Moody's upgrades MEG to B1; outlook positive

Toronto, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded MEG Energy Corp.'s (MEG) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and ratings of the senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The outlook remains positive. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1.

"The upgrade reflects the significant amount of debt reduction that has led to strong credit metrics through 2022 and 2023," said Paresh Chari Moody's analyst. "MEG's stable, low cost and long-lived asset base, and very good liquidity profile also supports the upgrade."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

MEG's rating is supported by: (1) expected bitumen production of over 90,000 bbls/d (net of royalties), with substantial reserves in key productive areas of the Athabasca oil sands region; (2) a long-lived reserve base that requires around a low C$8/bbl capital cost to maintain production; (3) an ability to move up to about two thirds of blend volumes to the higher-priced Gulf Coast market; and (4) debt reduction that will improve retained cash flow to debt to around 50% in 2023 under Moody's medium term oil prices (US$50 to US$70/bbl). The rating is constrained by: (1) its exposure to one commodity – bitumen – some of which is benchmarked to the historically volatile Western Canadian heavy oil price; and (2) concentration in one asset - the Christina Lake oil sands project.

MEG's senior unsecured notes are rated B2, one notch below the CFR, due to the priority ranking of the first lien revolver and EDC letter of credit facility.

MEG's liquidity is very good (SGL-1). Pro forma for the repayment of the second lien notes in April 2022, and at March 31, 2022, MEG had about C$75 million of cash and C$794 million available (after letters of credit) under its C$800 million revolving credit facility expiring July 2024. Moody's expects C$800 million in free cash flow through mid-2023. MEG will be in compliance with its sole financial maintenance covenant under the revolving credit facility through this period, with the covenant only being tested at or above C$400 million of utilization. MEG's next nearest debt maturity is the senior unsecured notes in 2027.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that 2023 leverage metrics will improve through debt reduction, with some production growth also contributing to improving cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt remains above 40%, if debt to average daily production is less than US$15,000, and if MEG can maintain positive free cash flow.

The rating could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls below 20%, debt to average daily production exceeds US$30,000, or financial policy becomes aggressive.

MEG is a publicly-listed Calgary, Alberta-based steam-assisted-gravity-drainage (SAGD) oil sands developer and operator. MEG produces over 95,000 bbls/day of bitumen at the Christina Lake project in the Athabasca Oil Sands region in Northern Alberta.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

