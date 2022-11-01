Moody's upgrades Louisiana-Pacific to Baa3 with a stable outlook

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ("Louisiana-Pacific") to Baa3. The ratings outlook is changed to stable from positive. At the same time Moody's withdrew the company's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating.

"The upgrade of the company's senior unsecured rating to investment grade reflects management's conservative financial policies, expectations of strong credit metrics despite the projected downturn in the housing market in 2023 and expectations that earnings from the more stable siding business will cover most of the company's basic cash needs," said Anastasija Johnson, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Louisiana-Pacific to investment grade reflects the strong growth of the company's engineered wood siding business, good market position in oriented strand board (OSB) and geographic diversification through its South American business. The rating also reflects conservative financial policies, low balance sheet debt levels and strong credit metrics. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was at 0.2x in the twelve months ended September 2022, EBITDA/Interest coverage was over 100 times and retained cash flow minus capex was approximately double the amount of adjusted debt.

The upgrade also reflects expectations for strong credit metrics, despite the expected housing market slowdown in 2023. The rapid increase in mortgage rates coupled with still high housing prices has reduced housing affordability and housing purchases. Moody's believes that this will likely lead to a drop in housing starts in 2023, lowering demand for building products and pressuring wood product prices.

As demand slows, we expect a 36% drop in OSB prices in 2023, which will cut the company's EBITDA levels from current record levels. Credit metrics will weaken, but still remain strong for the rating with Debt/EBITDA rising above 1x from 0.2x times in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. While leverage metrics will remain strong, the company's investment to increase its siding capacity by converting the Sagola OSB mill into siding and adding capacity at the Houlton siding mill will likely lead to negative free cash flow given the projected drop in earnings in 2023 and increased capital expenditures of $500 million. Given high cash balances and availability under its credit facility, we still project the company will maintain very good liquidity in 2023, supporting the rating. We currently do not expect wood product prices to hit the previous 2019 trough levels, but further increases in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation may put further pressure on the housing market and wood product prices. On the third quarter earnings call, the company announced its plans to expand capacity at Houlton, ME, facility with production estimated to begin in mid to late 2024 and add ExpertFinish capacity at a new facility to be built near Spokane, Washington. The rating incorporates expectations that management will suspend share repurchases to fund these growth projects if the housing market experiences a protracted downturn or will slowdown or delay construction to preserve liquidity.

The rating is constrained by the company's concentration in the cyclical US home construction and repair/remodeling end markets and the highly competitive nature of the building solutions industry with other alternatives available for the growing wood siding business. The company's credit profile is also constrained by the volatility of its OSB business which represented 60% of sales in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (pro forma for the sale of the engineered wood products business). OSB is one of the most volatile commodity grades in the paper and forest products industry. The company has been reducing its commodity OSB exposure by converting its OSB mills to siding and focusing on higher value-added OSB products. The rating is also constrained by lower scale relative to peers.

Louisiana-Pacific is expected to have excellent liquidity supported by cash on hand of $469 million as of September 2022 and full availability on a $550 million committed revolving credit facility that matures in 2027. The facility has a maximum capitalization covenant ratio of 57.5%. We expect LP to remain in compliance with its financial covenants given low levels of reported debt and no debt on a net basis. The company is increasing its capital expenditures to fund siding mill conversions and other strategic growth projects, which will likely lead to negative free cash flow in 2023. The revolver is secured by US personal property including machinery and equipment, leaving some source of alternative liquidity through foreign operations. The revolver includes a collateral fall-away provision if the company is upgraded to investment grade by one of the rating agencies.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will pursue its siding growth strategy and maintain strong credit metrics apart from free cash flow amid the projected US housing market slowdown in 2023.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

• A significant increase in scale and market position and further reduction of earnings volatility associated with the OSB business

• Strong credit metrics with Adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis and (RCF-Capex /Adjusted Debt) above 18%

• Strong liquidity, including sustaining positive free cash flow generation

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

• Sustained deterioration in the company's operating environment or liquidity

• Adjusted Debt/EBITDA exceeds 3x for a sustained period and (RCF-Capex)/Adjusted Debt falls below 12% on a sustained basis

• If significant new mill conversions or expansions are not prefunded with cash on the balance sheet and result in the projected multi-year negative free cash flow

• If management changes its financial policy or capital allocation policy

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood-based building materials. LP operates 22 OSB and siding facilities in the US and Canada and three OSB/siding facilities in Chile and Brazil. Most of LP's products are used in new home construction, repair and remodeling and manufactured housing.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

