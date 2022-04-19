Moody's upgrades MACOM's CFR to B1 and senior secured to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) upgraded the ratings of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc (MACOM), including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and the Senior Secured Term Loan (Term Loan) to Ba1 from Ba2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade to the CFR reflects MACOM's improved operating performance over the past year, with healthy revenue growth supporting the increase in the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) to the upper 20s percent level. We expect this solid operating performance to be sustained. The high EBITDA margin, modest capital intensity, and the reduced cash interest expense following last March's issuance of the 0.25% Convertible Notes due 2026 (Convertible Notes) to fund repayments of the Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 (Term Loan), MACOM is generating consistent free cash flow (FCF). MACOM's improved operating profile reflects the strengthening end market demand over the past year and the positive impact of MACOM's expense discipline following the operational restructuring during the second half of 2019.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects MACOM's small scale, as MACOM competes against a number of semiconductor firms that have much greater financial resources and product breadth, such as Broadcom Inc. Moody's believes this small scale places MACOM at a competitive disadvantage and exposes the company to the risk of product displacement. The CFR also reflects the high volatility of demand in most of the end markets it serves. About 55% of MACOM's revenues are generated from the volatile Telecom and Data Center end markets. These end markets tend to experience significant surges and pauses in demand driven by the capital expenditures of the ultimate end market customers, which are comprised of a limited number of very large telecommunications carriers and hyperscale data center owners. Moreover, with about 35% of revenues generated by sales through distributors, and most sales done through purchase orders rather than under long term contracts, MACOM has limited visibility into end market demand.

Although leverage is moderate at 3.6x debt to EBITDA (12 months ended December 31, 2021, Moody's adjusted), cash interest expense is modest, as the Convertible Notes (unrated) comprise the majority of the debt. The low cash interest burden, strong EBITDA margins in the upper 20 percent level (Moody's adjusted), and the low capital intensity contribute to the consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects that revenues will grow in the mid single digits percent, driven by continued healthy end market demand in the Telecom and Industrial & Defense (I&D) end markets, with revenue growth in the mid to upper single digits percent, and modest growth in the Data Center end market. The increasing revenues and cost discipline should drive further growth in EBITDA such that Moody's expects that financial leverage will steadily improve, with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declining toward 3x over the next 12 to 18 months. The I&D end market, which comprises about 46% of revenues, benefits from generally longer product cycles, providing a base of more stable revenues relative to MACOM's other two end markets.

MACOM's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The company has moderately negative environmental and governance risks with low social risks in-line with the broader semiconductor sector. MACOM's governance poses moderately negative risks. The company pursues a prudent financial policy with low tolerance for leverage and adheres to policies and standards of a listed company, demonstrates a strong management track record, which partially mitigate the concentrated voting rights of the Ocampo family, which beneficially owned 26.6% of MACOM's common stock as of October 1, 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will grow in the mid single digits percent and that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will be maintained in the upper 20 percent range. This will contribute to deleveraging, with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) improving toward 3x over the next 12 to 18 months. With the increased EBITDA and the low cash interest burden, Moody's expects that FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will be maintained above the 20 percent level over the period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if MACOM:

• Significantly increases revenue scale and diversifies end market demand to reduce the overall impact of segment revenue volatility

• Sustains the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) of above 30%

• Maintains FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) above 20%

• Maintains a conservative financial policy

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Material revenue decline within one or more segmentsThe EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) declines toward the low 20% level

• FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) declines toward 10%.

The Ba1 rating of the Term Loan reflects its seniority in the capital structure, the collateral package, and the large cushion of unsecured liabilities, including the unrated Convertible Notes. Upon a future refinancing, where the first lien senior secured would comprise a larger proportion of the debt, it is possible that the Ba1 Term Loan rating would converge to the B1 CFR.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 reflects MACOM's good liquidity profile. Moody's expects that MACOM will keep at least $200 million of cash and short term investments and will generate FCF of at least $130 million over the next year. There are no financial maintenance covenants governing the Term Loan.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.(MACOM), based in Lowell, Massachusetts, produces high performance analog communication semiconductor products across the radiofrequency spectrum. These include integrated circuits and discrete semiconductors used in data center, telecommunications infrastructure, industrial, and defense market applications, such as optical networking, telecom backhaul, and RADAR. MACOM utilizes a fab-lite manufacturing model, outsourcing a large portion of its semiconductor chip manufacturing, which limits capital expenditures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

