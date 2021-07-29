Moody's upgrades Magnolia's notes to B2

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC's (Magnolia's) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded ratings of Magnolia's senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged and outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the notes reflects Moody's expectation that Magnolia will continue to generate strong free cash flow and will minimize utilization of its secured bank facility.

Magnolia's B1 CFR is strongly positioned in the rating category and is supported by low absolute level of debt, resilient low-cost producing assets and strong free cash flow generation, as well as prudent financial policies. The company continues to develop its operations in the reemerging Giddings Field, that contributes about half of its 2021 production, while the share of the core producing acreage in Karnes County is set to decline over time. Both assets are located in Texas and are expected to remain self-funding.

Magnolia reports a relatively short life of 3.9 years for proved developed reserve and 5.1 years for total reserves. Moody's expects the company to use a portion of its free cash flow to pursue small acquisitions in order to add to its acreage and proved developed reserves over time. Pending an increase in scale and reserve life, the credit profile is constrained by the relatively modest size of reserves and the single basin focus of the company.

Magnolia does not hedge oil prices and fully benefits from the recovery in oil prices. It maintains low debt and strong leverage profile. Magnolia generates solid free cash flow and uses some of its excess free cash flow to fund share repurchases at around 1% of outstanding shares per quarter.

Magnolia has very good liquidity, reflected in its SGL-1 rating. The liquidity position is supported by large cash balance that at the end of Q1 2021 stood at $178 million (45% of debt). Magnolia's very good liquidity position is also underpinned by its free cash flow generation that remained resilient during the stressed market conditions in 2020, and the expectation that the company will not rely on external funding to support operations, resource development, or distributions to shareholders. The liquidity position is further supported by full availability under its senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2023 with a borrowing base of $450 million. The facility has financial covenants, including debt/EBITDA and current ratio. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom under the covenants in 2021 and 2022. The company's next maturity is $400 million senior notes in 2026.

Stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Magnolia will deliver steady operating performance and solid free cash flow generation.

Magnolia is the issuer of the $400 million senior unsecured notes and the borrower under a $1 billion senior secured borrowing base facility with the borrowing base set at $450 million. The B2 rating of the notes reflects the effective subordination of the notes to Magnolia's potential obligations under the senior secured revolving bank facility and its significant size.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Magnolia's CFR may be upgraded if the company achieves a significant growth in reserves and reserve life, while maintaining strong profitability and returns, with a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) sustained at around 2x and low leverage.

Rising leverage, with debt/proved developed reserves above $10/boe could lead to a downgrade of Magnolia's B1 CFR. Consistently weak returns reflected in the LFCR trending to below 1x could also lead to the downgrade. Substantial utilization of secured bank facility or increase in the size of the facility may also lead to the downgrade of the B2 rating of the notes

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating LLC (Magnolia) is the operating holding company, 72.6% owned and controlled by publicly listed holding company Magnolia Oil and Gas Corp, with a 27.4% passive stake in the operating company held by non-controlling interests. Magnolia Oil and Gas Corp is a medium size independent oil and gas producer in the Eagle Ford Shale, in South Texas.

