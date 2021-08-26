Moody's upgrades Macy's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Macy's, Inc.'s ("Macy's") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. The senior secured notes at Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC (MRH) were upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2. The senior unsecured notes at Macy's, Inc. and Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC were upgraded to Ba3 from B1. The Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC commercial paper rating was affirmed at NP. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The CFR upgrade reflects governance considerations including Macy's early redemption of $1.3 billion of first lien secured debt, the commitment to repay the $294 million senior unsecured notes due January 2022, and the reinstatement of a smaller dividend than historical levels with a moderate share authorization of $500 million, despite its significant recovery in operating performance. The upgrade also acknowledges Macy's stronger than expected rebound in earnings in 2021. Moody's estimates that Macy's can maintain debt/EBITDA around 3.0x even as consumer spending normalizes in fiscal 2022. The upgrade of the senior secured notes to Baa3 from Ba2 reflects their relatively stronger position after the redemption of the first lien notes as the second lien notes now is the only debt secured by the collateral that had previously been pledged to the former first lien notes. The upgrade of Macy's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects its positive free cash flow generation, sizable excess cash balances and the expectation that its $2.9 billion revolver will be undrawn at the end of fiscal 2021.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Macy's, Inc.'s Ba2 corporate family rating reflects its conservative capital allocation strategy which includes its continued prioritization of debt reduction and the reinstatement of a smaller common dividend after its suspension at the onset of the pandemic. The rating also reflects Macy's large scale with LTM net sales of roughly $21.1 billion as of July 31, 2021 and its market position as the US's largest department store chain. Its integrated approach to stores and online enhances its ability to meet the demands of the rapidly changing competitive environment. The company has improved its operating performance though customer reengagement, cost reduction and solid inventory management. Nonetheless, secular trends including increased movement of sales online, faster delivery demands, as well as intense competition from alternative channels have accelerated during the pandemic. The rating remains constrained by the risk of business normalization as consumer spending is currently benefitting from stimulus, reopening, and pent up demand. Macy's could also face further market share erosion as alternative channels continue to outperform.

Macy's has very good liquidity, evidenced by Moody's expectation that the company will end fiscal 2021 with approximately $1 billion in cash despite the repayment of the $1.3 billion of senior secured notes and the planned repayment of $294 million senior unsecured notes due January 2022. Moody's expects its $2.941 billion revolver due 2024 to only be used for seasonal borrowings in fiscal 2021.

The stable outlook reflects the company's success in resizing its cost structure and its conservative financial strategy as well as the expectation that Macy's will maintain a credit profile appropriate for the Ba2 rating as consumer demand normalizes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a consistent track record of sales and operating income performance which includes a stabilization or increase in its market share relative to alternative competitive channels as well as its department store peers. Quantitatively, a rating upgrade would also require maintaining very good liquidity and a conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 4.0 times.

Ratings could be downgraded should liquidity deteriorate, comparable sales and operating income performance reflect a weaker market position or a more aggressive financial strategy is pursued including the utilization of unencumbered assets for any purpose other than deleveraging. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded debt/EBITDA be sustained above 3.5x and interest coverage below 3.0x.

Macy's, Inc., with its corporate office in New York, is one of the nation's premier retailers, with LTM net sales of approximately $21.1 billion. The company operates 726 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomie's, and Bluemercury, as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com websites. Bloomingdale's in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements.

