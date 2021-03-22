Moody's upgrades Maersk's rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Stockholm, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term issuer rating of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S ("Maersk") to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently, the outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"Maersk continued to strengthen its operating performance over the recent quarters, supported by efficiency improvement measures and a favorable market environment for container shipping", says Daniel Harlid, lead analyst for Maersk. "Positive free cash flow generation and a disciplined financial policy towards debt reduction supported an improvement of credit metrics commensurate with a Baa2 rating, which we expect to be sustained over the cycle", Mr. Harlid continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Baa2 with a stable outlook reflects Maersk's improved profitability and a focus on decreasing its total debt load. Maersk has utilized its positive free cash flow generation during the second half of 2020 to prepay $1.9 billion worth of bank and capital markets debt. This resulted in a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.9x which is the lowest leverage ratio since the company decided to transform itself to an integrated shipping and logistics company in 2016. While Moody's expects that currently elevated freight rates will soften over the next quarters, the company's deleveraged capital structure will still generate debt-based credit ratios commensurate with a Baa2 rating in a scenario of a declining EBIT-margin.

Moody's notes as positive that the company has a disciplined investment strategy, maintaining its shipping operation capacity and expanding its logistic business. Considering Moody's expectation of continued strong operating cash flow generation over the next two to three years and disciplined capex, the company has financial flexibility to both engage in moderate M&A activity as well as following its financial policy to pay out 30-50% of the underlying net result to shareholders in dividend. Consequently, Moody's expects that free cash flow continues to be positive after potential share buybacks through the cycle. Furthermore, the company's debt / EBITDA ratio is expected to stay comfortably below 3.0x over the cycle as a consequence of ongoing efficiency improvements and the company's disciplined financial policy.

The Baa2 rating balances the company's capital structure enhancing actions with still present downside risks, such as the looming threat of additional lockdowns, a deterioration in capacity discipline by carriers, rising bunker rates and decreasing freight rates and transportation volumes. In addition, there has not been a long track record of the recently improved performance in the container shipping industry, which still needs to prove to be sustainable for the longer term. Moody's also highlights risks attached to coming environmental regulations over the medium term, which most likely will drive capex levels for the industry higher as carriers adjust its fleet toward being carbon neutral.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that recent performance improvements of the industry and Maersk's current capital structure will be sustained, leading to a Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA of 1.5x - 2.3x and an EBIT margin of 7-10% for the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also assumes that Maersk continues to pursue a conservative financial policy where potential shareholder remuneration is balanced with the preservation of the currently strong balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive ratings pressure would require the company to sustain a debt / EBITDA ratio below 2.0x while maintaining its very strong liquidity profile. This also includes generating positive free cash flow after shareholder remuneration over the cycle, as well as maintaining an RCF / net debt ratio at least in the high thirties in percentage terms. Furthermore, a higher rating would require the company to generate a high single digit EBIT-margin over the cycle.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company's debt/EBITDA ratio increased above 3.0x. Additionally, RCF/ net debt falling below 20%, negative free cash flow after shareholder remuneration or a weakened liquidity profile would cause negative pressure on ratings, as well as the company's EBIT-margin deteriorating to below 5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243200. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S (Maersk) is an integrated container logistics company, with its main business areas encompassing container shipping, port terminals and logistics. In 2020, Maersk reported revenue of $39.7 billion and EBIT of $4.2 billion.

In 1904, the Møller family founded the group, which has now become one of the largest Danish companies listed on the Nasdaq-OMX Copenhagen, with a current market capitalisation of around DKK277 billion. Most of the company shares (41.6% of the share capital and 51.5% of voting rights) are owned by A.P. Møller Holding A/S, a subsidiary established by the foundation A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal (the Foundation). Together with the family foundation, the A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond, and Den A.P. Møllerske Støttefond, the family indirectly controls 54.4% of the shares and 71.0% of the votes.

