Moody's upgrades Macy's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Macy's, Inc.'s ("Macy's") corporate family rating ("CFR")
to Ba2 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating to Ba2-PD
from Ba3-PD. The senior secured notes at Macy's Retail Holdings,
LLC (MRH) were upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2. The senior unsecured
notes at Macy's, Inc. and Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC
were upgraded to Ba3 from B1. The Macy's Retail Holdings,
LLC commercial paper rating was affirmed at NP. The speculative
grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
The CFR upgrade reflects governance considerations including Macy's early
redemption of $1.3 billion of first lien secured debt,
the commitment to repay the $294 million senior unsecured notes
due January 2022, and the reinstatement of a smaller dividend than
historical levels with a moderate share authorization of $500 million,
despite its significant recovery in operating performance. The
upgrade also acknowledges Macy's stronger than expected rebound in earnings
in 2021. Moody's estimates that Macy's can maintain debt/EBITDA
around 3.0x even as consumer spending normalizes in fiscal 2022.
The upgrade of the senior secured notes to Baa3 from Ba2 reflects their
relatively stronger position after the redemption of the first lien notes
as the second lien notes now is the only debt secured by the collateral
that had previously been pledged to the former first lien notes.
The upgrade of Macy's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1
reflects its positive free cash flow generation, sizable excess
cash balances and the expectation that its $2.9 billion
revolver will be undrawn at the end of fiscal 2021.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Macy's, Inc.'s Ba2 corporate family rating reflects its conservative
capital allocation strategy which includes its continued prioritization
of debt reduction and the reinstatement of a smaller common dividend after
its suspension at the onset of the pandemic. The rating also reflects
Macy's large scale with LTM net sales of roughly $21.1 billion
as of July 31, 2021 and its market position as the US's largest
department store chain. Its integrated approach to stores and online
enhances its ability to meet the demands of the rapidly changing competitive
environment. The company has improved its operating performance
though customer reengagement, cost reduction and solid inventory
management. Nonetheless, secular trends including increased
movement of sales online, faster delivery demands, as well
as intense competition from alternative channels have accelerated during
the pandemic. The rating remains constrained by the risk of business
normalization as consumer spending is currently benefitting from stimulus,
reopening, and pent up demand. Macy's could also face
further market share erosion as alternative channels continue to outperform.
Macy's has very good liquidity, evidenced by Moody's expectation
that the company will end fiscal 2021 with approximately $1 billion
in cash despite the repayment of the $1.3 billion of senior
secured notes and the planned repayment of $294 million senior
unsecured notes due January 2022. Moody's expects its $2.941
billion revolver due 2024 to only be used for seasonal borrowings in fiscal
2021.
The stable outlook reflects the company's success in resizing its
cost structure and its conservative financial strategy as well as the
expectation that Macy's will maintain a credit profile appropriate
for the Ba2 rating as consumer demand normalizes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a consistent
track record of sales and operating income performance which includes
a stabilization or increase in its market share relative to alternative
competitive channels as well as its department store peers. Quantitatively,
a rating upgrade would also require maintaining very good liquidity and
a conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively ratings could
be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times and EBIT/interest
expense is sustained above 4.0 times.
Ratings could be downgraded should liquidity deteriorate, comparable
sales and operating income performance reflect a weaker market position
or a more aggressive financial strategy is pursued including the utilization
of unencumbered assets for any purpose other than deleveraging.
Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded debt/EBITDA be sustained
above 3.5x and interest coverage below 3.0x.
Macy's, Inc., with its corporate office in New York,
is one of the nation's premier retailers, with LTM net sales of
approximately $21.1 billion. The company operates
726 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and
Puerto Rico under the names of Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's
Outlet, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomie's,
and Bluemercury, as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com
and bluemercury.com websites. Bloomingdale's in Dubai and
Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653