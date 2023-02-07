Moody's upgrades Madison County, GA's GO rating to Aa3, assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Madison County, GA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa3 from A1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the county. The GOULT rating applies to revenue bonds that were issued by the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority, GA and backed by the county's GOULT pledge. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county had about $20 million in outstanding debt as of December 31st, 2020. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's healthy financial reserves and trend of balanced operations, relatively low long-term liabilities and fixed costs, and below average resident income and full value per capita metrics. The county posted four consecutive years of operating surpluses through fiscal 2020 (ending December 31) and unaudited results for fiscal 2021 show another addition to fund balance. The favorable trend was partially driven by robust tax base growth that allowed property tax growth to offset growing expenditures. The county's total available fund balance was just over 70% of revenue in fiscal 2020 and unaudited results for fiscal 2021 show this growing to over 80% of revenue. The county does not have any plans to spend down unrestricted fund balance in the foreseeable future; however, the county's cash balance does include restricted monies (recorded in the GO bond fund, SPLOST fund, and ARPA fund) that will be spent down in the coming years. Despite the spend down, liquidity will remain very strong and likely exceed 70% of revenue.

The county's economy is included within the Athens-Clarke County MSA, an MSA that has been growing but at a slightly slower pace than the nation over the last five years. This slower-than-the-nation GDP growth has largely been mitigated by the county's own robust property tax base growth, a trend that is primarily driven by construction of a new biomass energy plant. The new plant was completed in 2019 and now accounts for roughly 13% of the county's property tax revenue and 8% of its assessed valuation, posing a degree of concentration risk. The county's resident income metric (87.1%) and full value per capita ($85,702) are likely to remain lower than comparably rated peers.

The county's leverage profile will continue to support its credit quality. The county's long-term liabilities ratio (after adding in debt that is issued by the Industrial Development and Building Authority and backed by the county) is equal to about 120% of annual revenue. The county's fixed-costs ratio is equal to around 7.1% of revenue. A bulk of the county's leverage consists of general obligation debt that is ultimately backed by an unlimited property tax but serviced by a dedicated special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST). The county has no borrowing plans in the coming years as county officials anticipate utilizing SPLOST collections to cash-fund any capital needs. Moody's adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) for the county accounts for roughly one-third of its long-term liabilities. The county has routinely made pension contributions in excess of its tread water amount, which is the amount needed to forestall growth in unfunded liabilities based on the pension plan's own assumptions. The county does not offer OPEBs.

The Aa3 rating on the county's contract-backed revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the county has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the county, and the county has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in an amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued trend of balanced operations and maintenance of sound reserves

- Economic growth that propels resident income and full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increases in leverage and/or fixed costs

- Material declines in fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds issued through the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority are limited obligations of the authority payable solely by amounts paid to the authority pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the authority and Madison County, GA. Under the contract, the county has agreed to pay the authority amounts sufficient to pay debt service, and the county has agreed to levy an ad valorem property tax, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all property in the county subject to taxation.

PROFILE

Madison County is located in the northeastern portion of the state approximately 18 miles from the City of Athens (Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, Aa1), and serves a population of approximately 30,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

