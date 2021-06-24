Moody's upgrades Main Events CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Main Event Entertainment Inc.'s ("Main Event") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD and senior secured bank credit facilities ratings to Caa1 from Caa2. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Main Event's adequate liquidity given its sizable cash balances which will support its expected increase in growth capital spending while it continues to build back customer visitations as its operations recover from the impact of the pandemic" stated Bill Fahy Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Main Event has benefitted materially from walk-in traffic over the past several months although its scheduled event business, that include parties and corporate outings could lag for some time. "The upgrade also reflects our expectation that Main Event's leverage will improve materially by its fiscal year ended June 2021," Fahy added. For the LTM period ending March 31, 2021, debt to EBITDA exceeded 15 times while EBIT coverage of interest was negative. However, Moody's expects leverage to approach 6.0x by June 2021 as Main Events operations dramatically recover.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Main Event Entertainment Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Main Event Entertainment Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Main Event's credit profile is constrained by its weak interest coverage which is expected to remain below 1.0x despite the recovery in operations as well as its small scale and regional concentration, capital intensive business model and exposure to discretionary consumer spending. Main Event benefits from above average gross margins in a typical operating environment and a reasonable level of brand awareness in its core markets. Although operating performance is improving as the company laps the prior year trough from the pandemic and a number of states scale back or eliminate restrictions the ability to maintain recent trends could be challenging. The ratings also take into account the uncertainty with regards to the strength of consumer demand longer term for discretionary spending particularly once government support falls away.

The stable outlook reflects Main Events adequate liquidity which was bolstered by a $35 million capital contribution from shareholders in fiscal 1Q21 (ending September 2020) and an amendment to its bank covenants that should provide it with sufficient resources to build back a sustainable level of demand throughout its system over time.

The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures as well as its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Main Event is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ardent Leisure US Holding, Inc. whose ultimate Parent is Ardent Leisure Group Limited ("Ardent"), a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company based in Australia. This is a rating factor given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial policies are always a concern with regards to the potential for extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

Consumers are also increasingly mindful of sustainability issues, the treatment of work-force, data protection and the source of the products. Entertainment venues that serve food as well as offering various entertainment options by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit, they could positively or negatively impact brand image over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A higher rating would require a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics, particularly after restrictions on in-restaurant dining are scaled back or eliminated through-out the US. Specifically, an upgrade would require at least adequate liquidity and debt to EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and EBIT to interest expense sustained around 1.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded should Main Event be unable to strengthen credit metrics from current levels or should there be any deterioration in liquidity.

Main Event Entertainment Inc., headquartered in Plano Texas, owns and operates 44 leisure family entertainment centers in the United States and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ardent Leisure US Holding, Inc. whose ultimate Parent is Ardent Leisure Group Limited ("Ardent"), a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company based in Australia. For the LTM period ending March 31, 2021, revenue was about $180 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William V. Fahy

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

