens, (iv) the company engages in large transformative acquisitions that could lead to integration risk and increase in leverage, or undertakes further sizeable shareholder distribution transactions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

..Issuer: Gamma Bondco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gamma Bondco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Rome (Italy), Lottomatica (formerly GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.) is the leader in the Italian gaming market. The company operates in three operating segments: (i) Online: online betting segment, through a wide range of online products including games such as poker, casino games, bingo, horse racing and other sports betting; (ii) Sports Franchise: games and horse-race betting through the retail network; and (iii) Gaming Franchise: concessionary activities relating to the product lines: amusement with prize machines ("AWP"), video lottery terminals ("VLT") and management of owned gaming halls and AWPs ("Retail & Street Operations").

In 2022, the company reported net revenue of EUR1,395 million and EBITDA of EUR460 million pro forma one month of Betflag.

