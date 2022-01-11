Moody's upgrades MIWD's CFR to B1, assigns a B3 rating to proposed unsecured notes; outlook stable

Approximately $400 million of debt instruments rated

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded MIWD Holdco II LLC's (the parent of MI Windows and Doors, LLC (MIWD)) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, and the rating for the company's first lien senior secured term loan due 2027 to Ba3 from B2. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds of MIWD's new unsecured notes will be used to retire about $300 million of its first lien term loan and to redeem about $100 million of the preferred equity held at the parent company.

The company recently converted about $100 million of the preferred equity (held at MIWD Holding Company LLC, the parent company of MIWD Holdco II LLC) to common equity, which was subsequently repurchased, and exercised all of the outstanding common equity warrants held at the parent company in the amount of $142 million. These are positive credit considerations given that the company's preferred equity instrument is treated as debt and the common equity warrants, where the holders held put rights, presented a risk of a liquidity event.

"The CFR upgrade reflects the strengthening of the company's scale, the favorable end market backdrop and the improvement in its credit metrics pro forma for recent and proposed transactions" said Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. The reduction in preferred equity will reduce the amount of PIK interest prescribed by the terms of the agreement, therefore resulting in lower debt increases going forward.

Pro forma for the transactions Moody's estimates MIWD's debt to EBITDA (including the preferred equity instrument as debt) at 5.2x and EBITA to interest coverage at 2.5x. Moody's expects that the company will continue to generate strong results in 2022 and de-lever toward mid 4.0x.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC (co-borrower MIWD Finance Corporation)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MIWD Holdco II LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) the company's good position in manufacturing of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows and its considerable scale with over $1.4 billion in revenue; 2) national footprint and diversity of product price points and distribution channels; 3) solid operating margin and positive free cash flow generation; 4) financial strategy that focuses on deleveraging; and 5) Moody's expectation of solid conditions in new construction and repair and remodeling residential end markets of the company in the next 12 to 18 months.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by: 1) the company's aggressive financial policies, which include the use of a preferred equity instrument that has a PIK component and debt like characteristics; 2) moderately high debt leverage; 3) the limited operating history in the company's current configuration having acquired Milgard in a transformational transaction two years ago; 4) the company's acquisitive nature and the associated integration risks; 5) volatility in margin and pricing inherent in the window and door manufacturing sector given the cyclicality of end markets and a highly competitive industry environment; and 6) customer concentration, with top ten customers representing about one third of total revenue.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months MIWD will benefit from favorable conditions in its residential end markets, generate solid operating margin and positive free cash flow, and delever toward mid 4.0x debt to EBITDA.

Moody's expects MIWD will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months, given its positive free cash flow, solid cash balances, availability under its $150 million ABL revolver, which is expected to remain largely undrawn, flexibility under the springing fixed charge coverage covenant, and lack of debt maturities until 2025, when the revolver expires.

The Ba3 rating on first lien term loan, one notch above the CFR, reflects the priority position of this debt instrument in relation to the unsecured notes in the capital structure. MI Windows and Doors, LLC and its parent MIWD Holdco II LLC are joint borrowers under the term loan. The loan benefits from guarantees of all subsidiaries of MIWD Holdco II LLC. The B3 unsecured note rating, two notches below the CFR, reflects the junior position of this instrument and the resulting loss absorption in a default scenario. MIWD HoldCo II LLC and MIWD Finance Corporation will be co-issuers of the unsecured notes, benefiting from guarantees provided by the subsidiaries of MIWD Holdco II LLC. Preferred equity is held at MIWD Holding Company LLC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company exercises conservative financial strategies, simplifies its capital structure, maintains debt leverage comfortably below 4.0x and EBITA to interest coverage above 4.0x, maintains strong liquidity, and generates strong operating margins on a sustainable basis as it continues to expand its size and scale. Favorable end market trends would also be an important consideration.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies grew more aggressive in terms of capital structure and shareholder friendly returns, if debt leverage was sustained above 5.0x and EBITA to interest coverage declined materially below 3.0x, if operating margins and free cash flow generation were to deteriorate, including due to a weakening in the company's end markets, or if acquisition integration difficulties were experienced.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MI Windows and Doors, LLC is a manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum windows and patio doors in the US, serving the residential end markets of new construction and repair and remodeling. The company is privately held, family and management owned, with a minority investor being an affiliate of Koch Equity Development LLC. In the last twelve month period ended October 2, 2021, MIWD generated about $1.4 billion in revenue.

