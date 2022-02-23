Moody's upgrades Mackinaw Power to Baa2 from Baa3; outlook is stable

Approximately $25 million (originally $53 million) of debt securities affected

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the rating assigned to Mackinaw Power, LLC's (Power) senior secured notes due October 31, 2023 to Baa2 from Baa3. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action considers Power's strong operating and financial performance that is expected to continue and factors in the deleveraging that occurred at its parent Southeast PowerGen, LLC (SEPG) during the second half of 2021. Specifically, SEPG closed on an asset sale during the second half of 2021 and used the sale proceeds to repay in full the SEPG term loan, a positive for Power whose credit profile had been constrained by the weaker credit profile of SEPG.

Power's credit profile is supported by stable cash flows generated under two separate fixed price tolling arrangements with Georgia Power Company (Georgia Power: Baa1, stable) that expire in 2024 and provide for consistently strong annual debt service coverage. Power's annual debt service coverage ratio has comfortably exceeded 1.6 times over the past several years and we expect it to remain around this level through the final debt maturity scheduled to occur in October 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation for continued sound operating and financial performance over the remaining term of the debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Power's rating could be upgraded if the credit quality of Georgia Power strengthened and if future annual debt service coverage ratio exceeded 1.75 times over the remaining term of the notes.

The rating could be downgraded if Georgia Power's credit quality weakened to the lower end of the Baa rating category or if Power's financial performance falters resulting in a debt service coverage ratio of below 1.5 times.

Power is a special purpose entity that owns two gas-fired generation facilities in Georgia, the 309 megawatt Monroe facility and the 465 megawatt Walton facility. Both assets are peaking facilities that sell their respective capacity and energy to Georgia Power. Power is owned by SEPG, which is 100% owned by affiliates of The Carlyle Group.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

