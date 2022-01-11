Moody's upgrades MIWD's CFR to B1, assigns a B3 rating to proposed unsecured notes; outlook stable

Approximately $400 million of debt instruments rated
New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded MIWD Holdco II LLC's (the parent of
MI Windows and Doors, LLC (MIWD)) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from
B2-PD, and the rating for the company's first lien
senior secured term loan due 2027 to Ba3 from B2. Moody's
also assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed $400
million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds of MIWD's new unsecured notes will be used to retire
about $300 million of its first lien term loan and to redeem about
$100 million of the preferred equity held at the parent company.
The company recently converted about $100 million of the preferred
equity (held at MIWD Holding Company LLC, the parent company of
MIWD Holdco II LLC) to common equity, which was subsequently repurchased,
and exercised all of the outstanding common equity warrants held at the
parent company in the amount of $142 million. These are
positive credit considerations given that the company's preferred
equity instrument is treated as debt and the common equity warrants,
where the holders held put rights, presented a risk of a liquidity
event.
"The CFR upgrade reflects the strengthening of the company's
scale, the favorable end market backdrop and the improvement in
its credit metrics pro forma for recent and proposed transactions"
said Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President - Senior
Analyst. The reduction in preferred equity will reduce the amount
of PIK interest prescribed by the terms of the agreement, therefore
resulting in lower debt increases going forward.
Pro forma for the transactions Moody's estimates MIWD's debt
to EBITDA (including the preferred equity instrument as debt) at 5.2x
and EBITA to interest coverage at 2.5x. Moody's expects
that the company will continue to generate strong results in 2022 and
de-lever toward mid 4.0x.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC (co-borrower MIWD
Finance Corporation)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) the company's
good position in manufacturing of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows
and its considerable scale with over $1.4 billion in revenue;
2) national footprint and diversity of product price points and distribution
channels; 3) solid operating margin and positive free cash flow generation;
4) financial strategy that focuses on deleveraging; and 5) Moody's
expectation of solid conditions in new construction and repair and remodeling
residential end markets of the company in the next 12 to 18 months.
On the other hand, the rating is constrained by: 1) the company's
aggressive financial policies, which include the use of a preferred
equity instrument that has a PIK component and debt like characteristics;
2) moderately high debt leverage; 3) the limited operating history
in the company's current configuration having acquired Milgard in a transformational
transaction two years ago; 4) the company's acquisitive nature and
the associated integration risks; 5) volatility in margin and pricing
inherent in the window and door manufacturing sector given the cyclicality
of end markets and a highly competitive industry environment; and
6) customer concentration, with top ten customers representing about
one third of total revenue.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next
12 to 18 months MIWD will benefit from favorable conditions in its residential
end markets, generate solid operating margin and positive free cash
flow, and delever toward mid 4.0x debt to EBITDA.
Moody's expects MIWD will maintain good liquidity over the next
12 to 15 months, given its positive free cash flow, solid
cash balances, availability under its $150 million ABL revolver,
which is expected to remain largely undrawn, flexibility under the
springing fixed charge coverage covenant, and lack of debt maturities
until 2025, when the revolver expires.
The Ba3 rating on first lien term loan, one notch above the CFR,
reflects the priority position of this debt instrument in relation to
the unsecured notes in the capital structure. MI Windows and Doors,
LLC and its parent MIWD Holdco II LLC are joint borrowers under the term
loan. The loan benefits from guarantees of all subsidiaries of
MIWD Holdco II LLC. The B3 unsecured note rating, two notches
below the CFR, reflects the junior position of this instrument and
the resulting loss absorption in a default scenario. MIWD HoldCo
II LLC and MIWD Finance Corporation will be co-issuers of the unsecured
notes, benefiting from guarantees provided by the subsidiaries of
MIWD Holdco II LLC. Preferred equity is held at MIWD Holding Company
LLC.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company exercises conservative financial
strategies, simplifies its capital structure, maintains debt
leverage comfortably below 4.0x and EBITA to interest coverage
above 4.0x, maintains strong liquidity, and generates
strong operating margins on a sustainable basis as it continues to expand
its size and scale. Favorable end market trends would also be an
important consideration.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies
grew more aggressive in terms of capital structure and shareholder friendly
returns, if debt leverage was sustained above 5.0x and EBITA
to interest coverage declined materially below 3.0x, if operating
margins and free cash flow generation were to deteriorate, including
due to a weakening in the company's end markets, or if acquisition
integration difficulties were experienced.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
MI Windows and Doors, LLC is a manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum
windows and patio doors in the US, serving the residential end markets
of new construction and repair and remodeling. The company is privately
held, family and management owned, with a minority investor
being an affiliate of Koch Equity Development LLC. In the last
twelve month period ended October 2, 2021, MIWD generated
about $1.4 billion in revenue.
