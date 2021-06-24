Moody's upgrades Main Events CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Main Event Entertainment
Inc.'s ("Main Event") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from
Caa2, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from
Caa2-PD and senior secured bank credit facilities ratings to Caa1
from Caa2. The ratings outlook is stable.
"The upgrade reflects Main Event's adequate liquidity given
its sizable cash balances which will support its expected increase in
growth capital spending while it continues to build back customer visitations
as its operations recover from the impact of the pandemic" stated
Bill Fahy Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Main Event has benefitted
materially from walk-in traffic over the past several months although
its scheduled event business, that include parties and corporate
outings could lag for some time. "The upgrade also reflects our
expectation that Main Event's leverage will improve materially by
its fiscal year ended June 2021," Fahy added. For the
LTM period ending March 31, 2021, debt to EBITDA exceeded
15 times while EBIT coverage of interest was negative. However,
Moody's expects leverage to approach 6.0x by June 2021 as
Main Events operations dramatically recover.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Main Event Entertainment Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed
Draw Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Main Event Entertainment Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Main Event's credit profile is constrained by its weak interest coverage
which is expected to remain below 1.0x despite the recovery in
operations as well as its small scale and regional concentration,
capital intensive business model and exposure to discretionary consumer
spending. Main Event benefits from above average gross margins
in a typical operating environment and a reasonable level of brand awareness
in its core markets. Although operating performance is improving
as the company laps the prior year trough from the pandemic and a number
of states scale back or eliminate restrictions the ability to maintain
recent trends could be challenging. The ratings also take into
account the uncertainty with regards to the strength of consumer demand
longer term for discretionary spending particularly once government support
falls away.
The stable outlook reflects Main Events adequate liquidity which was bolstered
by a $35 million capital contribution from shareholders in fiscal
1Q21 (ending September 2020) and an amendment to its bank covenants that
should provide it with sufficient resources to build back a sustainable
level of demand throughout its system over time.
The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to widespread location
restrictions and closures as well as its sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Main Event is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ardent Leisure US Holding,
Inc. whose ultimate Parent is Ardent Leisure Group Limited ("Ardent"),
a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company based in Australia.
This is a rating factor given the potential implications from both a capital
structure and operating perspective. Financial policies are always
a concern with regards to the potential for extractions of cash flow via
dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.
Consumers are also increasingly mindful of sustainability issues,
the treatment of work-force, data protection and the source
of the products. Entertainment venues that serve food as well as
offering various entertainment options by their nature and relationship
with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor
force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability,
social and environmental concerns. While these factors may not
directly impact the credit, they could positively or negatively
impact brand image over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A higher rating would require a sustained improvement in operating performance,
liquidity and credit metrics, particularly after restrictions on
in-restaurant dining are scaled back or eliminated through-out
the US. Specifically, an upgrade would require at least adequate
liquidity and debt to EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and EBIT to interest
expense sustained around 1.0x.
Ratings could be downgraded should Main Event be unable to strengthen
credit metrics from current levels or should there be any deterioration
in liquidity.
Main Event Entertainment Inc., headquartered in Plano Texas,
owns and operates 44 leisure family entertainment centers in the United
States and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ardent Leisure US Holding,
Inc. whose ultimate Parent is Ardent Leisure Group Limited ("Ardent"),
a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company based in Australia.
For the LTM period ending March 31, 2021, revenue was about
$180 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
