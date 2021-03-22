Moody's upgrades Maersk's rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Stockholm, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term
issuer rating of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S ("Maersk")
to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently, the outlook was changed
to stable from positive.
A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.
"Maersk continued to strengthen its operating performance over the recent
quarters, supported by efficiency improvement measures and a favorable
market environment for container shipping", says Daniel Harlid,
lead analyst for Maersk. "Positive free cash flow generation
and a disciplined financial policy towards debt reduction supported an
improvement of credit metrics commensurate with a Baa2 rating, which
we expect to be sustained over the cycle", Mr. Harlid
continues.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to Baa2 with a stable outlook reflects Maersk's improved
profitability and a focus on decreasing its total debt load. Maersk
has utilized its positive free cash flow generation during the second
half of 2020 to prepay $1.9 billion worth of bank and capital
markets debt. This resulted in a Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.9x which is the lowest leverage ratio since
the company decided to transform itself to an integrated shipping and
logistics company in 2016. While Moody's expects that currently
elevated freight rates will soften over the next quarters, the company's
deleveraged capital structure will still generate debt-based credit
ratios commensurate with a Baa2 rating in a scenario of a declining EBIT-margin.
Moody's notes as positive that the company has a disciplined investment
strategy, maintaining its shipping operation capacity and expanding
its logistic business. Considering Moody's expectation of
continued strong operating cash flow generation over the next two to three
years and disciplined capex, the company has financial flexibility
to both engage in moderate M&A activity as well as following its financial
policy to pay out 30-50% of the underlying net result to
shareholders in dividend. Consequently, Moody's expects
that free cash flow continues to be positive after potential share buybacks
through the cycle. Furthermore, the company's debt
/ EBITDA ratio is expected to stay comfortably below 3.0x over
the cycle as a consequence of ongoing efficiency improvements and the
company's disciplined financial policy.
The Baa2 rating balances the company's capital structure enhancing
actions with still present downside risks, such as the looming threat
of additional lockdowns, a deterioration in capacity discipline
by carriers, rising bunker rates and decreasing freight rates and
transportation volumes. In addition, there has not been a
long track record of the recently improved performance in the container
shipping industry, which still needs to prove to be sustainable
for the longer term. Moody's also highlights risks attached
to coming environmental regulations over the medium term, which
most likely will drive capex levels for the industry higher as carriers
adjust its fleet toward being carbon neutral.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that recent performance improvements of the
industry and Maersk's current capital structure will be sustained,
leading to a Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA of 1.5x -
2.3x and an EBIT margin of 7-10% for the next 12-18
months. The stable outlook also assumes that Maersk continues to
pursue a conservative financial policy where potential shareholder remuneration
is balanced with the preservation of the currently strong balance sheet.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Further positive ratings pressure would require the company to sustain
a debt / EBITDA ratio below 2.0x while maintaining its very strong
liquidity profile. This also includes generating positive free
cash flow after shareholder remuneration over the cycle, as well
as maintaining an RCF / net debt ratio at least in the high thirties in
percentage terms. Furthermore, a higher rating would require
the company to generate a high single digit EBIT-margin over the
cycle.
Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company's debt/EBITDA ratio
increased above 3.0x. Additionally, RCF/ net debt
falling below 20%, negative free cash flow after shareholder
remuneration or a weakened liquidity profile would cause negative pressure
on ratings, as well as the company's EBIT-margin deteriorating
to below 5%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Methodology
published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243200.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: A.P. Moller-Maersk
A/S
....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2
from Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: A.P. Moller-Maersk
A/S
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, A.P. Møller-Mærsk
A/S (Maersk) is an integrated container logistics company, with
its main business areas encompassing container shipping, port terminals
and logistics. In 2020, Maersk reported revenue of $39.7
billion and EBIT of $4.2 billion.
In 1904, the Møller family founded the group, which
has now become one of the largest Danish companies listed on the Nasdaq-OMX
Copenhagen, with a current market capitalisation of around DKK277
billion. Most of the company shares (41.6% of the
share capital and 51.5% of voting rights) are owned by A.P.
Møller Holding A/S, a subsidiary established by the foundation
A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers
Fond til almene Formaal (the Foundation). Together with the family
foundation, the A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine
Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond, and Den A.P.
Møllerske Støttefond, the family indirectly controls
54.4% of the shares and 71.0% of the votes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniel Harlid
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454