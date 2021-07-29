Moody's upgrades Magnolia's notes to B2

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC's (Magnolia's) B1 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded ratings of Magnolia's
senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The SGL-1 Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged and outlook is stable.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the notes reflects Moody's expectation that Magnolia
will continue to generate strong free cash flow and will minimize utilization
of its secured bank facility.
Magnolia's B1 CFR is strongly positioned in the rating category and is
supported by low absolute level of debt, resilient low-cost
producing assets and strong free cash flow generation, as well as
prudent financial policies. The company continues to develop its
operations in the reemerging Giddings Field, that contributes about
half of its 2021 production, while the share of the core producing
acreage in Karnes County is set to decline over time. Both assets
are located in Texas and are expected to remain self-funding.
Magnolia reports a relatively short life of 3.9 years for proved
developed reserve and 5.1 years for total reserves. Moody's
expects the company to use a portion of its free cash flow to pursue small
acquisitions in order to add to its acreage and proved developed reserves
over time. Pending an increase in scale and reserve life,
the credit profile is constrained by the relatively modest size of reserves
and the single basin focus of the company.
Magnolia does not hedge oil prices and fully benefits from the recovery
in oil prices. It maintains low debt and strong leverage profile.
Magnolia generates solid free cash flow and uses some of its excess free
cash flow to fund share repurchases at around 1% of outstanding
shares per quarter.
Magnolia has very good liquidity, reflected in its SGL-1
rating. The liquidity position is supported by large cash balance
that at the end of Q1 2021 stood at $178 million (45% of
debt). Magnolia's very good liquidity position is also underpinned
by its free cash flow generation that remained resilient during the stressed
market conditions in 2020, and the expectation that the company
will not rely on external funding to support operations, resource
development, or distributions to shareholders. The liquidity
position is further supported by full availability under its senior secured
reserve-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2023 with
a borrowing base of $450 million. The facility has financial
covenants, including debt/EBITDA and current ratio. Moody's
expects the company to maintain ample headroom under the covenants in
2021 and 2022. The company's next maturity is $400 million
senior notes in 2026.
Stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Magnolia will deliver
steady operating performance and solid free cash flow generation.
Magnolia is the issuer of the $400 million senior unsecured notes
and the borrower under a $1 billion senior secured borrowing base
facility with the borrowing base set at $450 million. The
B2 rating of the notes reflects the effective subordination of the notes
to Magnolia's potential obligations under the senior secured revolving
bank facility and its significant size.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Magnolia's CFR may be upgraded if the company achieves a significant
growth in reserves and reserve life, while maintaining strong profitability
and returns, with a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) sustained
at around 2x and low leverage.
Rising leverage, with debt/proved developed reserves above $10/boe
could lead to a downgrade of Magnolia's B1 CFR. Consistently weak
returns reflected in the LFCR trending to below 1x could also lead to
the downgrade. Substantial utilization of secured bank facility
or increase in the size of the facility may also lead to the downgrade
of the B2 rating of the notes
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating LLC (Magnolia) is the operating holding
company, 72.6% owned and controlled by publicly listed
holding company Magnolia Oil and Gas Corp, with a 27.4%
passive stake in the operating company held by non-controlling
interests. Magnolia Oil and Gas Corp is a medium size independent
oil and gas producer in the Eagle Ford Shale, in South Texas.
